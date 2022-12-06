Read full article on original website
Related
sandiegomagazine.com
This Restaurant Only Has One Teeny Tiny Trash Can
San Diego Magazine · This Restaurant Only Has One Teeny Tiny Trash Can. They don’t have a trash can in their kitchen. A fully operational, busy restaurant kitchen without a trash can. OK, that’s hyperbole. They do have a small one that is rarely ever used. The Plot in Oceanside keeps 99 percent of what they do out of the landfill. That is not normal.
sandiegomagazine.com
11 Things To Do in San Diego This Weekend: Dec. 8 -11
At the Snow N Glow holiday festival, attendees can take in holiday fireworks, enjoy a snow tubing and play area complete with fresh snow and rent their own private igloo. Santa will be stopping by daily and there will be an extravagant walk-through lighting display made with one million lights. | 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar.
Comments / 0