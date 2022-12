QUEENS, N.Y. -- The University of New Hampshire men's basketball team fell to St. John's on Saturday night, 64-51 at Carnesecca Arena in non-conference action. The Wildcats fall to 3-6 overall on the year, while the Red Storm improve to 10-1 overall with the victory. Graduate student guard Matt Herasme...

DURHAM, NH ・ 18 HOURS AGO