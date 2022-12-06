Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Christmas on the Corner Features Journey to Bethlehem
Christ United Methodist Church in Tulsa is holding its Christmas on the Corner event once again. This event brings both residents and out-of-towners together for a come-and-go open house and fine arts festival that includes mini concerts by worship teams around the state, school choirs and performing groups, and instrumental recitals by youth.
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to know
The Christmas Wonderland is an amazing indoor Christmas event taking up the whole second floor of the Promenade Mall. It’s an indoor Tulsa Christmas experience like no other.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sapulpa Christmas Parade to be Held December 10
The City of Sapulpa will light up their town on Saturday, December 10 when it hosts the annual Christmas Parade of Lights from 6 to 9 pm. The event is hosted by the city’s Chamber of Commerce. The parade begins at Main Street and Taft then travels north to Dewey, turns east and ends at the Sapulpa High School parking lot. The parade route has lots of good seating but coming early and setting up a chair to reserve your space is recommended.
News On 6
Tulsa Nonprofit Giving Away Free Christmas Gifts This Weekend
A group is getting ready to open a Christmas store in Tulsa where parents can pick out gifts for their kids for free. The Common Good is a non-profit and expects to give away nearly 700 gifts this weekend. Gretchen Guillette is with The Common Good and has been helping...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Historic Drummond House Christmas Open House in Hominy
The Historic Drummond Home in Hominy will once again hold a Christmas Open House on Saturday, December 10 from 1 to 4 pm. Every room of the 117-year-old house will be decorated for the Christmas season and Santa Claus will make an appearance to take photos with guests. Visitors to the historic home will also receive a Christmas treat.
Annual Christmas Parade Happening In Downtown Tulsa Saturday Morning
The annual Tulsa Christmas parade is kicking off Saturday morning in Downtown Tulsa. The parade starts at 11 a.m. at 6th and Detroit. News On 6's MaKayla Glenn was live during News On 6’s Saturday morning newscast as people gather for the annual holiday event.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Four-year-old Oologah Girl Publishes Book
What were you doing at four years of age? Napping, slurping juice and playing in the park?. Well, a four-year-old girl from Oologah had other plans on how to spend her days. Adaline Rose Harold decided to write a book about her adventures with her pony, whom she made into a unicorn by placing a shiny horn on her pony’s head. Peanut the Pony didn’t seem to mind and thus, a book was born.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata Hometown Christmas Parade
Join the Nowata City of Commerce on December 10, 2022 as they host the annual Christmas parade. There will be vendors during the afternoon as well as activities. The theme this year will be a Suessical Christmas. It will be taking place in downtown Nowata on Cherokee Ave. Vendors will...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata School Board Meeting Scheduled for Dec 12
The Nowata School Board of Education will hold its regular meeting at 6 pm on Monday, December 12 in the Nowata High School Commons Area at 707 West Osage in Nowata. On the agenda are reports for November from various departments and financial funds, a status report for the Nowata Classroom Teachers Association, the principal reports from each school, a superintendent’s report on the Hickory Creek Wind Project, roof repairs and the purchase of a mini bus, and discussion of a possible trip of six students to Washington DC.
City Of Owasso Posts Map Of Christmas Parade Route
Owasso is getting ready for its annual Christmas parade at Smith Farm Marketplace on Saturday. The city provided a map of the parade's route and the best place to park and watch. This year's theme is "A Sweet Candy Christmas." Caroling will start at 8:15 Saturday morning and the parade...
News On 6
Nearly 2 Dozen Teachers Call Out Sick At East Central Middle School
The hallways were quiet Friday at East Central Middle School, where Principal Alpha Benson spends a lot of time on staff shortages. The auditorium is a classroom, so one or two teachers can monitor three or four classes of students. Tulsa’s East Central Middle School cancelled in person classes Friday,...
bartlesvilleradio.com
DAR Wreaths Across America Event Dec. 17th
The Bartlesville Daughters of the American Revolution is participating in National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Donna Copeland and Deb Cook with the DAR invited everyone to join them in saying “Thank You” to our American Heroes by sponsoring a veteran’s wreath. They will place your sponsored wreath on the grave of one of our hometown heroes at White Rose Cemetery on Virginia Ave. on National Wreaths Across America Day this December 17th, at 11am.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Skiatook Police Purchase Body Cams
The Skiatook Police Department is sporting new equipment this week after they received a $10,000 Municipal Assurance Group grant to purchase body cams for 18 officers. Skiatook Police Officer Kimberly Okerson said the police department have been asking for the bodycams for “years” but were unable to obtain funds to purchase them due to prior city leadership pronouncing their flip phone cameras as “being good enough” due to the size of their town.
‘Croce Plays Croce’ tour announces Tulsa stop
TULSA, Okla. — A.J. Croce is bringing his father’s music alive again, with a tour dedicated to all your Jim Croce favorites. A.J has spent the past 30 years making a reputation of his own a piano player and vocalist. In the past few years though, the ‘Croce Plays Croce’ concept took off with him sharing stories and songs from his father, his own songs and covers of the songs he says influenced them both.
Teen saves two friends following major crash in Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Okla. — Ismelda Contreras was riding in a car with her two neighbors and friends when they were hit by a pick-up truck that pushed them off the road and caused them to roll into a ravine and flip upside down. FOX23 obtained video taken by passer-by Jeff...
Hoax Active Shooter Calls Made Against At Least 10 Oklahoma Schools
Someone called in at least 10 fake school shooter threats Thursday and that kept officers all over the state on alert. The calls happened at Will Rogers high in Tulsa, as well as Enid, Bartlesville, Stillwater, and at least six other schools. The caller had an accent and told nearly...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Wayside Elementary to Have New Principal in June 2023
Wayside Elementary will have a new principal as of July 2023 according to a press release from the Bartlesville Public Schools. Wayside’s current principal, Ken Copeland, will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Assistant Principal Eliot Smith move into the position of principal. A replacement for the assistant principal position will be named at a later date.
Around 200 sick in an SEK school district; cleaning scheduled
A 4-State school district closes for the rest of the week starting tomorrow due to hundreds being out sick.
Humane Society Searching For Answers After Someone Leaves Malnourished Dog On Curb
The Humane Society of Tulsa said it is heartbroken after someone dropped a malnourished dog off on the curb outside of the building. They said the dog was left alone overnight, without anything to eat or drink. The surveillance video shows a car pull up to the Humane Society of...
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to know
TULSA, Okla. - Recently, dog owners in Tulsa have been put on alert after news of a potential canine influenza outbreak has spread. Canine flu, or dog flu, is caused by two distinct strains of the virus known as H3N8 and H3N2.
Comments / 0