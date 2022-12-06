ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Steve Paul
3d ago

They have been there many years... just now looking into them lol. Can they at least pretend not to be after Musk tooth and nail? It's gotten ridiculous and embarrassing.

Marissa Gonzalez
3d ago

like Elon said, as soon as he declared he's voting R, the media et al will be out to get him. Elon is my hero!

Winter Quest
3d ago

Elon Musk- your an American hero...hope, in some way, the ridiculous, outrageous attacks help reveal to more people that progressive liberals are the actual fascists. They will go to ANY length to destroy everything and everyone who doesn't fall in line with their narrow world view.

SFGate

The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures

A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
STANFORD, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Investigators Found Beds at Twitter HQ. Here’s What Happens Next

A total of two beds in two separate rooms were discovered at Twitter HQ Wednesday when city inspectors visited. An update from the city’s Department of Building Inspection (DBI) says its inspectors, alongside representatives from the Planning Department, visited the eighth and ninth floor offices in the Twitter building on Market Street.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

New bill would cap apartment security deposits

(KRON) – Rent prices in the Bay Area are already overwhelming for many people, and high security depots can make it impossible for someone to move into a new place. San Francisco Assemblymember Matt Haney introduced a bill into the state assembly this week that would set a maximum for apartment security deposits. The average […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A homeless plan not to try in San Francisco

Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness. The fact is blaming the mentally...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

A Wave of New Restaurants and Bars Heading for San Francisco in 2023

When Covid completely upended San Francisco’s bar and restaurant industry, Michael Seitz realized he was looking at a once-in-a-lifetime chance to expand his brewery. “This might be the only time in San Francisco’s history where it would be a good time to go looking for some new opportunities,” Seitz recalled thinking.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PLANetizen

San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums

San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

The Secret Origin of Thanh Long’s Beloved Vietnamese Garlic Noodles

Many of San Francisco’s most iconic foods are products of migration. Sourdough originated in ancient Egypt, Rice-a-Roni was conceived of by Armenian, Italian and Canadian immigrants and even Dungeness crab makes its way down here from the coast of Alaska. But as with all things, recipes shape-shift as people move around. Vietnamese American garlic noodles, recently named one of The New York Times’ most popular dishes of 2022, are a delicious example.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Chaos at UC Colleges as Strike Wreaks Havoc Ahead of Finals Week

The massive strike involving 48,000 University of California academic workers is entering its second month and, with no end in sight, is on course to wreak havoc during finals week, which starts Monday. “It’s nerve-wracking [going into finals week] not knowing what my grade is,” said Maida Suta, a third-year...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Floating pool proposed to remake San Francisco waterfront

SAN FRANCISCO - A gigantic swimming pool proposed for the San Francisco Bay has many eager to take a dip. The state-of-the-art pool would sit along the waterfront at piers 30-32, about halfway between the Ferry Building and Oracle Park. If approved, it would rival landmark pools around the world,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

The Belcampo Meat Debacle Continues to Unfold. Now, the Government Is Getting Involved.

The unraveling of Siskiyou County’s Belcampo Meat Co., a once-adored supplier of sustainable beef and meats, continues. Now, it’s come to light that the company that came under fire for mislabeling and falsely sourcing its products last year is reportedly being investigated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The San Francisco Chronicle confirmed the federal agency is investigating Belcampo through thousands of letters requested by the paper and by speaking with two former Belcampo plant managers.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

