AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Auditor reported turnover at 22.7% of classified, regular full- and part-time employees for fiscal year 2022. Exit survey resources reported, for the first time since 2008, people quit their State job usually for better pay and benefits (28.8%). Retirement (18.7%) and poor working conditions/environment (14.2%) rounded out the top three reasons. But only 5,057 of the 26,281 people completed the State employee online exit survey, the audit report shows.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO