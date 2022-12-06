ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Well+Good

Why the Viral ‘Tunacado’ Sandwich Is Actually the Ideal Energy-Boosting Lunch, According to an RD

It’s official: BLTs are out, and Tunacados are in. In the latest (and greatest) iteration of viral TikTok food trends, we’ve been graced with a grown-up, glowed-up version of a dish we’ve been eating for years: tuna avocado sandwiches. The viral sandwich trend has already garnered over 15.7 million views under the hashtag #tunacado, with thousands of people replicating the original version inspired by Joe & The Juice, a Danish chain of juice bars and coffee shops around the world.
Well+Good

5 Easy-To-Bake Bread Recipes That Promote Gut Health and Regularity

As the holidays draw near and the charcuterie (or butter) boards abound, you’re undoubtedly in search of the appropriate accouterments to accompany your stunning edible centerpiece. The natural accompaniment to just about any appetizer, of course, is a delectable loaf of bread. And because we're supremely in favor of...
Well+Good

I Tested Vuori’s Internet-Famous, Ultra-Soft Athleisure, and It’s Now My Go-To for Workouts and Everyday Wear

When I buy performance-wear, I normally gravitate toward bright and bold colors and patterns. If you rummage through my closet, you'll find no shortage of tangerine orange workout sets, orchid purple, moisture-wicking tops, and baby pink sweats. After struggling to mix and match my athleisurewear and curate outfits for the gym, I decided to go on a colorful wardrobe hiatus and embark on a journey for basics. That's when I discovered Vuori: An internet-beloved headquarters for high-quality athleisure and workout basics that go with everything and anything in your closet.
Well+Good

Murad’s New Eczema Collection Calmed My Itchy, Uncomfortable Winter Flare-Ups in Under a Week

Ask anyone with eczema-prone skin what their least favorite season is, and you'll likely be told "winter." Brisker air compromises the skin's barrier, leaving it feeling drier than the Sahara desert and prone to flare-ups. Having battled eczema since childhood, I've tried tons of topical solutions, including dermatologist-prescribed ointments and OTC creams, most of which didn't work for me. So, when I was given the opportunity to test Murad's new Eczema Collection for a week ahead of the launch, I gladly accepted.

