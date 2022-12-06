What were you doing at four years of age? Napping, slurping juice and playing in the park?. Well, a four-year-old girl from Oologah had other plans on how to spend her days. Adaline Rose Harold decided to write a book about her adventures with her pony, whom she made into a unicorn by placing a shiny horn on her pony’s head. Peanut the Pony didn’t seem to mind and thus, a book was born.

OOLOGAH, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO