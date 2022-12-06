Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania artists from Double Keyed share their stories and discuss their new Christmas album
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Local musicians, Kirstin Myers, oboe and English horn player, and Frances Drost, pianist,...
Climate change is threatening North America’s wildflowers, Carnegie Museum research shows
Researchers with the Carnegie Museum of Natural History report warming temperatures caused by climate change are putting North American wildflowers, abundant in southwestern Pennsylvania, at risk. Plants on the forest floor need to get as much light as possible before trees sprout leaves each spring, according to the study, published...
Pennsylvania will have 36 new historical markers
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission has approved 36 historical markers honoring important people, places and events across the state. The new markers add to more than 2,500 others throughout the state and will be installed in 18 counties, including Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Cambria, Clinton, Delaware, Erie, Huntingdon, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lehigh, Lycoming, Monroe, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Washington, and York.
Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel to perform in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA (WTAJ) – Two icons on one night on one stage! Next summer Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will be stopping in Pa to perform. The two will be performing at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday, June 12. There are also several other out-of-state shows in which the two will be performing […]
Journalist Roundtable talk top Pennsylvania stories
Emergency rooms at Pennsylvania’s hospitals are overwhelmed with patients these days, the new Pennsylvania House of Representatives hasn’t even been sworn in yet and Republicans and Democrats are battling one another for control, and a backlash after a Penn State student is arrested at a Proud Boys demonstration on campus.
penncapital-star.com
Pa. approves 36 new historical markers honoring artist Keith Haring, others
Three-dozen more blue and gold historical markers will soon adorn roadsides in 18 counties across the commonwealth. The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) announced Thursday that it has approved 36 new historical markers, selected from 91 applications, to join the more than 2,000 markers already spread throughout Pennsylvania. The...
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Pennsylvania but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Holiday Magic Light Garden at the beautiful Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
exemplore.com
7 of the Spookiest Pennsylvania Ghosts (From Joseph Taylor to Jennie Wade)
Ricky Rodson has been looking for ghosts his entire life. Over the years he has researched and acquired knowledge on many different spirits. As most people know, ghosts are most commonly thought to be the trapped souls of people that suffered in life or faced a grizzly death. And because of its extensive, blood-filled history, the Keystone State is believed to be the final resting place of all sorts of ghosts and spirits.
uncoveringpa.com
Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock: One of PA’s Best Drive-Through Light Displays
I’ve visited a lot of Christmas light shows in PA (over 20) over my years of travel, and, without a doubt, the Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock is easily among the best. The Festival of Lights is held on the back nine at the Stone Hedge Golf Course in Wyoming County, PA, about a 15-minute drive from Tunkhannock. It’s also only about 30 minutes from Scranton and 45 minutes from Wilkes-Barre, making it an easy light show to visit if you are in one of those areas.
PhillyBite
Pennsylvania Amish Culture and History
- During the early settlement of Pennsylvania, the Amish culture and history were a large part of what made the state a unique place. The Amish were a religious group with a distinct culture with laws and traditions. They were separated from the rest of the world and were involved in cottage industries. These industries were essential for the state's early settlement and played a role in the history of Pennsylvania.
Crop One to open vertical indoor farming facility; bring new jobs to NEPA
HAZLE TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday, in conjunction with CAN DO, announced that Crop One, an industry-leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, is opening a vertical farm in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township, bringing 40 new full-time managerial and farm production jobs to the region. Gov....
Regional Pizza Restaurant Chain With NJ, PA Locations Declares Bankruptcy
Just because you sell food that just about everyone enjoys doesn't mean you'll have an easy time running a business. Just ask the folks to run a chain of pizza restaurants across our region as they have just filed for bankruptcy protection for a second time. No easy go. This...
Farm and Dairy
Veteran uses Pennsylvania farm to recover from impacts of war
MCCLELLANDTOWN, Pa. — Even as Larry Daugherty was stationed in hot, dusty Iraq, he was thinking about the farm he’d have one day back in the lush foothills of the Appalachian mountains. “When I was overseas, I started compiling a book on different designs and goals for if...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in Pennsylvania
For the adventurous and the brave, exploring ghost towns is an enjoyable hobby. There are several ghost towns in Pennsylvania with questionable stories of abandonment but the following may be the most fascinating of them all, keep reading to learn more.
Ex-Stripper Who Ran For Congress In Philly Wants You To Buy Her 'Elect Ho Ho Hoes' Merch
Alexandra Hunt, a leftist candidate who ran for Pennsylvania's 3rd U.S. Congressional District and was once a stripper, is selling merchandise calling for the election of "Ho Ho Hoes." The 28-year-old, who has been open about her time dancing for money while attending the University of Richmon…
How much snow will fall in Pa. this weekend?: Interactive map
While it’s clear and sunny in the Harrisburg area on Friday, rain and snow is expected to move in late Saturday. Friday night will feel solidly like winter, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Saturday will start out sunny, with temperatures in the 40s in the Harrisburg region, but the National Weather Service says rain and snow are expected to fall overnight Saturday into Sunday, and continue Sunday morning.
Fracking wastewater is banned from watershed by Delaware River Basin Commission
The Delaware River Basin Commission, the agency that oversees drinking water quality for the watershed, voted to prohibit the discharge of wastewater from fracking operations into the region’s waterways or land. The commissioners voted 4-0, with the federal government abstaining. The commission is made up of representatives from New...
Pennsylvania stimulus checks: Gov. Wolf proposes sending $2,000 to address the cost of living crisis
Pennsylvania has started sending qualified residents the one-time extra property tax/rent rebate. If you haven’t already, act quickly since Pennsylvania’s bonus tax rebate deadline is coming up soon. Additionally, Governor Tom Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians who are qualified for the tax credit to submit their applications by yesterday’s deadline....
Elk County brewery finds one of their original barrels from the 1900’s
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Straub Brewery was founded in 1872 in St. Marys and recently they received an interesting tip about a piece of their past. The piece is an original Straub barrel that was discovered in an antique store. The Little Black Egg, in Kane, had the barrel and after seeing a fifth-generation […]
