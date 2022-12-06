ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Texas Secretary of State explains decision to resign

AUSTIN, Texas — Secretary of State John Scott made clear on Inside Texas Politics that his decision to resign from office at the end of the year – just before the start of the 2023 legislative session – was a strategic one. And anyone who’s lived in...
Nearly 1 out of 4 Texas employees left their State job within the last year

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Auditor reported turnover at 22.7% of classified, regular full- and part-time employees for fiscal year 2022. Exit survey resources reported, for the first time since 2008, people quit their State job usually for better pay and benefits (28.8%). Retirement (18.7%) and poor working conditions/environment (14.2%) rounded out the top three reasons. But only 5,057 of the 26,281 people completed the State employee online exit survey, the audit report shows.
Audit finds Texas Department of Family and Protective Services needs to improve how it handles temporary foster care

AUSTIN, Texas — The Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) will add additional oversight to their community-based care. This comes after the State Auditor’s Office found two deficiencies requiring immediate attention. “The Department of Family and Protective Services (Department) had some processes and related controls to monitor...
Tuesday cold front brings scattered showers and storms

AUSTIN, Texas — Get ready for a pretty big shakeup in the weather pattern here in Central Texas, and it all starts with our next cold front on Tuesday. This front brings a chance for scattered showers and storms and a modest cooldown for midweek, then a much stronger push of cold air moves in for late week.
Mental health doctor shares how to tackle holiday stress

AUSTIN, Texas — Holidays can be the happiest times of the year, but it's no secret that many may feel overwhelmed as the holiday season approaches, whether from financial stress to loneliness or dreading a certain conversation with family. Crisis Text Line, a national nonprofit that provides free 24/7...
