Michael James Burry is both an American investor who founded the hedge fund Scion Capital in 2000 using a small inheritance and a physician who specializes in neurology. Among investors, he is best known for being one of the few who predicted the subprime mortgage crisis that lasted from 2007 to 2010. He shorted the 2007 mortgage bond market by swapping collateralized debt obligations (CDO) and made a personal profit of $100 million and $700 million for his investors. In 2008 he shut down Scion Capital to focus on his personal investments and then, in 2011, he incorporated Scion Asset Management, a private investment firm he still runs today based in Saratoga, Calif., which is in Silicon Valley.

