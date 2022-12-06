ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WITF

Pennsylvania will have 36 new historical markers

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission has approved 36 historical markers honoring important people, places and events across the state. The new markers add to more than 2,500 others throughout the state and will be installed in 18 counties, including Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Cambria, Clinton, Delaware, Erie, Huntingdon, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lehigh, Lycoming, Monroe, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Washington, and York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel to perform in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WTAJ) – Two icons on one night on one stage! Next summer Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will be stopping in Pa to perform. The two will be performing at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday, June 12. There are also several other out-of-state shows in which the two will be performing […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

Journalist Roundtable talk top Pennsylvania stories

Emergency rooms at Pennsylvania’s hospitals are overwhelmed with patients these days, the new Pennsylvania House of Representatives hasn’t even been sworn in yet and Republicans and Democrats are battling one another for control, and a backlash after a Penn State student is arrested at a Proud Boys demonstration on campus.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
penncapital-star.com

Pa. approves 36 new historical markers honoring artist Keith Haring, others

Three-dozen more blue and gold historical markers will soon adorn roadsides in 18 counties across the commonwealth. The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) announced Thursday that it has approved 36 new historical markers, selected from 91 applications, to join the more than 2,000 markers already spread throughout Pennsylvania. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
exemplore.com

7 of the Spookiest Pennsylvania Ghosts (From Joseph Taylor to Jennie Wade)

Ricky Rodson has been looking for ghosts his entire life. Over the years he has researched and acquired knowledge on many different spirits. As most people know, ghosts are most commonly thought to be the trapped souls of people that suffered in life or faced a grizzly death. And because of its extensive, blood-filled history, the Keystone State is believed to be the final resting place of all sorts of ghosts and spirits.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
uncoveringpa.com

Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock: One of PA’s Best Drive-Through Light Displays

I’ve visited a lot of Christmas light shows in PA (over 20) over my years of travel, and, without a doubt, the Festival of Lights near Tunkhannock is easily among the best. The Festival of Lights is held on the back nine at the Stone Hedge Golf Course in Wyoming County, PA, about a 15-minute drive from Tunkhannock. It’s also only about 30 minutes from Scranton and 45 minutes from Wilkes-Barre, making it an easy light show to visit if you are in one of those areas.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania Amish Culture and History

- During the early settlement of Pennsylvania, the Amish culture and history were a large part of what made the state a unique place. The Amish were a religious group with a distinct culture with laws and traditions. They were separated from the rest of the world and were involved in cottage industries. These industries were essential for the state's early settlement and played a role in the history of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Farm and Dairy

Veteran uses Pennsylvania farm to recover from impacts of war

MCCLELLANDTOWN, Pa. — Even as Larry Daugherty was stationed in hot, dusty Iraq, he was thinking about the farm he’d have one day back in the lush foothills of the Appalachian mountains. “When I was overseas, I started compiling a book on different designs and goals for if...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

How much snow will fall in Pa. this weekend?: Interactive map

While it’s clear and sunny in the Harrisburg area on Friday, rain and snow is expected to move in late Saturday. Friday night will feel solidly like winter, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Saturday will start out sunny, with temperatures in the 40s in the Harrisburg region, but the National Weather Service says rain and snow are expected to fall overnight Saturday into Sunday, and continue Sunday morning.
HARRISBURG, PA
Blogging Big Blue

Pennsylvania stimulus checks: Gov. Wolf proposes sending $2,000 to address the cost of living crisis

Pennsylvania has started sending qualified residents the one-time extra property tax/rent rebate. If you haven’t already, act quickly since Pennsylvania’s bonus tax rebate deadline is coming up soon. Additionally, Governor Tom Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians who are qualified for the tax credit to submit their applications by yesterday’s deadline....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
