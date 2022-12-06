Read full article on original website
Steve Paul
3d ago
They have been there many years... just now looking into them lol. Can they at least pretend not to be after Musk tooth and nail? It's gotten ridiculous and embarrassing.
Marissa Gonzalez
3d ago
like Elon said, as soon as he declared he's voting R, the media et al will be out to get him. Elon is my hero!
Winter Quest
3d ago
Elon Musk- your an American hero...hope, in some way, the ridiculous, outrageous attacks help reveal to more people that progressive liberals are the actual fascists. They will go to ANY length to destroy everything and everyone who doesn't fall in line with their narrow world view.
48hills.org
The Twitter bedrooms are just a tiny part of the problem with that building
Of course it’s big news, both in San Francisco and nationally, that Elon Musk has put a few bedrooms in the Twitter office. CNN notes that this is everything that’s wrong with work culture in the US, and I don’t disagree. The Chron says the city is investigating. Musk is complaining, because of course he is.
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures
A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
sfstandard.com
Buying San Francisco: Which Starter Condo Near Downtown Would You Pick for $500K?
Editor’s Note: There are few things San Franciscans love to talk about more than real estate. So in that spirit, the Standard presents Buying San Francisco, a profile of two homes going head to head in what’s quickly pivoted to a buyer’s market. Today’s half-million dollar question:...
KTVU FOX 2
SF Dept. of Building Inspection investigating complaint Twitter offices converted to 'motel rooms'
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Twitter may be giving new meaning to the increasingly popular term "work from home." The social media giant laid off nearly half of its staff starting in early October and now has reportedly turned empty office space into bedrooms. San Francisco officials confirmed there is an investigation underway.
Gizmodo
San Francisco Investigates Twitter for Musk’s Ugly Motel-Style In-Office Bedrooms
Twitter owner Elon Musk is clearly miffed at the idea that San Francisco city officials would dare question his efforts to somehow transform the company headquarters into a quasi-motel for all the employees he’s likely exhausting. The San Francisco Chronicle first reported Tuesday that city officials were investigating a...
sfstandard.com
SF Investigators Found Beds at Twitter HQ. Here’s What Happens Next
A total of two beds in two separate rooms were discovered at Twitter HQ Wednesday when city inspectors visited. An update from the city’s Department of Building Inspection (DBI) says its inspectors, alongside representatives from the Planning Department, visited the eighth and ninth floor offices in the Twitter building on Market Street.
sfstandard.com
Former San Francisco Building Inspector Pleads Guilty to Accepting Illegal Payments
A former San Francisco building inspector pleaded guilty Friday for accepting gratuity payments as rewards for approving building permits, federal prosecutors said. Bernard Curran, 62, is the latest person to be convicted as part of a probe into corruption within San Francisco city departments and is set to be sentenced on March 31, 2023.
A New Restaurant Concept Is Opening in Sausalito
The Owner and CEO of Ditas USA, Nikita Khandheria, shares that Ditas will serve European-Asian cuisine, listing both Japanese and Italian plates as options.
New bill would cap apartment security deposits
(KRON) – Rent prices in the Bay Area are already overwhelming for many people, and high security depots can make it impossible for someone to move into a new place. San Francisco Assemblymember Matt Haney introduced a bill into the state assembly this week that would set a maximum for apartment security deposits. The average […]
A homeless plan not to try in San Francisco
Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness. The fact is blaming the mentally...
sfstandard.com
What Is ChatGPT? Explaining the Viral AI Chatbot Coming Out of San Francisco
Everyone and their mom is talking about ChatGPT. So what is this new technology that people are fascinated by and even a little bit afraid of?. ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot released by the San Francisco company OpenAI. Humans can ask it questions, and it will send back answers...
sfstandard.com
A Wave of New Restaurants and Bars Heading for San Francisco in 2023
When Covid completely upended San Francisco’s bar and restaurant industry, Michael Seitz realized he was looking at a once-in-a-lifetime chance to expand his brewery. “This might be the only time in San Francisco’s history where it would be a good time to go looking for some new opportunities,” Seitz recalled thinking.
sfstandard.com
One in Three Homes in This San Francisco Neighborhood Lives Below the Poverty Line
Ever wondered which San Francisco neighborhood has the most people? A new five-year dataset released today by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey enables analysis of the nation’s smallest geographies, which sheds light on the demographics of the city’s neighborhoods. The most populous neighborhood is Sunset/Parkside,...
sfstandard.com
Future of SFPD Leadership in Balance as Police Watchdog Seeks New Term
With the balance of power shifting on public safety in San Francisco, one city lawmaker is trying to secure a reform candidate’s seat on a panel that can reshape the future of policing. With more than four months left in her term, Police Commission President Cindy Elias is asking...
PLANetizen
San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums
San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
sfstandard.com
The Secret Origin of Thanh Long’s Beloved Vietnamese Garlic Noodles
Many of San Francisco’s most iconic foods are products of migration. Sourdough originated in ancient Egypt, Rice-a-Roni was conceived of by Armenian, Italian and Canadian immigrants and even Dungeness crab makes its way down here from the coast of Alaska. But as with all things, recipes shape-shift as people move around. Vietnamese American garlic noodles, recently named one of The New York Times’ most popular dishes of 2022, are a delicious example.
sfstandard.com
Chaos at UC Colleges as Strike Wreaks Havoc Ahead of Finals Week
The massive strike involving 48,000 University of California academic workers is entering its second month and, with no end in sight, is on course to wreak havoc during finals week, which starts Monday. “It’s nerve-wracking [going into finals week] not knowing what my grade is,” said Maida Suta, a third-year...
KTVU FOX 2
Floating pool proposed to remake San Francisco waterfront
SAN FRANCISCO - A gigantic swimming pool proposed for the San Francisco Bay has many eager to take a dip. The state-of-the-art pool would sit along the waterfront at piers 30-32, about halfway between the Ferry Building and Oracle Park. If approved, it would rival landmark pools around the world,...
San Francisco's moderate revolt continues with Joel Engardio victory
San Francisco Supervisor-elect Joel Engardio painted his opponent, District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar, as out of touch with constituents.
Eater
The Belcampo Meat Debacle Continues to Unfold. Now, the Government Is Getting Involved.
The unraveling of Siskiyou County’s Belcampo Meat Co., a once-adored supplier of sustainable beef and meats, continues. Now, it’s come to light that the company that came under fire for mislabeling and falsely sourcing its products last year is reportedly being investigated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The San Francisco Chronicle confirmed the federal agency is investigating Belcampo through thousands of letters requested by the paper and by speaking with two former Belcampo plant managers.
