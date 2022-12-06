ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Edison, Johnson, YMLA players get their SA Sports All-Star jerseys

SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Edison's Marc Rangel, Young Men's Leadership Academy's Aaron Pinckney, and Johnson's Darren Benavides, Alejandro Tavarez, and Jonathan Conway as they will represent the Team Gold in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Birds up: UTSA football team to be honored with 'Rowdy River Parade'

SAN ANTONIO — Conference USA champions -- University of Texas at San Antonio -- will be honored on Friday with a river parade. They also earned a program-record 30 all-conference and all-freshman team accolades on Tuesday. They're calling this the Rowdy River Parade. Get it?. That's the name of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FanSided

3 Texas football players that are expected to opt out of Alamo Bowl

A major question surrounding the Alamo Bowl for the Texas football program and head coach Steve Sarkisian had to do with the potential opt-outs among the upperclassmen on this team. There are at least a few upperclassmen for Texas that were likely to opt out of the Alamo Bowl to prepare for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Quarterback's Return For 7th Year

The current college football landscape allows for some extended stays. On Wednesday, UTSA quarterback Frank Harris announced his return for a seventh — yes, seventh — year with the Roadrunners football program. He announced his decision during a press conference yesterday morning. In doing so, he also unveiled...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Cuero falls in semis for second straight year

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Gobblers took on the Wimberley Texans for a chance to punch its ticket to the state championship in Arlington. After going down a score early, the Gobblers would rattle off two scores from quarterback Mason Notaro and running back Tycen Williams before Wimberley could respond missing the extra point.
WIMBERLEY, TX
KSAT 12

Boerne crushes Tyler Chapel Hill, clinches first UIL State appearance; Wimberley outlasts Cuero in epic semifinal clash; Bunn powers Poth to big win over Harmony

Sixteen weeks of high school football action will culminate with the UIL State Championship Games in Jerry World starting on Wednesday. This year, three teams will represent the greater San Antonio area with a chance to define their legacies on the biggest stage: Boerne, Wimberley and Poth. The Greyhounds and Pirates are each looking for their first state titles, while the Texans are eyeing their third.
BOERNE, TX
KSAT 12

Former Republic Golf Course on Southeast Side could be converted to an arboretum

SAN ANTONIO – A closed golf course on the city’s Southeast Side could be converted to an arboretum and offer educational programming. “Arboretum San Antonio has the potential to be an economic generator. It’s attracting not only the residents here in the city of San Antonio, but visitors from afar,” Connie Gonzalez, chief strategy officer for Brooks said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Poth needs both to win a state football title

The Poth Pirates are just two wins shy of a state championship in football. They've got Harmony in the 3a semi final round, and Poth will have to be at its best to match the size and speed of their opponent. However, the way Poth has been handling all comers for all but one win this season, they should be plenty ready for the challenge. Here's more.
POTH, TX
mesquite-news.com

Breaking: A&M-San Antonio announces interim president

The Texas A&M University System announced that Linda Schott will serve as interim president following the departure of current president Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson. According to an official news release by A&M University, Schott is a native of San Antonio who previously served as president at the University of Maine at Presque Isle from 2012 to 2016, and Southern Oregon University from 2016-2021.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Restaurants in San Antonio

San Antonio is known for its culture, diversity, and most importantly: food. If you’re a San Antonio local, or just somebody visiting for the weekend, we have you covered. Whether it’s La Fogata, Cappy’s, or Rebelle we’re here to let you know the best places to go in San Antonio. Here is a list of the 12 best restaurants in San Antonio, as well as some great options from the menu!
SAN ANTONIO, TX

