San Diego Magazine · This Restaurant Only Has One Teeny Tiny Trash Can. They don’t have a trash can in their kitchen. A fully operational, busy restaurant kitchen without a trash can. OK, that’s hyperbole. They do have a small one that is rarely ever used. The Plot in Oceanside keeps 99 percent of what they do out of the landfill. That is not normal.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO