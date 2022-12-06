Read full article on original website
Chop shops busted in St. Joe and Cass counties by MSP
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Michigan State Police raided two locations in St. Joseph County and another in Cass County this week, recovering over $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers. Investigators obtained search warrants after several months of investigation. Two properties were searched Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the 51000 block...
Prosecutors: Our case against Crumbley parents is stronger than ever
In an effort to keep James and Jennifer Crumbley locked up, the prosecution has disclosed new evidence that it says shows the couple to be a greater flight risk than ever before and strengthens the novel case against the Oxford school shooter's parents. The evidence is a statement by the...
Sharon woman pleads in Farrell fatal motorcycle crash
Dec. 8—FARRELL — A Sharon woman pleaded no contest to charges stemming from a November 2021 accident in Farrell that killed a Masury motorcyclist. Chantel Melissa Georgalas, 26, of 298 Mesabi St., pleaded no contest to charges of homicide by vehicle, having an accident involving death or injury while not licensed, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving without a license.
Rogue Valley teen sentenced after shooting homeless man in head
Dec. 8—Levi Cole Murray was sentenced Wednesday to more than 16 years in a juvenile and then adult prison after shooting a man in the head when he was 17 years old. Murray, now 19, will remain in the custody of Oregon Youth Authority, which handles juveniles convicted of crimes, until he's 25 years old. He'll then be transferred to an Oregon Department of Corrections prison, according to court records and the Jackson County District Attorney's Office.
Woman hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Belt Highway
Dec. 7—An elderly woman was sent to Mosaic Life Care after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening. The St. Joseph Police Department said the crash occurred at the intersection of North Belt Highway and Faraon Street when a man driving a Ford Fusion failed to yield and collided with a woman driving a Ford Flex.
Suspect’s father sentenced in St. Paul quadruple murder. Victim’s father left with questions.
Why didn’t the father of a quadruple murder suspect advise his son to do the right thing? That’s what one of the victims’ fathers asked Friday after a judge sentenced Darren Lee Osborne to a nearly five-year prison term for helping his son. “You teach your kids...
'They deserve justice': Prosecutor's office seeks help finding Neptune man's killer
FREEHOLD - A fatal shooting that took place in Neptune in early October is still under investigation, and authorities are requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Thursday. At 10:48 p.m. Oct. 6, Neptune police responded to the...
