‘We’re here for a repeat’: Electric fans cheer Badger women’s volleyball to regional win
MADISON, Wis. — Both the inside and outside of the UW Field House were alive with red and white Thursday as fans packed the old barn for the women’s volleyball regional. The Badger spirit ran through the young and old, and they were all there for one thing: “We’re here for a repeat,” said senior Will Morris.
Badgers beat Nittany Lions in postseason showdown
MADISON, Wis. — It’s never easy beating a team three times in a season, especially when it’s win or go home. That was the task standing in Wisconsin’s way, and Penn State made it interesting Thursday night. The Badgers won the first two sets, and the...
Coach of the Week: Albany’s Derik Doescher
ALBANY, Wis. — As soon as Derik Doescher took over the Albany girls basketball program, he changed the culture. He’ll credit everything to his team, but they say he’s the reason for all their success. And the Lady Comets aren’t just talking about the back-to-back trips to the Sectional Finals.
Semi Crash Closes Highway 151 Friday Morning
The Grant County Sheriff’s department responded to a crash of two semis on Highway 151 near Dickeyville Friday morning around 6am. 39 year old Yonos Abraham of Colorado was traveling north on Highway 151 in his company’s Freightliner pulling a 53-foot box trailer. Abraham was passing another semi in the left lane of Highway 151. The road conditions were poor due to the rainy and snowy weather. Abraham lost control of the semi and entered the median causing the semi to jack-knife with the driver’s side of the cab facing northbound. At the same time, 61 year old Marc Shaner of Watertown was traveling south in his company’s Freightliner pulling a 53-foot box trailer. Abraham’s semi traveled through the median and then into the southbound lanes in front of Shaner’ semi. The front of Shaner’s semi-tractor struck the driver’s side of Abraham’s semi-tractor due to the jack knife incident. After the collision, both semis came to rest across both southbound lanes of Highway 151 causing total blockage. Both tractors and trailers had heavy damages. Shaner was taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque due to some minor injuries. Abraham was also taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque and then later taken to Iowa City due to life threatening injuries. The southbound lanes were closed for approximately 4 hours and traffic was re-routed through Dickeyville during the investigation and recovery. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is working with State Patrol Inspectors investigating the crash.
Madison residents lose power when car crashes into pole on southwest side
MADISON, Wis. — A car knocked out power to several homes in southwest Madison when it crashed into a power pole early Friday morning. Madison police said the crash happened in the 5100 block of Raymond Road around 3 a.m. Crews with Madison Gas & Electric responded to repair the lines while police helped direct traffic. Roughly 75 customers...
Grant Co. Sheriff: Two hospitalized after double-semi crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old Colorado man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving two semis Friday morning in the Township of Paris, Grant County Sheriff’s office said. Officials said the 39-year-old was pulling a 53-foot trailer around 6 a.m. northbound on Hwy 151...
Semi crash shuts down portion of Highway 151 outside Dickeyville; driver suffers life-threatening injuries
DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving two semi-trucks near Dickeyville Friday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on U.S. Highway 151 near Hill Climb Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 39-year-old driver from Colorado in a 2019 Freightliner semi-truck was passing another...
Four finalists rise to top to replace name of Madison’s Jefferson Middle School
MADISON, Wis. — The committee to rename Jefferson Middle School on Madison’s west side has put forth the final four proposed names for the school but did not rank the finalists as expected. Committee members were expected to rank the finalists — Eston Hemings Jefferson, Sally Hemings, Ezekiel...
Max Klesmit's journey home: Why the Neenah native is back, and how he's fit in so quickly at Wisconsin
MADISON (NBC 26) — Max Klesmit remembers watching the Wisconsin-Marquette rivalry growing up. Now, he's etched his name into its history. The Neenah native scored 13 points and hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds of overtime of Saturday's game, sealing a wild Wisconsin win in one of the best games the series has ever seen.
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
Police investigating burglary at home on Madison’s near west side
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a burglary at a home on Madison’s near west side Wednesday evening. In an incident report, police said the home’s residents returned to their home in the 2300 block of Commonwealth Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a back door kicked in and every room ransacked.
Grant Co. issues missing endangered person alert
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a 34-year-old who has not been seen since he was at a friend’s home over the weekend. His loved ones told investigators it is not like him to be out of touch for so long.
Two hurt duirng Avon Street shooting in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Thursday shooting in Freeport. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on W. Avon Street. Freeport police say they have identified a suspect, but details about any charges haven’t been released at this time. This...
Some slick roads expected tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The snow has mostly wrapped up across southern Wisconsin, with totals ranging from 1-5 inches for most, isolated higher totals in Richland and Iowa counties. However, that doesn’t mean that the travel impact is over just yet. While plows have been working to clear the roadways...
Dubuque couple plead guilty to fentanyl and gun charges
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an undercover operation, a Dubuque couple has been arrested and federally charged. 47-year-old Jose Soto-Guzman and 25-year-old Fallon Christina Murphy admitted to supplying heroin users in the Dubuque area with fentanyl between March and June 2022. Investigators conducted five controlled purchases during that time span...
Wisconsin football: Recruiting and transfer portal updates (12/9)
Head coach Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers have been extremely active this week in both 2023 recruiting and the transfer portal.
UW-P Richland Students Present Petition To Save Campus
University of Wisconsin-Platteville Richland students delivered a petition with over 1,300 signatures to the UW Board of Regents Thursday asking to save in-person classes at their campus. But, UW System President Jay Rothman said the decision to shut down in-person instruction is still necessary. The campus has seen steep declines in enrollment over the years, with only about 60 students enrolled to date compared to 225 in 2018. To combat the enrollment gap, the students offered a proposal with suggestions on how to obtain more students on campus, namely by hiring a campus recruiter. Rothman told students he would consider the petition, but for now, the decision to end in-person classes will go forward.
Holiday Train Rolled into Town
The 2022 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolled into Dubuque Tuesday evening. The cold evening didn't seem to bother the large crowd that gathered to see the train. The Dubuque Food Pantry Executive Director; Theresa Caldwell was presented a check for $6000 from Canadian Pacific. Also on hand was the mayor of Dubuque; Brad Cavanagh.
Water main break affecting homes along Winnequah Road
MONONA, Wis. — A water main break is affecting homes in the 4800 block of Winnequah Road Wednesday. Officials said the break is between Progressive Avenue and Dean Lane. Crews are expected to be able to isolate the break, so less than 10 homes will be without water. Drivers...
10 Top Best Restaurants In Galena Il
Galena Il is a wonderful destination recognized for its delicious food scene in addition to its small-town charm and breathtaking surroundings. We understand how challenging it may be to select where to dine while you visit, especially with roughly 30 different “Restaurants in Galena Il” to choose from.
