Michael Jordan explains why he'd rather take on Steph Curry 1-on-1 instead of LeBron James
In 2019, Jordan claimed that Steph wasn't a Hall of Fame candidate yet but took it back 2 years later.
Rudy Gobert opens up about failed Jazz mission ahead of return to Utah
All eyes will be on Rudy Gobert this coming Friday night when he makes his first appearance in Salt Lake City since the Utah Jazz traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves back in July. It will be mixed emotions for sure for the Timberwolves big man, as he’ll be playing in a different uniform in Utah after representing the Jazz in his first nine seasons in the NBA.
Rory McIlroy Reacts To What Tiger Woods Told His Son
Tiger Woods made waves recently when he revealed that he's been trying to teach his son the game of golf by modeling his swing after Rory McIlroy's rather than his own. Naturally, word of that got back to McIlroy himself. Appearing on Inside the NBA this week, McIlroy said he...
The Clever Trade Idea For The Lakers And Knicks: Lakers Get Julius Randle And Two Players
This trade would send a Julius Randle-centered package to the Los Angeles Lakers
Here's What Jordan Clarkson Tweeted After The Jazz Beat The Warriors
Jordan Clarkson sent out a tweet after the Utah Jazz defeated the Golden State Warriors.
Knicks would attach Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish to Evan Fournier trade: Report
According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Knicks would be willing to attach either Immanuel Quickley or Cam Reddish to an Evan Fournier trade.
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has A Boyfriend After She Broke Up With Devin Booker
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been at the top of gossip columns for years, as Booker became yet another NBA player to associate himself with the Kardashian household. Booker and Jenner dated for years before a report earlier this year claimed that the pair had split up. While it seemed like an amicable split, the reports of them having split up were consistently contradictory to each other. A new report has come out that seems to put Booker to bed and alleges that Jenner is now dating her former boyfriend, Harry Styles.
What we learned as Warriors left stunned in loss to Jazz
When the Warriors boarded their flight to Utah on Tuesday, Stephen Curry stayed in the Bay Area. So did Draymond Green. And Andrew Wiggins. Those absences Wednesday night clearly diminished Golden State’s fan appeal, as well as its chances of beating the surprising Jazz on their own court. These...
Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley
As for how much longer his career will last, Rubio said probably not long. But what he does have left will likely come with the Cavaliers, he added. “To be honest, I don’t have much left in the NBA,” he said on the El Reverso podcast, via Eurohoops. “When my son starts school, I want to settle in my house in Badalona (Spain). In two, three years, I would say I have left. I think I’ve found my place in Cleveland, I’m comfortable, and I want to reach the top with this project. I dream of living the experience of playing in the Finals.”
Kyrie Irving Reacts to Brittney Griner Coming Home
Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving reacts to Brittney Griner being released by Russia and coming home
Nia Long Responds To Stephen A. Smith’s Ime Udoka-Celtics Take
Nia Long was asked about Ime Udoka during a recent red carpet. Nia Long went through an incredibly difficult personal hardship a few months ago. Of course, this is because she was cheated on by former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Udoka cheated with a Celtics staffer, which subsequently led to the team making this a public matter.
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
That time Allen Iverson put on a show at a basketball tournament immediately after getting paroled - "The whole ghetto came out to watch"
Iverson was granted parole, so he immediately showed up at the Georgetown University basketball tournament, where he dominated all of his opponents and electrified the crowds with his performances
Cavs’ Ricky Rubio Assigned to Cleveland Charge
Rubio has been out since suffering a torn ACL last December, but has returned to practicing 5-on-5, coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s back,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s going to start doing more and more. More five-on-five and those types of things. He’s been given the green light to do that.”
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit Doncic and the Mavericks
Milwaukee Bucks (18-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-11, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Dallas hosts Milwaukee. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 32.9 points per game and Antetokounmpo is second in the league averaging 32.1 points per game.
Report: Knicks willing to trade former lottery pick
The New York Knicks have gotten off to a slow start and changes may be in the offing. That apparently includes offering up one former lottery pick that has not even been on the team that long. The Knicks have discussed forward Cam Reddish with other teams but have found...
Cavs’ Ricky Rubio Cleared to Practice 5-on-5: ‘He’s Back’
That’s because Rubio has been cleared to begin practicing in five-on-five drills, as relayed by Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Rubio had already been taking part in some three-on-three and other drills at practice. Along with that, he has been spotted multiple times putting up shots and getting in a...
