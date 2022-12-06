Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker in Pet Theft Sentenced to 21 YearsNews TenderLos Angeles, CA
One of Spain’s Biggest Chefs Arrives at Westfield Century City Next Year
More Spanish food is coming to Los Angeles next year, adding to the sudden influx of power players and big paella names landing on the West Coast lately. Casa Dani, a notable New York City spot from famed modernist chef Dani García, is set to open at the Westfield Century City mall in 2023, taking up a prime position in one of the Westside’s busiest retail centers.
Two California restaurants among the ‘most popular’ in the U.S., according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
Los Angeles is the fourth most expensive city to live in the world
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is a very expensive city to live in - this we all know - but it isn't the most expensive. New York City and Singapore tied for first place as the most expensive city to live in the world, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living survey put out by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
Santa Monica Restaurant Earns Michelin Star
The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of restaurants that have been awarded the coveted Michelin stars for 2022 and three restaurants on the Westside have earned the coveted stars for the first time. Only 18 new restaurants in the state were added to the list. Michelin refused to rate restaurants in Los Angeles for a decade, so to earn these stars means that these restaurants are of a particularly fine quality judged by Michelin’s standards that do not favor the city of Los Angeles.
Impress Your Significant Other With These 5 Out-of-the-Box Date Ideas in Newport Beach
Why wait until the weekend for your next date night? Plan a weeknight date and have something exciting to look forward to after a long day at work. Whether you’re looking to impress on a first date or you’re ready to spice things up after one too many nights watching Netflix on the couch, these are the five date ideas you need to experience together. Date Night Newport Beach.
These 18 California restaurants earned Michelin stars for 2022. One place received 3
Getting a Michelin star is one of the highest honors a restaurant can receive, and this year, 18 California eateries earned stars in Michelin’s 2022 guide covering the state. Addison, a fine dining restaurant in San Diego that serves contemporary Californian dishes, received three stars. It’s the most stars...
Culver City Restaurant Earns Michelin Star
Deviled eggs and Jimenez Farm pasture raised fried chicken paired with coleslaw and honey hot sauce from Hatchet Hall. Photo: Instagram. The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of restaurants that have been awarded the coveted Michelin stars for 2022 and three restaurants on the Westside have earned the coveted stars for the first time. Only 18 new restaurants in the state were added to the list. Michelin refused to rate restaurants in Los Angeles for a decade, so to earn these stars means that these restaurants are of a particularly fine quality judged by Michelin’s standards that do not favor the city of Los Angeles.
City Approves Plan to Add Up to 3,000 Residential Units at Westminster Mall
A 1.3 million square foot mall in Orange County could soon be getting a new look. The City of Westminster recently voted to approve a specific plan that revitalizes retail space and adds residential space to the 100-acre mall site at 1025 Westminster Mall. A public hearing for the project...
Laguna Beach gets control of its South Laguna beaches
The City of Laguna Beach just gained jurisdiction of about 1.2 miles of its beach property, as approved Tuesday by the Orange County Board of Supervisors. The transfer agreement is between the city and Orange County, giving the city ownership and a $22 million payment from the county. Ownership comes with maintenance and operational duties over the following beaches: Aliso Beach, Camel Point Beach, Laguna Royale Beach, Table Rock Beach, Thousand Steps Beach and West Street Beach. The county reported it's a win-win situation for both parties, the county doesn't have to front the maintenance expenses and the city gets to enforce city rules along the entire coastline, including rules like no smoking.The city's Marine Safety Department is prepping for the land transfer, adding more lifeguard towers, communication equipment and rescue gear.
Snoop Dogg opens pop-up shop in L.A.’s Fairfax District
Long Beach’s very own is opening up a pop-up shop in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District. The store is called Solestage and it’s on Fairfax Avenue. It’s a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and fashion designer Philipp Plein. The pair linked up to launch their new Pleindogg silhouette shoes. The sneakers come in two different colorways, one […]
Pasadena family shares holiday spirit with award-winning light display
PASADENA, Calif. - The holiday season means holiday light displays. On Pasadena's Tropical Avenue, the Harbecks' home is a destination this season. You can tune in to the display from your car, but up close it's so much more. "They're colorful and it just makes me feel cozy and at...
12 Best Restaurants in Dana Point, California
Dana Point is a sleepy little beach town in Southern California that’s easy to miss if you drive too fast on the highway. However, it’s worth a visit if only for the cozy beach vibe and the unpretentious and friendly population. The city’s official motto is “Harboring the Good Life,” and that sentiment is evident along all seven of the community’s beautiful coastal miles and the beautiful Dana Point Harbor.
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center seeks public's help identifying patient
Officials at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center sought the public’s help today to identify a homeless patient at the facility. The woman is between 70 and 80 years old and was brought there by the Los Angeles County Homeless Outreach Team.
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!
The list of Michelin Starred restaurants for Los Angeles is officially out! While each year appears to be a little less shiny than the last, you'll see some new brilliance in the one-star category and some maintenance for the two-stars. The real winners can be found in the Bib Gourmand category with nine new additions of affordable luxury that represent more diversity than seen from the starred restaurants.
Is California Finally Ready to Help Renters?
Rents are rising again in Southern California and, to no one’s surprise, the effects of inflation dominate many of the conversations around the topic. A spike in borrowing rates, people are quick to note, not only prevents some renters from becoming homeowners, but drives up the cost of new construction altogether. That keeps vacancy rates low and prices high.
Chuck Henry, Beverly White, Vikki Vargas Among 5 Veteran KNBC Newscasters Exiting Station
The face of KNBC news is changing dramatically. At least five veteran newscasters at Los Angeles NBC owned KNBC have accepted “voluntary early retirement” buyouts and will leave the station at the end of the year, sources confirmed to Deadline. Evening news co-anchor Chuck Henry, along with longtime reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Angie Crouch and Kim Baldonado, accepted the voluntary buyouts that were presented to some staff members earlier this year in the hope of avoiding layoffs. NBCUniversal has been undergoing dramatic cost-cutting, as have other television stations industrywide, due to fears of a possible recession in 2023, an...
Wayfarers Chapel: A Beautiful “The Glass Church” In Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Tourist Attraction In Wayfarers Chapel, Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Located in the beautiful area of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, The Wayfarers Chapel was designed by architect Lloyd Wright. The “tree chapel” has been featured in movies and TV shows. Located in the southern Los Angeles area, Wayfarers Chapel...
