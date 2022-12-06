Solo Sikoa had a fast run in NXT. Sikoa made his NXT debut on NXT Halloween Havoc 2021. He was a fan favorite as the street champion but quickly, Solo Sikoa arrived on the main roster at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 and joined The Bloodline. He then returned to NXT on the Septembr 13th episode and defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT North American Championship, which was his first title win. Yet, he was forced to relinquish the title the following week because he wasn’t a member of the NXT roster anymore and became a full time main roster star alongside The Bloodline. Speaking with Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover, Sikoa was asked whether or not there were plans for him on NXT, specifically related to the NXT North American Championship, before he had to relinquish it to move up. He said that he felt like there were plans for him to challenge for the gold and potentially face NXT Champion Bron Breakker. But, he stated that everything worked out, and he’s hopeful he’ll have the chance to challenge for another title soon.

2 DAYS AGO