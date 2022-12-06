Read full article on original website
Shazza McKenzie Calls Maven Her Favorite Wrestler Ever
There’s nothing better than being able to meet your childhood heroes, but it’s even crazier if you get to wrestle them. Shazza McKenzie sat down with Fightful where she recalled a moment from earlier this year where she almost got the chance to share the ring with her favorite wrestler, Maven.
Brock Lesnar Was “Tired Of Being Broke” Before Signing With WWE
Jim Ross was the head of Talent and Relations in WWE for a very long time. During his tenure there, many WWE Superstars joined WWE’s developmental ground – Ohio Valley Wrestling. This included The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar. While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked...
Spoiler: New Champions Crowned At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings
IMPACT Wrestling taped some episodes of IMPACT in Pembroke Pines, FL on December 9. During the show, there was a title change. Do not read any further if you don’t want to be spoiled. You’ve been warned. The spoiler comes courtesy of PWInsider. At the IMPACT Tapings, Alex...
Flip Gordon Reveals Who He Credits For His ROH Popularity
Flip Gordon is giving credit. Flip Gordon signed to Ring Of Honor back in 2017. Soon after, Gordon began to appear both on screen and off screen with ROH’s most popular act at the time, The Elite. This would lead to Gordon becoming popular among Ring Of Honor fans. In a new interview with Sportskeeda, Flip recalled that time period and gave credit to both The Elite and Bully Ray for helping him reach a high level of popularity.
Ric Flair Is “Heartbroken” Vince McMahon Is No Longer In Charge Of WWE
While many were happy to see Vince McMahon retire from WWE back in July, there are some that were upset to see McMahon step down. One of those people is Ric Flair who said on his To Be The Man podcast that he is heartbroken Vince is no longer in WWE.
Barry Bloom Revealed How He Helped Get Announcers Royalties
Barry Bloom was helping out. Jesse Ventura had a short announcing stint in WWE, but his impact was huge as he took WWE to litigation in the early 90s and helped announcers get royalties. Appearing on Talk Is Jericho, agent Barry Bloom explained how he helped Ventura in the process.
Ian Riccaboni Praises Excalibur For Being A Big Reason He And Caprice Coleman Are On TV
Exclaibur is helping out his fellow commentators. Lots of things have changed since Tony Khan has purchased ROH. One of the changes was ROH commentators Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman being on TV less often. But, we’ve seen them come and commentate some ROH Championship Matches on AEW Television, ROH Pay-Per-Views and we’ve even seen them commentate some AEW Dark episodes. Speaking during a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, Riccaboni credited Excalibur as a big reason why he and Coleman are on AEW programming.
This Week’s SmackDown Pulls In Over Two Million Viewers In Preliminary Viewership
The preliminary viewership for this week’s SmackDown is in. According to Spoiler TV, Friday’s WWE SmackDown on December 9 drew 2,098,000 viewers. This number is up from the 902,000 viewers that last week’s episode drew on FS1. This number is also up from the 2.064 million viewers the November 28 episode on FOX drew in preliminary viewership. Friday’s show drew a 0.5 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Jai Vidal Discusses Being The First Openly Gay Male To Sign With IMPACT Wrestling
Jai Vidal is in the IMPACT Zone. It was announced on November 28th that Jai Vidal had signed a multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling making him the first openly gay male to sign with IMPACT Wrestling. Vidal had been in vignettes as Gisele Shaw’s content creator and executive stylist and wrestled at past tapings in 2021. While speaking to Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, Vidal discussed his historic signing and working with Gisele.
CM Punk Posts Unexplained WWE Related Photo On Social Media
CM Punk wants to add to the rumors surrounding him possibly finding his way back to WWE. CM Punk was the subject of controversy earlier this year, and things took a turn for the worse after the brawl at AEW All Out. Since then, fans have wondered whether Punk will leave AEW and somehow return to WWE.
WWE RAW Star Slated To Be At Tomorrow’s SmackDown
Gargano left WWE last year and fans were very sad about that fact. After his exit, fans wondered what the future held for him. Their questions were answered after Gargano came back to WWE. According to a report by PW Insider, Johnny Gargano is currently expected to be at this...
MJF Posts List Of Stars Who Can’t Beat Him In AEW
The Salt of the Earth is all set to travel to Las Vegas and will be in attendance for UFC 282 to watch his social media rival Paddy Pimblett compete in the octagon, with whom he has been going back and forth for a few weeks now. MJF recently made...
Cody Stamann vs. Luan Lacerda officially set for UFC 283
Cody Stamann will meet Brazilian prospect Luan Lacerda in Brazil at UFC 283. Lacerda (12-1) makes his first walk to the eight-sided cage after going 6-0 in Shooto Brazil including a title win; he was also 2-0 under the LFA banner. The 29-year-old Nova União representative is unbeaten since 2014.
Jeff Hardy Doing What He “Needs To Do”
Jeff Hardy was suspended from AEW earlier this year after he was arrested for a DUI. Since then, Matt Hardy has been on his own. Following his suspension, Jeff Hardy entered a rehab facility, and since then there haven’t been many updates regarding this status. During his recent The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Hardy provided an update regarding Jeff by saying he is doing what he needs to.
Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 3 official for ONE Championship U.S. debut on May 5
One of the best trilogies in MMA history is set to go down next May. ONE Championship announced Monday that Johnson (24-4-1) and Moraes (20-4) are set to fight in a trilogy bout for the ONE flyweight (135-pound) title at the promotion’s upcoming debut in the U.S. on May 5.
This Week’s AEW Dynamite Viewership Trends Downwards While Key Demo Rises
The numbers are in for a huge edition of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 840,000 viewers on December 7. This number is down from last week’s episode which drew 870,000 viewers. For several Spectrum customers, there were audio and visual issues throughout the duration of the show. The show posted a 0.29 (380,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.26 rating that the show posted last week.
Full PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Lineup Revealed
PWG’s Battle Of Los Angeles is one of the most prestigious tournaments in independent wrestling. This year, the tournament was won by current ROH Pure Champion and AEW Star, Daniel Garcia. But now, the field is set for the seventeenth annual PWG BOLA in 2023. The tournament is scheduled for January 7th & January 8th at The Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. You can see the full lineup below.
Spoiler: UK Star Debuts On AEW Rampage
Before you read any further, you’ve been warned. Tonight at the AEW Rampage Tapings, Orange Cassidy was set to defend his All-Atlantic Championship against a mystery opponent picked by Kip Sabian. The mystery opponent is Trent Seven. The former WWE NXT U.K. Star was released by the company when NXT U.K. closed down and he’s been working various independent shows in the U.K. Now, he’s debuted for AEW. It was also noted that Trent Seven did have the Mustache Mountain graphics for his entrance video.
Britt Baker Challenges Saraya To A Tag Team Match For 1/11/23 AEW Dynamite
Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker interrupted Saraya doing an interview with Tony Schiavone. Britt handed Saraya tickets to the January 11th episode of AEW Dynamite and gave her two options, either show up and sit front row to watch her, or Saraya can fight Britt in a match. Naturally, Saraya accepted the challenge. But, Britt wasn’t talking about one on one. Britt Baker revealed that it’ll be a tag team match. Britt and Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya and a partner of her choosing, if she can find one. Saraya accepted.
Live WWE SmackDown Results – 12/9/22 – Tag Title Match, Contract Signing And More
Tonight’s edition of SmackDown is set to be a big one as we will see The Usos defend their tag team titles as well as a contract signing. This article will be updated as SmackDown goes on the air at 8pm EST. Tag title match kicks off SmackDown. The...
