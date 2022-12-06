ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Most U.S. adults think social media is bad for democracy, study shows

Story at a glance A new study from the Pew Research Center surveyed people from 19 economically advanced countries on their opinion about social media and the internet.   The survey findings show that Americans were the most skeptical about social media.   Nearly two-thirds of survey respondents from the U.S. said they believe social…
Refinery29

I Left the U.S. After Living Undocumented for 21 Years — Here’s What I Learned

When Donald Trump won the 2016 Presidential Election, I knew I had to leave my home in the United States. On the campaign trail, Trump talked about canceling Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) — President Barack Obama’s executive action granting undocumented people that arrived in the U.S. as children work permits and protection from deportation. Nine months into his presidency, Trump finally announced his plans to terminate the policy that offered me sanctuary — and I knew I had to set a plan to leave the country that raised me.
The Jewish Press

Blinken Warns Jewish State Not to Allow Prayer

Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.
Gizmodo

Wall Street’s Biggest Names Are Backing Off Their Climate Commitments

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Shortly before COP26, last year’s United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, financial institutions were rushing to announce their climate commitments. The conference’s leadership and Mark Carney, a special envoy appointed by the United Nations to push private finance to invest in climate solutions, announced the creation of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net-Zero, or GFANZ.
New York Post

Democrats push bill to let illegal-immigrant veterans gain citizenship

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Tuesday put up for debate a bill that would make it easier for illegal-immigrant US veterans and their families to stay in the country — as Republicans derided the measure as another Biden administration step toward enabling open borders. The Veteran Service Recognition Act would require the Department of Homeland Security to establish protocols for identifying noncitizen veterans, require immigration adjudicators to consider their service records in deportation proceedings and allow veterans to stay in the US until they conclude. Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) accused Democrats of using the “flowery” title to “mask the bills’ true...
Engadget

Democratic lawmakers want Elon Musk to explain China's role in 'platform manipulation' during protests

Three Democratic lawmakers in the House are answers from Elon Musk about a recent “platform manipulation campaign” related to recent protests in China. In a letter to the Twitter CEO, Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi, Adam Schiff and Jackie Speier write that they have “deep concern” about the recent that drowned out tweets about the protests.
US News and World Report

Peru's President Detained by Security Forces - National Police Tweet

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's President Pedro Castillo was detained by security forces on Wednesday, according to images shown in a tweet published by the national police, shortly after Congress voted to remove him from power. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sarah Morland)
iheart.com

Far-left goal in Colorado SCOTUS case is FORCED COMPLIANCE

The U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to hear arguments in a new First Amendment case involving a Christian graphic artist who does not want to be forced to design wedding websites for same-sex couples. This case — coming from Colorado — marks the second time in five years that SCOTUS will grapple with religious business owners vs. gay weddings. But the far-left’s goal in this case seems to be much more sinister than hoping the two sides can conduct business peacefully. Rather, Glenn predicts, this case is about forced compliance: ‘It’s about forcing everyone to do exactly what they say, when they say it, and [to] have you profess a belief that you don’t have.’
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Biden Administration Drafting Executive Order to Simplify Space Rules -Sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is drafting an executive order intended to streamline approval for private rocket launches amid a broader effort to bring legal and regulatory clarity for American companies on everything from space travel to private space stations, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the effort.
Gizmodo

Wikipedia Founder Indirectly Tells Elon Musk the Site 'Is Not for Sale'

Wikipedia founder, Jimmy Wales, is going head-to-head with Twitter CEO Elon Musk who has accused the encyclopedia site of having a left-leaning bias. The back and forth began following the overly dramatic release of the Twitter Files which alleged the FBI pressured social media companies to suppress information surrounding Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020.
US News and World Report

Viktor Bout, the Arms Dealer Russia Has Swapped for Brittney Griner

(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was freed from jail in Russia on Thursday in exchange for the release of Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer jailed in the United States, according to U.S. and Russian officials. Here are some key facts about Bout:. - He became one of the...

