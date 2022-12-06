Read full article on original website
Ex-River Bluff HS student arrested, accused of returning to school, discussing drugs with students
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Police say a 23-year-old former River Bluff High School student was arrested and charged on Thursday after returning to the campus years later. According to a statement from Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, Dylan Silber of Columbia was charged with disturbing schools after he was found on the River Bluff campus.
coladaily.com
Former student arrested for disturbing school
Lexington police officers arrested a former River Bluff High School student for disturbing school after he was found on the school's campus Thursday. According to Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, multiple students told school resource officers that Dylan Silber, 23, of Columbia, approached them asking about a student who attended the school and talked to some students about drugs.
Lancaster restaurant a victim of vandalism, theft
The front door to a Lancaster family restaurant is covered with wood now after vandals smashed the glass, and it's just a fraction of the damage the suspects left behind.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor was found dead near his home in November, and investigators say he was murdered. Court records show Ricke Irick was one of the three victims in the August 2021 school shooting. Court records show he was shot in the foot.
WRDW-TV
SC State lockdown lifted, police investigating gun spotting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - SC State held a conference Thursday afternoon updating the community on the lockdown. An employee noticed the man carrying what appeared to be a weapon onto campus. Campus authorities were notified and the lockdown went into effect. Investigators determined the rifle-shaped object was a wooden prop...
live5news.com
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg 5-year-old safe, father charged with mother’s murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 5-year-old was found safe in Virginia and her father is being charged with her mother’s murder. In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates including that Aspen Jeter was found safe. Ravenell also...
Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
WYFF4.com
SC troopers investigating deadly head-on crash in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a head-on crash in Newberry County. Troopers say it happened Friday night just after 8:30 p. on SC-39 near Brannon Road. They say a pickup was traveling north, crossed the center line and hit a...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies looking for runaway teen
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the search for a 17 year-old runaway. Deputies say Hannah Yackeschi has refused to return home and has recently had a surgical procedure. The teen has prescribed medication that she does not have. Authorities believe she is still in the...
WIS-TV
‘We wanted it to be very overt:’ Columbia Police installs 50+ security cameras throughout the city
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has installed at least 50 new security cameras at various busy intersections and business districts throughout the capital city since September. According to Inspector Johnny Sellers with the Columbia Police, these cameras will help the department respond to crimes more efficiently. “As...
Kershaw County coroner identifies woman killed in Wednesday crash
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have released the name of a woman who died on Wednesday in a crash in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the crash happened in the 2 p.m. hour along Lockhart Road near Stretch Drive near Camden. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence
CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Cayce Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding 31 year-old Oliver Ray Johnson who was involved in a physical altercation with his wife. Johnson is charged with domestic violence, 2nd degree after he allegedly slammed his wife and choked her. Authorities say the couple’s children were present and witnessed the incident.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington PD needs help identifying suspected burglar
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police department needs your help locating a man they say is suspected of burglarizing a location along Augusta Road. Authorities say the alleged incident took place November 11, 2022 where the man captured on these surveillance images is accused stealing various items worth around $3000 dollars.
WLTX.com
SC State president: Gun that caused lockdown was ROTC 'dummy weapon'
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The gun that led to a lockdown on the South Carolina State University campus on Thursday turned out to be made of wood - and an important part of one campus organization. A spokesperson for S.C. State said that the university went into lockdown around 10:45...
Possible shots fired near Wateree Hydro station in Ridgeway
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement is investigating after a report of shots fired near an electricity plant in South Carolina. Duke Energy said in a statement Wednesday night that they were aware of reports of gunfire near the Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway. The station is located in...
Inmate death at Richland County jail confirmed; Officials address concerns
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office said an inmate has died at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The death was confirmed to News19 on Thursday afternoon and, according to a county spokesperson, is under investigation. No details regarding the cause or manner of death have...
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield officials charge man with attempted murder following shooting incident
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office announced 42 year-old Robert C. Coffey has been charged with Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Authorities say Coffey was arrested following an incident on Dec. 3 in Winnsboro when he held a...
wach.com
Richland County Man arrested, accused of passing off stolen lottery tickets
A Columbia man was arrested late November after officials say he tried to pass off stolen lottery tickets. Richland County deputies say Tyrik Corley, 24, walked into a Irmo Food Lion and attempted to pass off lottery tickets he allegedly stole from a Pitt Stop back in October. Corley was employed at that Pitt Stop at the time.
SLED charges man, caught on camera, with pushing vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged a Richland county man with Assault/Assault and Battery 3rd degree. According to an incident report, a direct support professional for the center, Michael Robert Short, "did push the victim causing them to fall backwards on the floor." The report goes on to say that it was a vulnerable adult who was injured.
FBI investigating shots fired near Midlands Hydro Plant
The FBI and other agencies are investigating reports of gunfire Wednesday night, near the Wateree Hydro Station near Ridgeway, just northeast of Columbia.
