Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Charlotte Steakhouse Named Among The ‘Top 100 Restaurants’ In The Country
I am a meat and potatoes girl, a definite carnivore. So, if you want a good steak, come to this Charlotte steakhouse according to Open Table. A Charlotte steakhouse is named in the “Top 100 Restaurants” in the United States. Steak 48 in Charlotte is honored on Open...
Our Top Mexican Food Restaurants In Charlotte North Carolina
Being a native Texan, I never grow tired of Mexican food. I think I would be happy eating it multiple times a week. Like many of you, we have taco Tuesday every week. And, it’s a go-to choice for dining out in our family. In fact, we just had a wonderful Mexican dinner last night at one of our favorite places. Restaurant Clicks published a list of their favorites including Azteca, Three Amigos, Bakersfield and more. Quite a few of my faves made their picks along with a few I hadn’t tried. But these are the ones our family happily returns to time and time again. So, if you want some suggestions for places you may have missed but need to try, this list is for you. These are a few of our top Mexican food restaurants in Charlotte.
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 3-8)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the Matthews and Mint Hill area from Dec. 3 to 8:. • El Valle, 9229 Lawyers Road, Mint Hill – 88.5. Violations include: Employee didn’t know reportable symptoms; raw shrimp and raw beef were stored in the same box in...
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 3-8)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the south Charlotte area from Dec. 3 to 8:. • 7-Eleven, 5701 Old Providence Road, Charlotte – 88 Violations include: Employee did not demonstrate food safety knowledge; certified person in charge wasn’t available; soap dispenser was filled with sanitizer instead of hand soap; pink mold residue was on ice chute; and open box of Jamaican patty was not date marked.
Charcuterie isn't gone it's evolved
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charcuterie isn't gone, but it has evolved. Now people are doing all kinds of fun boards and boxes. It doesn't just have to be meat and cheese. Here with more is Lindsay Anvik, from Babe & Butcher. When it comes to preparation for holiday parties, we couldn’t think of anyone better to ask advice of than Lindsay Anvik. One of Lindsay’s strong suits is an ability to combine artful, beautiful arrangements with delicious culinary flavors. From grazing tables to charcuterie, crudité, fruit and dessert boards, Lindsay knows how to wow at a party or to create holiday gifts better than nearly anyone.
“Selling Charlotte” Showcases North Carolina Luxury Homes
I really enjoy all of the versions of the HGTV reality series “Selling” whatever the city might be. Now, “Selling Charlotte” showcases luxury lifestyles and homes in Charlotte. It always fascinated me to take a peek into the homes, lifestyles and real estate choices of these glitzy folks. There was “Million Dollar Listing” on Bravo. And, “Selling Sunset” created for Netflix. However, this series shares no affiliation with the Netflix spinoff “Selling Sunset.” According to Axios Charlotte, the network “American Dream TV” featured more than 60 other markets, and currently films in Charlotte. “Selling Charlotte” showcases real estate, neighborhoods and culture in and around the area. Some folks reported spotting the crews already in Uptown locales Saku and The Ivey’s Hotel.
Well known Charlotte lawyer Bill Diehl passes away at age 78
CHARLOTTE — One of Charlotte’s most well known attorneys passed away overnight Thursday due to complications from a stroke. Bill Diehl is considered by many to be a Charlotte legend, and his decades-long career in the Queen City included numerous high-profile cases alongside his reputation as a tough divorce attorney. He rose to prominence by representing former Charlotte Hornets owner George Shinn in a civil trial, and also represented famous Charlotteans like Rick Hendrick, Rae Carruth, and John Isley.
Robotic bears and bank CDs make a comeback
The group of robotic bears known as the Leonard Bearstein Symphony Orchestra that delighted Charlotteans with holiday music is now back on the bandstand, but not in Charlotte. The bears were recently exiled from their home and Founders Hall at Bank of America's uptown headquarters after more than two decades. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter.
Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 3-8)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 3 to 8:. • 100 Main BBQ Mobile Food Unit, 7878 Idlewild Road – 97.5. • Cactus Rose Cafe, 633 Indian Trail Road S. – 99.5. • DJ's Diner, 88 Dale Jarrett Blvd. – 98.5. • Domino’s, 1310...
Truist Field in Charlotte transformed into winter wonderland
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nothing says the holiday season like snow and ice. Although a white Christmas is extremely rare in parts of the Carolinas, years of planning helped bring some winter magic to Truist Field. Technology is helping keep the winter wonderland cold, despite temperatures this month that are well above freezing. […]
Charlotte Stories
The 2022 NC Christmas Festival Is Almost Here
2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival. The highly anticipated holiday event with over 4,700 RSVPS is one of the largest Christmas Festivals in the state. Event organizer Michael Calloway says “Christmas is a time for joy and giving. This year we have free Santa pictures and a free toy giveaway. Seeing the kids smile makes Christmas one or our favorite events of the year”. The event’s mission is to provide a safe space for all to celebrate Christmas.
Library to share Sherrills Ford history of a time before the lake
TERRELL – The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library are inviting the public to an evening hosted by Robert Eades and Jeff Howard focused on the history of the Sherrills Ford area prior to the construction of Lake Norman. The hosts will walk the audience through a series of...
3 years since beloved restaurant owner was killed: 'Your memory is our treasure'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday, Dec. 9, marks three years since the shooting death of Scott Brooks, the co-owner of Charlotte staple Brooks' Sandwich House. Brooks was shot and killed during an armed robbery while he was preparing to open the restaurant, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Two men are facing numerous charges in connection with Brooks' killing. Both suspects are now awaiting trials after pleading not guilty in the case in July.
Latitudes transforms into Christmas getaway
DENVER – Latitudes Bar and Grill has undergone a makeover just in time for the holiday season, transforming into Carolina Christmas Pop Up Bar and Grill. Inspired by similar concepts popping up in bigger cities of late, owner Patti Merkel brought in an interior decorator who specializes in holiday-themed decor to give the restaurant a festive look. From Christmas trees that greet you at the door and hundreds of ornaments hung with care to walls lined with wrapping paper and special Santa hat seat covers on the barstools, the holiday spirit is infectious.
These North Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in North Carolina.
McFadden Talks Concealed Carry & Lawsuit
Today on Breaking with Brett Jensen we’re joined once again by Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden live in studio!. Brett and the Sheriff talk about various issues regarding getting a concealed carry license in the county before taking you calls and answering any questions you have!
California-based pasta company relocating to Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A California food manufacturer is relocating to Catawba County and bringing jobs in the process. Pasta Piccinini is currently based in Pasadena, California, but the company purchased property in Newton, North Carolina for the move. Pasta Piccinini produces several specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled pasta,...
Matthews man creates prank to fool porch pirates
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Working to prevent porch pirates is always a priority, but have you ever considered pranking the suspected thieves? A Matthews man is doing just that in hopes of teaching the would-be criminals a lesson. Shawn Anthony told WCNC Charlotte he's never personally had any of his...
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Dec. 5
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. Lowes Foods, deli/bakery, 14021 Boren St. – 94.5. Lowes Foods, produce, 14021 Boren St. – 99.5. Cheez Boss food truck – 99.5. Cornelius. EL Toro Mexican Grill,...
Charlotte almost makes the top quarter of fun cities in WalletHub survey. Is it the brewery factor?
Dec. 8. With the average American spending over $3,500 on entertainment each year, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Most Fun Cities in America. You’d think with all the breweries — one of the key metrics in the survey — in Charlotte and Lake Norman, the...
