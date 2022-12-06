ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage

Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
TAMPA, FL
MountaineerMaven

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs UAB

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this afternoon's game against Navy. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan @Callihan_.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Yardbarker

Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003

The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Adam Wainwright May Have A Second Career Lined Up

The St. Louis Cardinals will enter the 2023 season without two icons in Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Adam Wainwright elected to pitch one more year and call it a career after the season. But the 41-year-old right-hander doesn’t appear to be going out of commission anytime soon. In...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Braves trade top prospect away for Tigers reliever

I am sad to see Malloy go because he was one of the fastest risers in the organization this past season. He displayed elite plate discipline and would’ve slotted in perfectly with Atlanta’s strikeout-heavy lineup. Though he was only MLB.com’s 11th-ranked prospect, he was the highest position player on the Braves farm. Higginbotham is 26 years old and is running out of time.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Hall of Fame QB has brutal take on Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has received ample criticism from a lot of places in 2022, but the latest assessment from one of his mentors might be one of the harshest in its own way. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who served as a Seahawks radio analyst for the first seven years of Wilson’s career there, said that Wilson was getting what he had always wanted now that he was in Denver: the chance to be a pocket passer. That, Moon said, is precisely why things are not working.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield helps Chicago Bears with the 2023 NFL draft

With Baker Mayfield winning last night, Chicago Bears still find themselves with the second-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. As it stands going into Week 14, the Chicago Bears own the #2 overall pick in the 2023 draft. There is just one issue. There is a chance they won’t keep that choice even if they lose their final four games.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State could get 'embarrassed' by Georgia in CFP

Kirk Herbstreit once played for the Ohio State Buckeyes but thinks his alma mater could have a bad night against the Georgia Bulldogs in the upcoming College Football Playoff. "Last time we saw Ohio State, we obviously saw them get embarrassed at home against Michigan," Herbstreit explained during Friday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," as shared by Matt Audilet of The Spun. "Now they kind of back in into this playoff. The one thing that I would encourage Ohio State players and fans: I don’t know if the hill is any taller than the hill that they’re trying to climb by going into Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) to play Georgia. The only thing worse is playing a really good LSU team in New Orleans at the Superdome."
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

2 Raiders Players That Were Duds On Thursday Night Football

Week 14’s Thursday Night Football contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders was an instant classic. It was quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s first game with the Rams, and after just two days of being able to prepare, he led them back from a 16-3 fourth-quarter deficit to a 17-16 win in the closing seconds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Lions making big move for fans ahead of Vikings game

The Detroit Lions, winners of four of their last five, will take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday afternoon. Because of the midseason turnaround, the game carries possible playoff ramifications. Needless to say, a Ford Field ticket is a hot item at the moment. Because of the demand, the Lions...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Final Vikings-Lions Injury Report: Harrison Smith, Garrett Bradbury, Christian Darrisaw

The Vikings have three key players listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Lions in Detroit. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw has cleared concussion protocol, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced, but his status for the game is still up in the air. Darrisaw took the final step on Friday, practicing without a red no-contact jersey. He told reporters that he's ready to go, but the Vikings will have the final say. O'Connell said that it's about making sure Darrisaw is completely, 100 percent ready to go.
DETROIT, MI

