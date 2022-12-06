Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
U.S. Justice Dept Asks Judge to Hold Trump Team in Contempt in Documents Probe -Report
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department has asked a federal judge to hold Donald Trump's office in contempt of court for failing to fully comply with a subpoena to return all classified documents in the former president's possession, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
US News and World Report
Biden Admin Tells Supreme Court Law Protecting Social Media Companies Has Limits
(Reuters) - The Biden administration argued to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that social media giants like Google could in some instances have responsibility for user content, adopting a stance that could potentially undermine a federal law shielding companies from liability. Lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice made...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court to Consider Prohibition on Encouraging Illegal Immigration
(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to revive a federal law that makes it a criminal offense to encourage illegal immigration after it was struck down by a lower court as a violation of free speech rights. The...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Biden Administration Drafting Executive Order to Simplify Space Rules -Sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is drafting an executive order intended to streamline approval for private rocket launches amid a broader effort to bring legal and regulatory clarity for American companies on everything from space travel to private space stations, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the effort.
US News and World Report
U.S. Citizen Sarah Krivanek Deported From Russia
(Reuters) -Sarah Krivanek, a U.S. citizen ordered deported by a Russian court over a domestic dispute, has left Russia, Krivanek said while aboard a plane about to leave Moscow's airport late on Thursday. Krivanek said she was flying to Los Angeles via Dubai. The website of Moscow's Domodedovo airport showed...
US News and World Report
Russia's Bout Feels Terrible, Wants Drawings Back From U.S. -TASS
(Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout feels terrible after his long prisoner swap journey and his family expects that the United States will hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy, TASS news agency reported, citing his wife. She said Bout was "exhausted" and hadn't slept for...
US News and World Report
Putin Says Russia Could Adopt US Preemptive Strike Concept
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow could adopt what he described as a U.S. concept of using preemptive military strikes, noting it has the weapons to do the job, in a blunt statement amid rising Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine. "We are just thinking about...
US News and World Report
Deeply Divided New Hampshire House Comes Together
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s deeply divided House came together for the first time Wednesday for series of votes that highlighted how critical attendance will be over the next two years. The 400-member House headed into “Organization Day” split 201-198 with one seat unsettled after a recount...
US News and World Report
U.S. Lawmakers Urge Biden to Guarantee Rail Workers' Sick Leave
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -More than 70 lawmakers including Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday urged President Joe Biden to take executive action to guarantee rail workers paid sick days. On Dec. 2, Biden signed legislation to block a national U.S. railroad strike that could have devastated the American...
US News and World Report
Biden Appeals Ruling Invalidating COVID Curbs for Migrants at U.S.-Mexico Border
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday said it will appeal a federal court's decision that invalidated a pandemic-era order that blocks migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border as other related legal challenges move forward. The Biden administration in a court filing said it wanted to appeal a...
US News and World Report
Reaction to Brittney Griner's Release From Russian Prison
(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was released on Thursday in a prisoner swap with Russia after the two-time Olympic champion and Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) player spent more than nine months detained on a drug possession offense. Here are some comments in reaction to her release:. U.S. PRESIDENT...
US News and World Report
Russia Says U.S. Withdrawal From INF Treaty 'Created Vacuum'
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that the United States' withdrawal from a treaty banning intermediate-range nuclear missiles was a destructive act that had created a vacuum and stoked additional security risks. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the U.S. decision to pull out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear...
US News and World Report
Sinema Shakes up the Senate with Party Affiliation Change
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced on Friday she is switching her party affiliation from Democrat to independent, in a shakeup following a resounding victory for Democrats in the midterm elections. “When politicians are more focused on denying the opposition party a victory than they are on improving Americans’ lives,...
US News and World Report
Michigan Judge Tosses Charges Against Former Governor in Flint Water Crisis
(Reuters) -A Michigan judge has dismissed charges against former Governor Rick Snyder in connection with the Flint water crisis, his attorney said on Friday, several months after the state Supreme Court ruled that grand jury indictments returned in the case were invalid. Genesee Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm dismissed the...
US News and World Report
Peru's President Boluarte Names Cabinet Following Castillo Ouster
LIMA (Reuters) -Peru's new President Dina Boluarte on Saturday named a cabinet that includes a pro-market finance minister, as protests accelerated around the country to demand fresh elections following the ouster of democratically-elected former President Pedro Castillo. Boluarte took office on Wednesday after Castillo was sacked by Congress and later...
US News and World Report
Republican Lawmakers Criticize U.S. Grant to Battery Company With China Ties
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two senior Republican lawmakers on Wednesday were highly critical of the decision by the U.S. Energy Department to award $200 million to Microvast Holdings over the lithium battery company's ties to the Chinese government. In October, Texas-based Microvast won a $20 million U.S. grant from the department...
US News and World Report
Russia's Duma Passes Bill Banning Surrogacy for Foreigners
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The lower house of the Russian parliament on Thursday passed in the second and third readings a bill that bans foreigners from using Russian surrogate mothers. In addition, a child born by a surrogate mother in Russia would automatically be given Russian citizenship. Couples where one of...
US News and World Report
Russia Arms Dealer Bout Arrives in Moscow, Hugs Mother, Wife - TV
(Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout arrived in Moscow on Thursday after he was exchanged in a prisoner swap with the United States and hugged his mother and wife after stepping onto the tarmac, images on live television showed. Bout, 55, was given a 25-year prison sentence by a...
US News and World Report
Iran's Raisi Promises to Pursue Crackdown on Protesters; Cleric Critical of Execution
DUBAI (Reuters) -A prominent dissenting Sunni cleric on Friday said the death sentence of an Iranian protester involved in anti-government unrest violated sharia law, as President Ebrahim Raisi promised to press on with a crackdown a day after the man's execution. On Thursday, Iran hanged Mohsen Shekari, who had been...
US News and World Report
Judge Allows Mississippi Execution Amid Inmates’ Lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that he will not block Mississippi from carrying out with next week’s scheduled execution of an inmate who is suing the state over its use of three drugs for lethal injections. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., 58, faces a Dec....
Comments / 0