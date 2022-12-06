Read full article on original website
Most U.S. adults think social media is bad for democracy, study shows
Story at a glance A new study from the Pew Research Center surveyed people from 19 economically advanced countries on their opinion about social media and the internet. The survey findings show that Americans were the most skeptical about social media. Nearly two-thirds of survey respondents from the U.S. said they believe social…
Refinery29
I Left the U.S. After Living Undocumented for 21 Years — Here’s What I Learned
When Donald Trump won the 2016 Presidential Election, I knew I had to leave my home in the United States. On the campaign trail, Trump talked about canceling Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) — President Barack Obama’s executive action granting undocumented people that arrived in the U.S. as children work permits and protection from deportation. Nine months into his presidency, Trump finally announced his plans to terminate the policy that offered me sanctuary — and I knew I had to set a plan to leave the country that raised me.
The Jewish Press
Blinken Warns Jewish State Not to Allow Prayer
Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.
25 Things Millennials And Gen Z'ers Do That Are Actually Very "Toxic"
"Gen Z learned the word 'toxic' and hasn't stopped since then."
Gen Z’s voting habits are all the proof companies need to act on societal issues
Without the Gen Z vote, the results of the U.S. midterm elections would look very different.
DOJ warns Supreme Court against ‘overly broad’ Section 230 reading in Google case
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is warning the Supreme Court against using an “overly broad” interpretation of a provision that provides tech companies a legal liability shield over content posted by third parties. The DOJ issued the warning in a brief about a case relating to Google that could change how digital content is hosted…
Gizmodo
Wall Street’s Biggest Names Are Backing Off Their Climate Commitments
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Shortly before COP26, last year’s United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, financial institutions were rushing to announce their climate commitments. The conference’s leadership and Mark Carney, a special envoy appointed by the United Nations to push private finance to invest in climate solutions, announced the creation of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net-Zero, or GFANZ.
Democrats push bill to let illegal-immigrant veterans gain citizenship
WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Tuesday put up for debate a bill that would make it easier for illegal-immigrant US veterans and their families to stay in the country — as Republicans derided the measure as another Biden administration step toward enabling open borders. The Veteran Service Recognition Act would require the Department of Homeland Security to establish protocols for identifying noncitizen veterans, require immigration adjudicators to consider their service records in deportation proceedings and allow veterans to stay in the US until they conclude. Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) accused Democrats of using the “flowery” title to “mask the bills’ true...
Engadget
Democratic lawmakers want Elon Musk to explain China's role in 'platform manipulation' during protests
Three Democratic lawmakers in the House are answers from Elon Musk about a recent “platform manipulation campaign” related to recent protests in China. In a letter to the Twitter CEO, Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi, Adam Schiff and Jackie Speier write that they have “deep concern” about the recent that drowned out tweets about the protests.
I am an expert on diversity in mainstream media. Here’s why leaving Twitter helps the racists
Marcus Ryder, MBE, is the head of external consultancies at the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity. Have you heard of people wanting to leave Twitter because they “care so much about the increase in racism and bigotry on the platform?”. Yes? In the vast majority of cases,...
Non-Americans reveal the things Americans do that they simply do not understand
Here are 19 things they just don't get.
US News and World Report
Peru's President Detained by Security Forces - National Police Tweet
LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's President Pedro Castillo was detained by security forces on Wednesday, according to images shown in a tweet published by the national police, shortly after Congress voted to remove him from power. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sarah Morland)
iheart.com
Far-left goal in Colorado SCOTUS case is FORCED COMPLIANCE
The U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to hear arguments in a new First Amendment case involving a Christian graphic artist who does not want to be forced to design wedding websites for same-sex couples. This case — coming from Colorado — marks the second time in five years that SCOTUS will grapple with religious business owners vs. gay weddings. But the far-left’s goal in this case seems to be much more sinister than hoping the two sides can conduct business peacefully. Rather, Glenn predicts, this case is about forced compliance: ‘It’s about forcing everyone to do exactly what they say, when they say it, and [to] have you profess a belief that you don’t have.’
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Biden Administration Drafting Executive Order to Simplify Space Rules -Sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is drafting an executive order intended to streamline approval for private rocket launches amid a broader effort to bring legal and regulatory clarity for American companies on everything from space travel to private space stations, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the effort.
Democrats express ‘deep concern’ about reported Twitter suppression of protests in China
Three House Democrats sent a letter to Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday to express “deep concern” following reports of video evidence of protests in China being suppressed on the platform. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi (Ill.), Adam Schiff (Calif.) and Jackie Speier (Calif.) sent the letter to request information about recent “malicious” activities in China and…
Gizmodo
Wikipedia Founder Indirectly Tells Elon Musk the Site 'Is Not for Sale'
Wikipedia founder, Jimmy Wales, is going head-to-head with Twitter CEO Elon Musk who has accused the encyclopedia site of having a left-leaning bias. The back and forth began following the overly dramatic release of the Twitter Files which alleged the FBI pressured social media companies to suppress information surrounding Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020.
US News and World Report
Viktor Bout, the Arms Dealer Russia Has Swapped for Brittney Griner
(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was freed from jail in Russia on Thursday in exchange for the release of Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer jailed in the United States, according to U.S. and Russian officials. Here are some key facts about Bout:. - He became one of the...
Opinion: The 45th President Continues to Divide the United States
As I sit here writing this, I wonder about the people who picked their loyalty to the 45th president over their loyalty to friends and family. How are they feeling in light of the lukewarm response to the announcement that another campaign has begun?
Vanguard's decision to leave the world's biggest climate-finance group could impede Biden's plan to protect Americans' savings from the climate crisis
Vanguard pulled out of a coalition of investment groups aiming to fight climate change because it wants to demonstrate independence to investors.
Black Social Media Could Make All The Difference In Seeking Justice For Shanquella Robinson
Experts say Black social media users might be instrumental in seeking justice for Shanquella Robinson, who died in Cabo, Mexico. The post Black Social Media Could Make All The Difference In Seeking Justice For Shanquella Robinson appeared first on NewsOne.
