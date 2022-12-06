Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Gov. Noem includes paid family leave in new budget
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just hours after giving birth, work is usually the last thing on a parent’s mind. But for one Sioux Falls family, lack of paid family leave after the birth of their second child meant the father was back at work the next day.
sfsimplified.com
What Gov. Kristi Noem's proposed budget means for Sioux Falls
Simplified: Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday told lawmakers how she'd like them to spend state tax money over the next 18 months. Here's a look at some takeaways that – if passed by the Legislature – will affect folks in Sioux Falls. Why it matters. While the Legislature...
KELOLAND TV
Development booming in northwestern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a boom going on in northwestern Sioux Falls. For some, that growth means another affordable option for groceries, something that couldn’t have come at a better time for many. Aldi is now open in the northwestern part of the city, and...
KELOLAND TV
Making the case for replacing the pen
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s call to start laying the groundwork for a possible new penitentiary in South Dakota is gaining interest from both lawmakers and law enforcement. During her budget address on Tuesday, Noem called for millions of dollars to get the process going.
Vermillion house added to National Register of Historic Places
The Basil H. and Frances Jacobson House in Vermillion is now considered a federally historic place.
Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline
A company that provides electricity to nearly 100,000 South Dakota customers will raise its rates by about 18 percent next month as an initial deadline passes for a state regulatory agency to act on the increase. Xcel Energy will increase its electricity rates by 17.9 percent, starting Jan. 1. That’s a jump of $19.60 per […] The post Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Local grocer not giving up after attack on store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hayder Hayyawi’s father was a truck driver for the U.S. Army in Iraq. When the military left the region in 2011, so did the family. Eventually, they ended up in Sioux Falls. Hayyawi spent most of his childhood in Najaf, a city of...
KELOLAND TV
State Penitentiary dealing with ‘fluctuating’ water temperatures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A spokesman for the South Dakota Department of Corrections told KELOLAND News the State Penitentiary is dealing with issues of fluctuating water temperatures. In an email to KELOLAND News, Michael Winder said allegations of long-term hot water issues at the State Penitentiary are false....
sdpb.org
Today More Women are Pursuing Animal Science Degrees Than Men
A generation ago the career title of rancher often conjured images of men. In 2022 this is changing. Today of all the students pursuing Animal Science degrees at South Dakota State University 80 percent are women. “I have known since I could walk, I just knew I was gonna stay...
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
dakotanewsnow.com
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino. The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street. It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.
dakotanewsnow.com
DSU: Shantel Krebs named commencement speaker, Rollyn Samp to receive honorary degree
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Shantel Krebs has been selected as the speaker for Dakota State University’s fall commencement Saturday, with Rollyn Samp set to receive an honorary degree. Krebs, a recent inductee into the South Dakota Hall of Fame, has worked in a variety of fields since...
sdpb.org
Wish You Were Here | Good Roots Farm and Garden Preview
January 2023's episode of Wish You Were Here with Eliza Blue’s (the first of the third season) takes viewers to Good Roots Farm and Garden just outside Brookings, South Dakota. Good Roots Farm and Gardens is a 40-acre farm located in eastern South Dakota near Brookings. Managed by husband...
KELOLAND TV
Winter fastest warming season, according to recent research
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though we’ve been slightly below average to start December this year that hasn’t been the case in recent years. Metrological winter is here, which includes the months of December, January and February. Recent research has shown winter is the fastest warming...
KLEM
Major Announcement from Wells Enterprises
Wells Enterprises is making a major announcement this morning. Here’s what we know so far— Several busses shuttled Wells employees to the Le Mars Convention Center for an announcement at 9:30 this morning. A Le Mars police car was also on the scene. Sources tell us that the company...
Lincoln County seeks help to solve South Dakota crime
Those with any information are asked to call the sheriff's office at 605-764-5651 or Sioux Empire Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Sioux Falls
Are you finding for a finalized list of hospital in the Sioux Falls town? You are going to get a hospital finalized list details in Sioux Falls. You will get a details address, Contact Number, Website Link details, approximate people reviews, and also a direction link from your home. All details has been picked from these hospital ‘, official webpage.
moodycountyenterprise.com
Home for the Holidays
“Things are going well,” said Jenny Stone LeBrun, of the family’s quadruplets. Everyone — mom, dad, the three older of the crew, and newborns Cru, Grayson, Levi, and Oakley, are finally home after being kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Avera in Sioux Falls since their birth on October 2nd. The quads were ten and a half weeks early.
sdpb.org
Sioux Falls to add electric vehicle to city fleet
The City of Sioux Falls has authorized the purchase of a single 2023 Nissan Leaf to serve as the pilot car for the city’s future EV fleet. City sustainability coordinator Holly Meier said Sioux Falls is considering its formal sustainability plan. “One of the areas that we’re looking at...
dakotanewsnow.com
SFFR: House fire in Sioux Falls remains under investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in northwest Sioux Falls late Friday morning. Responders arrived at the home in the 800 block of N Mallard Place at around 11:30 a.m. On arrival, they reported light smoke coming from the roof. No one was inside the home, according to Battalion Chief Pat Donelan.
