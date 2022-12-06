ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MoparNut
3d ago

I feel like the Voice won’t be as good with out Blake. Probably not going to watch it anymore after Blake is gone. I can’t stand any of the other judges.

Wizz
2d ago

As for me and my house, we definitely will be retiring from watching The Voice when Blake leaves! It definitely will not be the same without him! We can't stand even hearing John Legend speak! IF they replaced him and Camila, maybe just maybe, we'd comeback and give it a try without Blake. But keeping things the way they are WITHOUT Blake.... It's adios to The Voice for us! 👋

jerry j
3d ago

Blake you could stay but that woman you call wife Gwen definitely got to go

