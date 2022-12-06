Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Related
Yardbarker
Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage
Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs UAB
Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this afternoon's game against Navy. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan @Callihan_.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Expressed Interest In Signing Aging WR Desean Jackson — But Team Never Called
It was clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers organization believed help at the wide receiver position was necessary when the front office drafted George Pickens and Calvin Austin III in the second and fourth rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, respectively. JuJu Smith-Schuster left in free agency along with James Washington...
Yardbarker
Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003
The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
Yardbarker
Adam Wainwright May Have A Second Career Lined Up
The St. Louis Cardinals will enter the 2023 season without two icons in Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Adam Wainwright elected to pitch one more year and call it a career after the season. But the 41-year-old right-hander doesn’t appear to be going out of commission anytime soon. In...
Yardbarker
Braves trade top prospect away for Tigers reliever
I am sad to see Malloy go because he was one of the fastest risers in the organization this past season. He displayed elite plate discipline and would’ve slotted in perfectly with Atlanta’s strikeout-heavy lineup. Though he was only MLB.com’s 11th-ranked prospect, he was the highest position player on the Braves farm. Higginbotham is 26 years old and is running out of time.
KSNT News
Bengals safety fined for faking injury vs. Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jesse Bates was issued a $50,000 fine by the NFL on Saturday for allegedly faking an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs last week.
Yardbarker
Hall of Fame QB has brutal take on Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has received ample criticism from a lot of places in 2022, but the latest assessment from one of his mentors might be one of the harshest in its own way. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who served as a Seahawks radio analyst for the first seven years of Wilson’s career there, said that Wilson was getting what he had always wanted now that he was in Denver: the chance to be a pocket passer. That, Moon said, is precisely why things are not working.
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield helps Chicago Bears with the 2023 NFL draft
With Baker Mayfield winning last night, Chicago Bears still find themselves with the second-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. As it stands going into Week 14, the Chicago Bears own the #2 overall pick in the 2023 draft. There is just one issue. There is a chance they won’t keep that choice even if they lose their final four games.
No. 8 Alabama sends No. 1 Houston to first loss
Noah Clowney scored 16 points, including the go-ahead layup with 1:12 remaining, to lift No. 8 Alabama to a 71-65
Yardbarker
Five-star recruit Matayo Uiagalelei, brother of QB DJ, shares top three schools
Matayo Uiagalelei narrowed down his list of colleges he is considering to three schools. Uiagalelei, who is the brother of former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, released an NFT intended for fans of the schools he is considering. There are three versions of the NFT: one for Oregon, one for Ohio State and and one for USC.
Yardbarker
Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State could get 'embarrassed' by Georgia in CFP
Kirk Herbstreit once played for the Ohio State Buckeyes but thinks his alma mater could have a bad night against the Georgia Bulldogs in the upcoming College Football Playoff. "Last time we saw Ohio State, we obviously saw them get embarrassed at home against Michigan," Herbstreit explained during Friday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," as shared by Matt Audilet of The Spun. "Now they kind of back in into this playoff. The one thing that I would encourage Ohio State players and fans: I don’t know if the hill is any taller than the hill that they’re trying to climb by going into Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) to play Georgia. The only thing worse is playing a really good LSU team in New Orleans at the Superdome."
Yardbarker
2 Raiders Players That Were Duds On Thursday Night Football
Week 14’s Thursday Night Football contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders was an instant classic. It was quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s first game with the Rams, and after just two days of being able to prepare, he led them back from a 16-3 fourth-quarter deficit to a 17-16 win in the closing seconds.
Mavs And Bulls Injury Reports
The Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls have announced their injury reports.
Yardbarker
Lions making big move for fans ahead of Vikings game
The Detroit Lions, winners of four of their last five, will take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday afternoon. Because of the midseason turnaround, the game carries possible playoff ramifications. Needless to say, a Ford Field ticket is a hot item at the moment. Because of the demand, the Lions...
Eagles LB Haason Reddick will make unique NFL history with his next sack
Haason Reddick is quietly having a solid first season with the Philadelphia Eagles. And with his next sack, the linebacker can make unique NFL history. As O.J. Spivey of the Philadelphia Tribune points out, Reddick is only one sack away from becoming the first player in NFL history to record 10 or more in three consecutive seasons with three different teams.
Yardbarker
Final Vikings-Lions Injury Report: Harrison Smith, Garrett Bradbury, Christian Darrisaw
The Vikings have three key players listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Lions in Detroit. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw has cleared concussion protocol, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced, but his status for the game is still up in the air. Darrisaw took the final step on Friday, practicing without a red no-contact jersey. He told reporters that he's ready to go, but the Vikings will have the final say. O'Connell said that it's about making sure Darrisaw is completely, 100 percent ready to go.
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers George Pickens Stressed He Is Sick and Tired of Media Sensationalizing His 1 Outburst
Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver George Pickens addressed his well-covered outburst at last Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Pickens was captured on the sideline yelling, obviously frustrated. “Throw me the f–king ball!”. This came on the heels of Diontae Johnson nearly fumbling in the fourth quarter. Pickens Stops...
Yardbarker
NFL's half a million dollar fine against Cam Jordan, Saints adds insult to injury
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was fined $50,000 by the NFL for faking an injury during Tampa Bay's 17-16 win on Monday night. Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Jordan criticized the fine, saying, "Most expensive fine to date from the NFL... added stressor for no reason." Jordan...
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain Engage In Memorable Matchup
When it comes to players putting up video game numbers, no two players could ever match the ridiculous stat lines of two Los Angeles Lakers legends: Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor. The two were teammates with the Lakers, but that was during the latter years of their respective careers. Back...
Comments / 0