Lexington, SC

coladaily.com

Former student arrested for disturbing school

Lexington police officers arrested a former River Bluff High School student for disturbing school after he was found on the school's campus Thursday. According to Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, multiple students told school resource officers that Dylan Silber, 23, of Columbia, approached them asking about a student who attended the school and talked to some students about drugs.
LEXINGTON, SC
WRDW-TV

SC State lockdown lifted, police investigating gun spotting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - SC State held a conference Thursday afternoon updating the community on the lockdown. An employee noticed the man carrying what appeared to be a weapon onto campus. Campus authorities were notified and the lockdown went into effect. Investigators determined the rifle-shaped object was a wooden prop...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter deputies looking for runaway teen

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the search for a 17 year-old runaway. Deputies say Hannah Yackeschi has refused to return home and has recently had a surgical procedure. The teen has prescribed medication that she does not have. Authorities believe she is still in the...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Cayce Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding 31 year-old Oliver Ray Johnson who was involved in a physical altercation with his wife. Johnson is charged with domestic violence, 2nd degree after he allegedly slammed his wife and choked her. Authorities say the couple’s children were present and witnessed the incident.
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington PD needs help identifying suspected burglar

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police department needs your help locating a man they say is suspected of burglarizing a location along Augusta Road. Authorities say the alleged incident took place November 11, 2022 where the man captured on these surveillance images is accused stealing various items worth around $3000 dollars.
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

SLED charges man, caught on camera, with pushing vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged a Richland county man with Assault/Assault and Battery 3rd degree. According to an incident report, a direct support professional for the center, Michael Robert Short, "did push the victim causing them to fall backwards on the floor." The report goes on to say that it was a vulnerable adult who was injured.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

