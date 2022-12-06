Mayfield barber back in business, spreading positivity at new location after original shop destroyed by tornado last year

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
spectrumnews1.com
On an empty block, this Mayfield family restaurant is back in business
MAYFIELD, Ky. — A 50-year-old biscuit pan was one of the few things Suzanne Flint could salvage from her family restaurant after the Mayfield tornado flattened the 67-year-old building last year. “I lost my whole family history in there,” said Flint. Even with all the heartache and hard...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tornado memorial walk to be held Saturday morning in Mayfield
MAYFIELD — Rain or shine, the Fraternal Order of Police plans to hold the memorial walk on Saturday in Mayfield. The 2-mile walk will be from the former Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory to Mayfield Court Square. Organizers say it's a chance to honor the lives lost because of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Presentation by Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson gives deeper insight into December 2021 tornado outbreak
PADUCAH — The night of Dec. 10, 2021, our weather authority team was live on air and online, tracking the storms and keeping people informed. Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson looked back on that night during a presentation at the McCracken County Public Library in Paducah. Among those who attended...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield hosting several events to commemorate one-year after deadly tornado outbreak
MAYFIELD, KY — Tornado survivors in Graves County are commemorating the one year anniversary of the December 2021 tornado outbreak with a celebration of hope. Along with several other events throughout the day, the county is partnering with the city of Mayfield to hold a memorial service, remembering the past year and looking toward the future.
wpsdlocal6.com
New subdivision being built in Mayfield by Samaritan's Purse for December 2021 tornados survivors
MAYFIELD, KY — The December 2021 tornado outbreak left many people in our area without homes, and the nonprofit Samaritan's Purse is working to do something about that. "Samaritan's Purse decided to invest in something for the neighborhood and the town of Mayfield," says project superintendent Tim Cottrell. The...
KFVS12
1 year later: Hospital employee recalls her experience the night of the Mayfield tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A year ago Saturday will mark the one year anniversary of the deadly Mayfield tornado. On Wednesday, December 7, another business is reopening to the western Kentucky community. Mercy Health held a ribbon cutting for their new homecare and hospice office, it’s previous building was destroyed by the tornado on December 10, 2021.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tiny homes provide safe, secure housing for tornado survivors
MAYFIELD, KY — The December 2021 tornado outbreak destroyed buildings, businesses and communities. But amid the chaos, there continues to be hope. Local organizations partnered to build tiny homes for tornado survivors in Mayfield. Survivors say those homes have been safe and secure. The tiny homes act as transitional...
Mayfield tornado collapses candle factory, survivor recalls pulling herself out of the debris
MAYFIELD, Ky. — One year ago, devastating tornadoes tore through dozens of western Kentucky communities and uprooted the lives of hundreds of people. The warnings had been coming for more than a week. Experts knew the possibilities of severe weather, but first responders have since said nothing could have prepared their community for the wrath of this storm.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky Dream Center reminds Marshall County families affected by tornado to sign their children up for Dec. 10 Christmas gift distribution
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Dream Center will help distribute Christmas gifts to Marshall County children affected by last year's devastating tornado outbreak on Saturday, at a reception following the Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group's event, Hope: An Anniversary Observance. The event is being held in partnership...
wpsdlocal6.com
Interstate 69 restricted to one lane in Marshall County on Monday, Tuesday
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Both north and southbound traffic on Interstate 69 in Marshall County will be restricted to one lane between the 42 and 44 mile marker on Monday, Dec. 12 and Tuesday, Dec. 13. This will allow clearing of debris from the Clarks River Bridge and overflow...
Mayfield mother who lost home in tornado keeping eyes to the future
Megan Williams and her four kids took cover in their basement the night of December 10, 2021 as the killer tornado roared overhead. They lost their home that night.
spectrumnews1.com
Habitat For Humanity nearly finished rebuilding its first home in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky — Brick by brick, board by board. The small town of Dawson Springs is rebuilding a year after one of the worst tornadoes in Kentucky history. Organizations like Habitat for Humanity started working on new construction as soon as the rubble and debris were cleared. Days...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County nonprofits team up to bring hope to community one year after tornado outbreak
MARSHALL COUNTY — Two Marshall County nonprofits are moving forward and focusing on putting the spirit of hope back into their community. The Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group and the Kentucky Dream Center are partnering to host HOPE. It's an anniversary observance event to honor survivors of the December 2021 tornado outbreak, first responders and those who lost their lives because of the disaster.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson to give presentation on December 2021 tornado outbreak McCracken County Public Library
PADUCAH — A familiar face will be at the McCracken County Public Library on Thursday as part of the library's Evenings Upstairs program. Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson will lead a presentation looking back at the historic quad-state tornado, which devastated several communities in our region in December of last year.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office investigates home invasion attempt on KY 58 E
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted home invasion on KY 58 East, about 2 miles east of Mayfield, according to a GCSO social media post. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in this area. Deputies will remain in this area for...
radionwtn.com
Arrests Made In Three Separate Burglaries At Same Union City Business
Union City, Tenn.–The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests following three separate burglaries at Final Flight Outfitters in Union City this week. On Monday, December 5th, Final Flight Outfitters reported a Burglary and Theft of several boxes of duck decoys from a storage trailer behind the store.
kbsi23.com
Dec. 10 marks 1 year since deadly tornadoes in Graves County, KY
(KBSI) – Saturday, Dec. 10, is the one-year anniversary of one of the deadliest tornadoes in Kentucky’s history. It took the lives of 81 Kentuckians. Western Kentucky has received more than $31.8 million in federal assistance. The federal government has also provided more than $59.8 million to support local businesses and more than $42 million in Western Kentucky SAFE Act funds. Private insurance groups have also paid nearly $500 million to those insured, according to the Office of Governor Andy Beshear.
wpsdlocal6.com
Spirit of Giving Toy Drive over halfway to goal of 8,000 donations with 1 week to go
PADUCAH — Over 5,000 Christmas gifts have already been collected for children and teens in our Local 6 Spirit of Giving Toy Drive. Can you help us reach 8,000 by Dec. 16?. If you would like to give-back this Christmas, consider dropping off a new, unwrapped gift at your participating Regions Bank location.
This Small BBQ Joint in Kentucky has Been Named One of the Most Legendary Restaurants in the South
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kentucky. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
wpsdlocal6.com
Millions of dollars raised for tornado victims in Mayfield have yet to go out
MAYFIELD, KY — The efforts of many and millions of dollars: That's what it's going to take to ramp up rebuilding efforts in communities like Mayfield after the Dec. 10 2021 tornado. Money has been put toward recovery efforts, like local long term recovery groups. But how much of that has been distributed so far?
