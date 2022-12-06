ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

CBS News

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin discusses Kyrsten Sinema's party change, same-sex marriage bill

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday that she is leaving the Democratic Party to register as an independent. The change comes one day after Congress passed legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports on the reaction to Sinema's announcement, and Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin joined Catherine Herridge to discuss her fellow senator, the marriage legislation and more.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Former anti-abortion lobbyist testifies to House committee about ‘stealth missionaries’ at Supreme Court

An Evangelical minister and former longtime anti-abortion activist told members of Congress that he helped recruit wealthy conservative donors to serve as “stealth missionaries” at the US Supreme Court, where they developed friendships with conservative justices that aligned with the group’s “social and religious” views.The “overarching” goal of Robert Schenck’s “Operation Higher Court” sought to “gain insight into the conservative justices’ thinking and to shore up their resolve to render solid, unapologetic opinions,” he told the House Judiciary Committee in sworn testimony on 8 December.Mr Schenck, who has recently spoken out against a religious right-wing political movement he spent...
VIRGINIA STATE
ValueWalk

Judge Rules A Fetus Has Legal Rights, Appoints Conservator For Her

WASHINGTON, D.C. (December 7, 2022) – A judge has ruled that a fetus has legal rights, and has appointed a conservator to protect those rights from financial agreements being entered into by a pregnant wife and her husband which might impact them. Mohnish Pabrai: If Investors Need To Use...
GEORGIA STATE
Engadget

Biden signs bill that lets domestic violence survivors remove abusers from phone plans

President Joe Biden has signed H.R. 7132 or Safe Connections Act of 2022 into law, and it could help domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking survivors ultimately cut ties with abusers. Under the new law, users can ask mobile service providers to separate their line — as well as their dependents' — from their abusers' if they have a shared contract. That would ensure that abusers no longer have access to their phone records and can't get their service cut. Carriers aren't allowed to charge fees to grant these requests, which they must do within two days.
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden speaks after Brittney Griner's release

Washington — President Biden is addressing the nation Thursday morning after Brittney Griner, the WNBA star held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout. "She's safe. She's on a plane," Mr. Biden said Friday...
WASHINGTON STATE
Mother Jones

Republicans Want the Supreme Court to “Rewrite History” So They Can Hijack Elections

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A lawyer for the GOP-controlled North Carolina legislature argued before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that state legislatures should be granted sweeping new powers to pass gerrymandered maps and restrictive voting laws and cannot be constrained by state courts or state constitutions when it comes to regulating federal elections. This “independent state legislature” theory had long been considered fringe, but in recent years it has been aggressively pushed before the court by Federalist Society co-chairman Leonard Leo and his allied groups, the Trump campaign during its attempt to overturn the election in 2020, and now by Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Jewish Press

Double Standard: Trump Condemned but Free-Pass for Other Pols Legitimizing Jew-hatred

We are facing a vile and often violent pandemic of antisemitism. It comes from multiple places: White supremacists and black supremacists, the far-left and the far-right, the Congressional squad and Biden appointees with long records of demonizing Jews and harming the Jewish state, sports figures and Internet influencers, Students for Justice in Palestine and the Nation of Islam, radical gunmen attacking synagogue worshipers and kosher groceries and street thugs attacking pregnant Jewish women pushing baby strollers. All of these antisemites target Jews and the Jewish homeland of Israel.
CBS News

Russians wanted to trade Paul Whelan for an assassin over the summer, U.S. official says

Marine veteran Paul Whelan, now the highest-profile American imprisoned in Russia, was the subject of a dead-end negotiation over the summer, according to a U.S. official. The Russians, the official said, told the U.S. that they would swap Whelan for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian assassin who is part of the Kremlin's domestic spy organization — and who is being detained in Germany for murder.
Daily Mail

'It's up to Democrats' if there is a government shutdown: Republicans accuse left of playing 'politics' with federal funds as Congress scrambles to find a deal in less than two weeks

Republican senators indicated to DailyMail.com on Wednesday that they are frustrated with the pace of negotiations aimed at keeping the government open, as the December 16 deadline to pass a spending bill and avert a shutdown looms just over a week away. Last week it appeared that Democrats and Republicans...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS News

Some U.S. officials express concern over Brittney Griner prisoner swap

The Biden administration is receiving some criticism for the release of convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout as part of a prisoner swap for WNBA star Brittney Griner. Some U.S. officials are worried about the national security implications of Bout's return to Russia. CBS News chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues discusses the situation.
BlackAmericaWeb

Governor Larry Hogan Issues Emergency Directive Banning The Use Of TikTok For State Officials

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued an emergency directive to prohibit the use of TikTok in addition to other China and Russia-based products and platforms for state government officials. In a statement, Gov. Hogan said that the platforms present a cybersecurity risk to the state. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests […] The post Governor Larry Hogan Issues Emergency Directive Banning The Use Of TikTok For State Officials appeared first on 92 Q.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

White House shares more on the release of Brittney Griner

CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins the show to discuss what was said about the release of Brittney Griner during Thursday's White House press briefing. He also weighs in on the deal itself and how it's being received.
CBS News

CBS News

