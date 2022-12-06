Read full article on original website
This Week’s AEW Dynamite Viewership Trends Downwards While Key Demo Rises
The numbers are in for a huge edition of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 840,000 viewers on December 7. This number is down from last week’s episode which drew 870,000 viewers. For several Spectrum customers, there were audio and visual issues throughout the duration of the show. The show posted a 0.29 (380,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.26 rating that the show posted last week.
Live WWE SmackDown Results – 12/9/22 – Tag Title Match, Contract Signing And More
Tonight’s edition of SmackDown is set to be a big one as we will see The Usos defend their tag team titles as well as a contract signing. This article will be updated as SmackDown goes on the air at 8pm EST. Tag title match kicks off SmackDown. The...
Shazza McKenzie Calls Maven Her Favorite Wrestler Ever
There’s nothing better than being able to meet your childhood heroes, but it’s even crazier if you get to wrestle them. Shazza McKenzie sat down with Fightful where she recalled a moment from earlier this year where she almost got the chance to share the ring with her favorite wrestler, Maven.
Jon Moxley And Renee Paquette Were Both Very Sick This Week
This week on Dynamite, Jon Moxley cut a promo backstage before accompanying his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates to the ring for their match indicating that their faction was stronger than ever despite William Regal’s betrayal. While Jon Moxley was present at the show, Renee Paquette was missing. According to...
Brock Lesnar Was “Tired Of Being Broke” Before Signing With WWE
Jim Ross was the head of Talent and Relations in WWE for a very long time. During his tenure there, many WWE Superstars joined WWE’s developmental ground – Ohio Valley Wrestling. This included The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar. While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked...
Ian Riccaboni Praises Excalibur For Being A Big Reason He And Caprice Coleman Are On TV
Exclaibur is helping out his fellow commentators. Lots of things have changed since Tony Khan has purchased ROH. One of the changes was ROH commentators Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman being on TV less often. But, we’ve seen them come and commentate some ROH Championship Matches on AEW Television, ROH Pay-Per-Views and we’ve even seen them commentate some AEW Dark episodes. Speaking during a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, Riccaboni credited Excalibur as a big reason why he and Coleman are on AEW programming.
Watch: Liv Morgan Marks Out For John Cena During WWE SmackDown
As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Liv Morgan teamed up with Tegan Nox and squared off against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in tag team action. However, prior to the match, Liv Morgan decided to pay tribute to her childhood crush John Cena. Cena’s music played before the match, and she was clearly excited, as she did John Cena’s signature, ‘You can’t see me’ pose, among other things.
Ric Flair Is “Heartbroken” Vince McMahon Is No Longer In Charge Of WWE
While many were happy to see Vince McMahon retire from WWE back in July, there are some that were upset to see McMahon step down. One of those people is Ric Flair who said on his To Be The Man podcast that he is heartbroken Vince is no longer in WWE.
Spoiler: New Champions Crowned At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings
IMPACT Wrestling taped some episodes of IMPACT in Pembroke Pines, FL on December 9. During the show, there was a title change. Do not read any further if you don’t want to be spoiled. You’ve been warned. The spoiler comes courtesy of PWInsider. At the IMPACT Tapings, Alex...
Multiple WWE Stars Spotted At WWE 2K23 Project
2K23 is likely to be released in the next few months. However, very little information regarding the future game has been released. Multiple superstars, including Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, Dominik, and Rey Mysterio, have been in and out of Los Angeles in recent days, according to PW Insider.
Flip Gordon Reveals Who He Credits For His ROH Popularity
Flip Gordon is giving credit. Flip Gordon signed to Ring Of Honor back in 2017. Soon after, Gordon began to appear both on screen and off screen with ROH’s most popular act at the time, The Elite. This would lead to Gordon becoming popular among Ring Of Honor fans. In a new interview with Sportskeeda, Flip recalled that time period and gave credit to both The Elite and Bully Ray for helping him reach a high level of popularity.
Update On Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) Heading To Wrestle Kingdom 17
Sasha Banks is all the rage. Rumors have been swirling about where Sasha Banks would end up since she walked out of WWE earlier this year. Today, PWnsider reported on Sasha, now known as her real name Mercedes Varnado, being brought into NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has a little bit of an update on the situation.
WWE RAW Star Slated To Be At Tomorrow’s SmackDown
Gargano left WWE last year and fans were very sad about that fact. After his exit, fans wondered what the future held for him. Their questions were answered after Gargano came back to WWE. According to a report by PW Insider, Johnny Gargano is currently expected to be at this...
MJF Posts List Of Stars Who Can’t Beat Him In AEW
The Salt of the Earth is all set to travel to Las Vegas and will be in attendance for UFC 282 to watch his social media rival Paddy Pimblett compete in the octagon, with whom he has been going back and forth for a few weeks now. MJF recently made...
Spoiler: UK Star Debuts On AEW Rampage
Before you read any further, you’ve been warned. Tonight at the AEW Rampage Tapings, Orange Cassidy was set to defend his All-Atlantic Championship against a mystery opponent picked by Kip Sabian. The mystery opponent is Trent Seven. The former WWE NXT U.K. Star was released by the company when NXT U.K. closed down and he’s been working various independent shows in the U.K. Now, he’s debuted for AEW. It was also noted that Trent Seven did have the Mustache Mountain graphics for his entrance video.
Barry Bloom Revealed How He Helped Get Announcers Royalties
Barry Bloom was helping out. Jesse Ventura had a short announcing stint in WWE, but his impact was huge as he took WWE to litigation in the early 90s and helped announcers get royalties. Appearing on Talk Is Jericho, agent Barry Bloom explained how he helped Ventura in the process.
The WorkHorsemen Call Out The Briscoes
Anthony Henry is shooting his shot. The Briscoes are Ring Of Honor legends and one of the top tag teams in the world when it comes to in-ring work and accomplishments. Now, Anthony Henry and JD Drake, known collectively as The WorkhorseMen, are trying to build their name. So, who better to call out than Dem Boys. Anthony Henry took to Twitter yesterday and mentioned that beating the ROH legends would make them ROH stars overnight. JD Drake seems to agree.
Jai Vidal Discusses Being The First Openly Gay Male To Sign With IMPACT Wrestling
Jai Vidal is in the IMPACT Zone. It was announced on November 28th that Jai Vidal had signed a multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling making him the first openly gay male to sign with IMPACT Wrestling. Vidal had been in vignettes as Gisele Shaw’s content creator and executive stylist and wrestled at past tapings in 2021. While speaking to Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, Vidal discussed his historic signing and working with Gisele.
Dustin Rhodes Would Like To Finish His Career While He Is Still Able To Walk
The Natural has a goal in mind for when he retires from the sport of professional wrestling. Rhodes hadn’t competed in a wrestling match since August when he lost his attempt to challenge Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship prior to entering the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale last night on AEW Dynamite.
Solo Sikoa Believes There Was More Plans For Him In NXT
Solo Sikoa had a fast run in NXT. Sikoa made his NXT debut on NXT Halloween Havoc 2021. He was a fan favorite as the street champion but quickly, Solo Sikoa arrived on the main roster at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 and joined The Bloodline. He then returned to NXT on the Septembr 13th episode and defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT North American Championship, which was his first title win. Yet, he was forced to relinquish the title the following week because he wasn’t a member of the NXT roster anymore and became a full time main roster star alongside The Bloodline. Speaking with Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover, Sikoa was asked whether or not there were plans for him on NXT, specifically related to the NXT North American Championship, before he had to relinquish it to move up. He said that he felt like there were plans for him to challenge for the gold and potentially face NXT Champion Bron Breakker. But, he stated that everything worked out, and he’s hopeful he’ll have the chance to challenge for another title soon.
