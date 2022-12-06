Read full article on original website
Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin discusses Kyrsten Sinema's party change, same-sex marriage bill
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday that she is leaving the Democratic Party to register as an independent. The change comes one day after Congress passed legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports on the reaction to Sinema's announcement, and Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin joined Catherine Herridge to discuss her fellow senator, the marriage legislation and more.
Former anti-abortion lobbyist testifies to House committee about ‘stealth missionaries’ at Supreme Court
An Evangelical minister and former longtime anti-abortion activist told members of Congress that he helped recruit wealthy conservative donors to serve as “stealth missionaries” at the US Supreme Court, where they developed friendships with conservative justices that aligned with the group’s “social and religious” views.The “overarching” goal of Robert Schenck’s “Operation Higher Court” sought to “gain insight into the conservative justices’ thinking and to shore up their resolve to render solid, unapologetic opinions,” he told the House Judiciary Committee in sworn testimony on 8 December.Mr Schenck, who has recently spoken out against a religious right-wing political movement he spent...
CBS News
Justice Department seeking to hold Trump in contempt over classified documents
(CNN) -- The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering the former president to turn over records marked classified, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The development comes after...
Biden administration to appeal ruling invalidating Title 42 border restriction, but won't seek to delay its end
Washington — The Biden administration will be appealing a court ruling that invalidated a public health order U.S. border officials have used to expel migrants en masse from the U.S.-Mexico border during the coronavirus pandemic, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. In a filing in the federal district court in...
ValueWalk
Judge Rules A Fetus Has Legal Rights, Appoints Conservator For Her
WASHINGTON, D.C. (December 7, 2022) – A judge has ruled that a fetus has legal rights, and has appointed a conservator to protect those rights from financial agreements being entered into by a pregnant wife and her husband which might impact them. Mohnish Pabrai: If Investors Need To Use...
abovethelaw.com
Conservatives On Supreme Court Very Worried That OTHER Courts Might Be Too Political -- See Also
Maybe We Will Have A 2024 Election: Sam Alito fears some supreme court somewhere might become too political. Meanwhile, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson distilled today’s independent state legislature case down to various versions of this question and Alito’s crew seemed to have no answer. Paragraph One Of The...
Engadget
Biden signs bill that lets domestic violence survivors remove abusers from phone plans
President Joe Biden has signed H.R. 7132 or Safe Connections Act of 2022 into law, and it could help domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking survivors ultimately cut ties with abusers. Under the new law, users can ask mobile service providers to separate their line — as well as their dependents' — from their abusers' if they have a shared contract. That would ensure that abusers no longer have access to their phone records and can't get their service cut. Carriers aren't allowed to charge fees to grant these requests, which they must do within two days.
Watch Live: Biden speaks after Brittney Griner's release
Washington — President Biden is addressing the nation Thursday morning after Brittney Griner, the WNBA star held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout. "She's safe. She's on a plane," Mr. Biden said Friday...
7 members of Alabama family sentenced in federal bust of "one of the largest cockfighting operations" in the U.S.
Seven members of an Alabama family will serve sentences, ranging from probation to two years in federal prison, for running what authorities called "one of the largest cockfighting operations" in the country, prosecutors announced Wednesday. The Department of Justice said the final member of the Easterling family of Verbena, Alabama,...
Mother Jones
Republicans Want the Supreme Court to “Rewrite History” So They Can Hijack Elections
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A lawyer for the GOP-controlled North Carolina legislature argued before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that state legislatures should be granted sweeping new powers to pass gerrymandered maps and restrictive voting laws and cannot be constrained by state courts or state constitutions when it comes to regulating federal elections. This “independent state legislature” theory had long been considered fringe, but in recent years it has been aggressively pushed before the court by Federalist Society co-chairman Leonard Leo and his allied groups, the Trump campaign during its attempt to overturn the election in 2020, and now by Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina.
The Jewish Press
Double Standard: Trump Condemned but Free-Pass for Other Pols Legitimizing Jew-hatred
We are facing a vile and often violent pandemic of antisemitism. It comes from multiple places: White supremacists and black supremacists, the far-left and the far-right, the Congressional squad and Biden appointees with long records of demonizing Jews and harming the Jewish state, sports figures and Internet influencers, Students for Justice in Palestine and the Nation of Islam, radical gunmen attacking synagogue worshipers and kosher groceries and street thugs attacking pregnant Jewish women pushing baby strollers. All of these antisemites target Jews and the Jewish homeland of Israel.
Russians wanted to trade Paul Whelan for an assassin over the summer, U.S. official says
Marine veteran Paul Whelan, now the highest-profile American imprisoned in Russia, was the subject of a dead-end negotiation over the summer, according to a U.S. official. The Russians, the official said, told the U.S. that they would swap Whelan for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian assassin who is part of the Kremlin's domestic spy organization — and who is being detained in Germany for murder.
'It's up to Democrats' if there is a government shutdown: Republicans accuse left of playing 'politics' with federal funds as Congress scrambles to find a deal in less than two weeks
Republican senators indicated to DailyMail.com on Wednesday that they are frustrated with the pace of negotiations aimed at keeping the government open, as the December 16 deadline to pass a spending bill and avert a shutdown looms just over a week away. Last week it appeared that Democrats and Republicans...
Some U.S. officials express concern over Brittney Griner prisoner swap
The Biden administration is receiving some criticism for the release of convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout as part of a prisoner swap for WNBA star Brittney Griner. Some U.S. officials are worried about the national security implications of Bout's return to Russia. CBS News chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues discusses the situation.
Poll finds Republican support for US aiding Ukraine's war effort against Russia is declining
Americans still strongly back the US providing aid for Ukraine's fight against Russia, but there has been a decline in support amongst Republicans as some prominent GOP politicians and media figures express opposition to the US providing additional support to Kyiv, a new poll has found.
Two men, one a descendant of Holocaust survivor, indicted in connection with threat to attack NYC synagogue
A grand jury indicted two men -- one of whom is Jewish and a descendant of a Holocaust survivor -- in connection with an online threat last month to attack a synagogue in New York City.
Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, becomes an independent
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema made a surprise announcement that she is leaving the Democratic Party and is registering as an independent. Robert Costa has the details.
Governor Larry Hogan Issues Emergency Directive Banning The Use Of TikTok For State Officials
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued an emergency directive to prohibit the use of TikTok in addition to other China and Russia-based products and platforms for state government officials. In a statement, Gov. Hogan said that the platforms present a cybersecurity risk to the state. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests […] The post Governor Larry Hogan Issues Emergency Directive Banning The Use Of TikTok For State Officials appeared first on 92 Q.
POLITICO
Seafood special: Maine lawmakers are moving to bolster the U.S. fisheries regulator and fight claims of lobster fisheries endangering right whales.
“We don’t think they’re really getting entangled at all in Maine waters,” Chellie Pingree said. Rough waters: Maine lawmakers are trying to squeeze in spending bill funding for the U.S. fisheries regulator to prove that the right whale is not endangered by lobster fishing. It comes after...
White House shares more on the release of Brittney Griner
CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins the show to discuss what was said about the release of Brittney Griner during Thursday's White House press briefing. He also weighs in on the deal itself and how it's being received.
CBS News
