FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investopedia
Home Lenders Offering Buy Now, Refinance for Free Later
As mortgage interest rates have reached their highest levels in two decades, lenders are coming up with new ways to encourage prospective homebuyers not to put off buying a house. One new program allows borrowers to buy now and refinance their homes later for free. But the terms for these...
Investopedia
NYC Rents, Already in Stratosphere, Rise Anew in November
For New York City renters expecting rents to fall from their Mt. Everest levels, keep waiting. The median Manhattan rent rose 2.1% in November after three straight month-on-month declines according to appraiser Miller Samuel Inc. and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate. At $4,095, it's the third-highest Manhattan median rent ever recorded and 18.7% up from a year ago. In Brooklyn, the median rent fell 5.6% from October, to $3,300, while in Northwest Queens, the part closest to Manhattan, the median fell 10.8% to $2,990.
Investopedia
Who Is Michael Burry?
Michael James Burry is both an American investor who founded the hedge fund Scion Capital in 2000 using a small inheritance and a physician who specializes in neurology. Among investors, he is best known for being one of the few who predicted the subprime mortgage crisis that lasted from 2007 to 2010. He shorted the 2007 mortgage bond market by swapping collateralized debt obligations (CDO) and made a personal profit of $100 million and $700 million for his investors. In 2008 he shut down Scion Capital to focus on his personal investments and then, in 2011, he incorporated Scion Asset Management, a private investment firm he still runs today based in Saratoga, Calif., which is in Silicon Valley.
Investopedia
The SEC Wants Public Companies to Disclose Their Crypto Exposure
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) told publicly listed companies to disclose any exposure to cryptocurrency, a month after the collapse of FTX sparked market chaos. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asks public-listed firms to submit their crypto exposure. The guidance comes after FTX, one of the world's largest...
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 8, 2022: Rates bobbing
It's been a week since the 30-year mortgage average returned briefly to 7% territory. But since then rates have bobbed up and down, with Wednesday being the third time the flagship average has sunk to 6.50%. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. Yet again, the 30-year average dropped to 6.50%, subtracting...
Investopedia
Producer Prices Rose More Than Expected in November
Wholesale prices rose faster than expected last month, dampening hopes the Federal Reserve can afford to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. The Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November, above estimates of a 0.2% increase, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Friday. On an annual basis, prices rose 7.4%, decelerating from 8.1% in October but above forecasts of 7.2%. The core index, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.3% from a month earlier, or 4.9% year-over-year.
Investopedia
Costco Expected to Announce Dip in Comp Sales Growth
Costco's Q1 consensus EPS forecast: $3.11 vs. year-ago's $2.98. The company's shares have dropped 11% this month after weak November comp sales report. Guggenheim analyst expects Costco to take market share from grocery stores in 2023. Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST), the third-largest U.S. retailer, will probably say tomorrow that net...
