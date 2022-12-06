ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Texas Valley Coastal Bend VA on the road with two new mobile units

By Julia Le Doux
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15lcbx_0jZjfvE600

Veterans and their families living in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas will soon find accessing Department of Veterans Affairs health care easier, thanks to the addition of two new mobile units at Texas Valley Coastal Bend VA.

The 30-foot vehicles will be used to reach veterans living in remote or distant areas, have limited access to health care, or for those who may not have sought needed care and services for various reasons at permanent VA facilities.

The new vehicles were at open houses in Port Isabel, Falfurrias, Rio Grande City, Zapata, Rockport, Alice, and Carrizo Springs. Veterans also had a chance to get a flu vaccine and learn more about their benefits at each stop.

“During these events, we celebrated our veterans and their families, as well as connected with our community to share information about the services we provide and the new mobile medical units,” said acting public affairs officer Hugo Martinez.

The units are outfitted to deliver primary care, women’s health, audiology, laboratory and telehealth services. Each has a wheelchair lift and are telehealth-ready with two patient areas complete with exam room tables and a blood draw area.

The vehicles also have a triage area with medical testing equipment, a generator, a refrigerator for medical use, a lavatory and a pressurized water system.

VA has used mobile units to provide service continuity during emergencies when permanent sites of care are disabled or insufficient to meet the demand for health care services. They were deployed as part of VA’s recovery efforts during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2017 in Texas and Louisiana.

Veterans interested in receiving primary care through a mobile unit operated by the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System should call 1-855-864-0516.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com .

Comments / 0

Related
domino

Here’s Where Everyone Will Be Moving in 2023

Not too long ago Austin, Texas was the cool-kids-capital of the country. Then, in a surprising turn of events last year, Salt Lake City, Utah, was deemed the most popular place to buy a home. Now, it seems like eyes are back on the Lone Star state. According to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast that dropped today, El Paso, Texas, is expected to have the biggest increase in home sales in the New Year. Naturally, our first thought was: is El Paso the next It place to move?
EL PASO, TX
101.5 KNUE

2 of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Have Been Captured Recently

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
TEXAS STATE
KFOX 14

Migrants show up at homes, abandon items in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Some residents in south-central El Paso told KFOX14 the migrant crisis has made its way to their front doorsteps. People living near Fonseca and the César Chávez Border Highway said piles of clothes and personal belongings line the sidewalk and are discarded in an alley in their neighborhood.
EL PASO, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Texas Has One of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation

Personal finance site mindyourdollars.com researched various factors, including crime rates, to compile a list of the 40 worst cities in the United States to visit. While the list isn't in any particular order, there's a Texas city that shows up on the list first, and it's on some other lists as well. Insurance company HiRoad ranks Houston 10th on the list of the worst cities in the United States to be stuck in traffic. The traffic is pretty notorious throughout the state, but according to the Houston Chronicle, out of the five largest cities in Texas, Houston had the most traffic deaths in 2021.
TEXAS STATE
lavacacountytoday.com

Unclaimed tank floated down Guadalupe River

A massive steel tank estimated at 20 ft. long with a 12 ft. diameter floated down the Guadalupe River onto private property in Cuero after a flood earlier this year. While the abandoned tank has sat undisturbed for months, County Commissioner Precinct 1 Curtis Afflerbach said it could be hazardous to local infrastructure if a flood carries the tank downriver.
CUERO, TX
borderreport.com

Inside an Arizona anti-smuggling unit ride-along

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (NewsNation) — A lack of manpower along the southern border is forcing authorities to release suspected smugglers. NewsNation’s Ali Bradley was able to go on a ride-along with a specialized anti-smuggling unit with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. During that time, NewsNation learned how thin the U.S. Border Patrol is being stretched.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
US News and World Report

Keystone Pipeline Shut After 14,000-Barrel Oil Spill in Kansas

(Reuters) -Canada's TC Energy shut its Keystone pipeline in the United States after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, making it one of the largest crude spills in the United States in nearly a decade. The cause of the leak, which occurred in...
KANSAS STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Aransas Pass, TX

This small city in Aransas, Nueces, and San Patricio Counties, on the Texas Gulf Coast and the heart of the Coastal Bend, is known by the locals as Saltwater Haven. Port Aransas is also in Aransas Pass, which connects to Mustang Island. It has managed to stand out among other...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy