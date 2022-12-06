ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

How to download Minecraft on PC and install the version you need

By Lauren Morton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01hd42_0jZjMtQJ00

If you're trying to figure out how to download Minecraft, don't sweat it. Getting the correct version of the game and setting up your account isn't nearly as confusing these days, a decade after its original release. Although there are two versions of Minecraft, they're now sold as a package deal and are more equivalent to one another than ever. Unlike in the past, you cannot screw things up by purchasing the wrong one. Both versions of Minecraft are compatible with the Windows operating system, despite one specifically being named Minecraft for Windows.

Nowadays, a Microsoft account is a prerequisite for playing Minecraft, so be prepared to either use your existing account or create a new one that will handle all your Minecraft account info and any additional microtransaction purchases you make.

Whether you're installing Minecraft for yourself for the first time or you're setting it up for a kid, we'll walk you through where to buy it and how to download the version that suits your play style.

Where to buy Minecraft on PC

There are two official places to buy Minecraft on PC:

Minecraft costs $29.99 ($39.99CAD, £24.99) on PC and includes both versions of the game, which I'll explain below. The important part is that you can't screw up and buy the wrong version of Minecraft, so don't worry . Minecraft is also included in Xbox Game Pass, so if you're currently subscribed you do not need to buy a separate copy.

After buying Minecraft, you will be able to download the Minecraft Launcher and log in with (or create) a Microsoft account. Other Minecraft games you've purchased with the same Microsoft account, including Minecraft Dungeons and the upcoming Minecraft Legends , can all be launched through this same application. The launcher also handles downloading updates, so you don't need to worry about doing that part manually.

How to download Minecraft on PC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MbYRN_0jZjMtQJ00

(Image credit: Mojang)

If you're new to Minecraft, the differences between the original Minecraft Java Edition and Minecraft for Windows (also called Bedrock) aren't obvious. The good news is that both are included with your purchase now, meaning you don't need to sweat the purchase. As long as you buy Minecraft, you can change your mind about which version to play whenever you need to. You can even keep both installed, if you want.

If you're downloading Minecraft for your child, install Minecraft for Windows. It allows cross-platform multiplayer and is likely what they're looking for to play with friends.

When you open the Minecraft Launcher, you should see both "Minecraft: Java Edition" and "Minecraft for Windows" in the left sidebar. To install either version, just click it in the sidebar and hit the big green "Install" button. In both cases, the launcher should default to installing the latest version of the game, no matter which Minecraft update has been released recently.

We have a more in-depth guide to Minecraft Java vs Bedrock , but I'll give you the short version here. Prefacing these other distinctions: If you're downloading Minecraft for your child, you most likely want to install Minecraft for Windows . It's the version that allows cross-platform multiplayer and is likely what they're looking for if they intend to play with their friends.

Minecraft Java:

  • Also works with Windows, despite the other version's name.
  • Allows you to install former versions of Minecraft and have multiple installations, which is required by most of our favorite Minecraft mods .
  • Allows you to install visual changes for free, like Minecraft texture packs and Minecraft skins created by other players.
  • Only allows multiplayer with other Java Edition players, but is the standard for many of our top Minecraft servers .

Minecraft for Windows (Bedrock):

  • Cross-platform multiplayer with players on consoles and mobile.
  • Not compatible with Mac or Linux.
  • Access to the Minecraft Marketplace with microtransactions for skins, textures, and custom maps. ( For parents : The Marketplace costs money, but is curated by Microsoft unlike free-to-download mods for Java Edition).
  • Supports using a game controller to play in addition to keyboard and mouse.

With your chosen version of Minecraft downloaded, you can press "Play" and either begin your new world offline or join a server in multiplayer.

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

So, how will Call of Duty actually run on Nintendo Switch?

The first thing that springs to mind when Microsoft declared it would be bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo devices after their acquisition of Activision-Blizzard (pending approval), by locking in a 10-year deal (also still, at this time, pending approval) is how well would actually it run on Nintendo Switch platforms?
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive

A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
TechRadar

GTA Online update adds major graphics feature to PS5 and Xbox Series X

The December update for GTA Online will add ray tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as other quality-of-life improvements to the long-running multiplayer mode. More specifically, the GTA Online Winter Update 2022, which is slated to go live later this month according to the Rockstar Newswire post (opens in new tab), is adding ray-traced reflections which will be available from the Fidelity Mode graphics setting on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that your custom cars and motorcycles will look even more impressive cutting through the streets of Los Santos.
The Verge

Microsoft to raise Xbox first-party game prices from $60 to $70 in 2023

Microsoft is increasing the prices of its upcoming first-party Xbox games next month. From 2023 onward, new full-priced games from Xbox Game Studios like Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport will be priced at $69.99 instead of the usual $59.99. It’s a price increase that matches the pricing that competitors like Sony, Ubisoft, and Take-Two all offer their own games at.
BBC

Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal

Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
dotesports.com

Nintendo gamers will get to play CoD soon and fans don’t know how to feel about it

The Microsoft and Sony monopoly debacle was at one point, a civil discussion. Now, after the Microsoft team has spitefully given Nintendo rights to the Call of Duty franchise while excluding Sony, the Switch-using CoD fanbase isn’t pleased. After jumping through hoops involving fairness commissions, Microsoft entered a 10-year...
TechSpot

Portal for RTX arrives as a free DLC on December 8

In brief: A remaster of Valve's 2007 puzzle-platform game Portal is nearly complete. Nvidia has announced that Portal with RTX will drop as a free DLC for all Portal owners on December 8. It's available to wish list now over on Steam if you want to set a reminder for yourself.
The Associated Press

Amazon Games and Bandai Namco Online Bring Blue Protocol to the West in 2023

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Amazon Games and Bandai Namco Online Inc. today announced they are bringing Blue Protocol, a multiplayer online action role-playing game featuring beautiful, anime-inspired art, to North America, Europe, South America, Australia, and New Zealand. Blue Protocol will be free-to-play, and will launch for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in the second half of 2023, with a Closed Beta on PC earlier in the year. View the gameplay trailer, which debuted tonight at The Game Awards, here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206006016/en/ Amazon Games and Bandai Namco Online Bring Blue Protocol to the West in 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)
WASHINGTON STATE
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free PS4 and PS5 Games for December 2022 Available Now

Sony has today pushed live the latest round of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Within the past week, Sony unveiled the lineup of three new titles that would be coming to PS Plus Essential for the month of December 2022. And while the quality of PS Plus is almost always in flux, it seems like the service is ending the year on a very high note.
ComicBook

PlayStation Reportedly Casts Doubt on Xbox's Call of Duty Plans for Nintendo Consoles

PlayStation has reportedly cast some doubt on Xbox's ability to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles such as the Nintendo Switch. Call of Duty is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there and it routinely rakes in billions of dollars every single year. It's massive and it has done that without the assistance of one of the major platforms: Nintendo. Call of Duty used to be featured prominently on Nintendo hardware with ports for the Nintendo DS, Wii, and Wii U. However, the last one was Call of Duty: Ghosts for Wii U in 2013. This entry also marked the franchise's transition to Xbox One and PS4, where the series started to get much bigger in scope and scale. Many have hoped to see the series on Nintendo Switch, but it hasn't happened.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy