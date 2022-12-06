ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Law Faculty and Alumni Elected to Philosophical Society of Texas

Five outstanding members of the Texas Law community have been elected to the prestigious Philosophical Society of Texas. The group, led by Dean Bobby Chesney, includes alumni Linda Addison ’76, John B. Beckworth ’83, and John Schwartz ’83, and adjunct professor Evan Young. They are in elite...
