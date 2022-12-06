ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

'Keep their memories alive': Ceremonies planned for 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

By JEFF HORVATH STAFF WRITER
KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

UPDATE: Gunshot victim at fire scene identified

The Schuylkill County Coroner's office has identified a man found dead near a house fire Wednesday in West Penn Twp. in which two firefighters suffered fatal injuries. According to Deputy Coroner Michael Bowman, Christopher Kammerdiener, 35, was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m. at the scene. He was discovered in a wooded area near the home at 1121 Clamtown Road.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Investigation continues in deadly Schuylkill County fire that killed two Lehigh County firefighters

WEST PENN TWP. — Authorities, including the ATF, are investigating Wednesday's fatal fire at a Schuylkill County home that killed two Lehigh County firefighters. Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both of the New Tripoli section of Lynn Twp., died in the fire at 1121 Clamtown Road, said the Schuylkill County coroner's office. The home is about four miles south of Tamaqua.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Northampton County Executive McClure's vetoes stand at last council meeting of 2022

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure won out Thursday at County Council's last meeting of the year, as his budget vetoes were sustained. His 2023 operating budget of $544.8 million, with no tax cut, was approved by Council last week with minor changes that accounted for little more than a tenth of a percent of the total. He vetoed the changes and garnered enough votes Thursday to prevail.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy