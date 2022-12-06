The Poth Pirates are just two wins shy of a state championship in football. They've got Harmony in the 3a semi final round, and Poth will have to be at its best to match the size and speed of their opponent. However, the way Poth has been handling all comers for all but one win this season, they should be plenty ready for the challenge. Here's more.

POTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO