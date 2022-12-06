Read full article on original website
Flashlight Reading in Fourth Grade
Reading is always fun — but especially when you get to use a flashlight :) I have been impressed by my student’s taste in good books this year! Many of them choose challenging selections that push their reading to the next level. We have also recently had an uptick in the amount of nonfiction texts checked out from our classroom library! We’re readers for life!
SaJHS News 12/6/2022
Stakeholder Survey: In order to better serve our students and employees, please provide feedback through our Nebo School District Stakeholder Climate Survey. Use the provided link attached here. The survey should take between 7-10 minutes. We are required by the state to collect stakeholder feedback and feel this information helps us improve. Thank you in advance for your participation.
Readers Theatre
The 5th graders are learning about the American Revolution, and today Miss Owen's class did a Readers' Theater presentation of a play called No Taxation Without Representation! In groups, they rehearsed, made their own props, and performed for the class. The play is about how King George made the colonists pay taxes they felt were unfair and how the colonists responded. We learned a lot and had a lot of fun!
November Students of the Month
These students were our Maple Ridge Students of the Month for November. They were recognized for being nice! We are so proud of them and grateful for their good examples! (Not pictured: Willow Berlin, Olive Williams, Cohen Clayson, Sloan Swanson, Katlyn Thorpe, Demi Taylor, Juliet Skinner)
Bell Ringers at Spanish Oaks
Wow!! The bell is really catching on! Students are working hard and asking their teachers to please check their scores to see if they reached their goal. This week was a busy, bell ringing week! Way to go Spanish Oaks students!
3rd mini term awards assembly
3rd term mini term Honor roll. These students exhibit the vital behaviors of productivity. #itsagreatdaytobeadragon #neboschooldistrict #theclimb.
Spirit Winners
Congratulations to Mrs. Langston's 3rd grade class for winning the spirit award this week! Parker is now an honorary member of their class.
Christmas Fun
Mrs. Sumens' class celebrated 'Holiday Traditions Day' by working on their "How to Decorate a Tree" writing project while listening to Christmas music and enjoying their virtual fireplace. #santaquinelementary #neboschooldistrict #theclimb #focusonstudents #christmas.
Mapleton Junior High Starts a Writers Club
Mapleton Junior High School started a writers club this school year 2022-23. Every Wednesday morning, before school starts, eighth and ninth graders come to write, collaborate about their writing, and dream of being authors one day. Ms. Melissa Heaton, the club's advisor, invites authors to come talk with the students...
Wednesday Work Day
Term 2 Wednesday Work Day is coming up on December 14th. We will be running a "Monday Minimal Bell Schedule" this day in order to allow students time to work with their teachers. Students should use this opportunity to work with your teachers regarding finalizing their term 2 grades. Students...
