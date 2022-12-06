ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK royals brace as Harry-Meghan documentary promises ‘full truth’

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s monarchy braced for more bombshells to be lobbed over the palace gates Thursday as Netflix released the first three episodes of a series that promises to tell the “full truth” about Prince Harry and Meghan’s estrangement from the royal family. Promoted...
