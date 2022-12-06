Read full article on original website
Roll Call Online
Sinema leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
Decrying partisan divisions, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent in Arizona, where she is up for reelection in 2024 and already faced a movement to replace her as the party’s nominee. “Americans are more united than the national parties...
Roll Call Online
Senate Democrats set leadership team for 118th Congress
Senate Democrats voted in their full slate of leaders for the 118th Congress on Thursday, two days after securing a 51-seat majority. Everything went according to plan, with a source in the room saying that Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York and his entire roster were elected unanimously.
Roll Call Online
What Sinema’s party switch means for the next Congress and 2024
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's decision to leave the Democratic Party and register as an independent in Arizona is unlikely to upend the political equilibrium in the Senate. But her announcement could add new complications to the 2024 race in her increasingly purple home state. “Americans are more united than the national...
Roll Call Online
Thin House majorities, current and future, color spending talks
House Democrats’ current two-seat majority — and Republicans’ narrow edge they will claim in January — is casting a shadow over fiscal 2023 omnibus negotiations as next Friday's deadline to reach an agreement nears. Negotiations have slowed as Republicans and Democrats remain billions of dollars apart...
Roll Call Online
House Republicans risk stumbling into the Trump trap
House Republicans appear to have learned little from November’s midterm elections, careening instead toward what might be called the Trump trap. Donald Trump, via his social media platform and in interviews, continues loudly pounding his drum with false claims about a “stolen” and “rigged” 2020 election. The former president, who now falsely denies doing so, went so far last weekend as overtly calling for the country’s bedrock document to be incinerated.
Roll Call Online
Ways and Means chair contenders hone closing arguments
The race for the House Ways and Means Committee chairmanship remains close as contenders prepare to make their final pitches to lead the powerful tax-writing panel. Reps. Vern Buchanan of Florida, Jason Smith of Missouri and Adrian Smith of Nebraska are vying for the chairman job after current lead Republican Kevin Brady of Texas retires at the end of this month.
Roll Call Online
Closing the books on the 2022 midterm campaign
It’s no secret that money isn’t everything when it comes to political campaigns. In this year’s midterms, at least a couple dozen candidates in competitive races were outspent but still beat their better-funded opponents. That was clear in filings with the Federal Election Commission that were submitted...
Roll Call Online
Time running short for latest immigration proposal in Senate
Senators this week questioned whether a recently proposed bipartisan immigration deal can pass before the end of the year, with no legislative text available for lawmakers to review and limited floor time in the lame-duck period. Some lawmakers raised policy concerns with the compromise framework that would legalize roughly 2...
Roll Call Online
Once again, GOP has opportunity to win the Senate in 2024
ANALYSIS — Republicans failed to take control of the Senate in 2022, but they’ll have another good shot at it in 2024. This year was a tremendous opportunity for the GOP. Republicans got to run in a midterm election with an unpopular Democratic president as voters were concerned about the health of the economy and direction of the country. Republicans needed a net gain of just a single Senate seat for a majority. And yet they fell short.
Roll Call Online
Supreme Court questions theory on state power in federal elections
A majority of justices on the Supreme Court sounded skeptical at oral arguments Wednesday that state courts can’t review state rules for congressional elections, part of a dispute over North Carolina’s congressional map. Three Republican-appointed justices, along with the court’s three Democratic appointees, pushed back on an argument...
Roll Call Online
Parties play chicken on omnibus as shutdown deadline approaches
Top Democrats are playing hardball on government funding with just over a week before federal agencies run out of budget authority after next Friday night. House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro told reporters Thursday that she’s not currently drafting any stopgap funding extension short of a full-year bill running to Sept. 30, 2023, and won’t consider doing so unless Republicans come to the bargaining table on topline funding levels.
Roll Call Online
Progressive staff groups make a late play for overtime pay
The annual rush to wrap up legislative work before Christmas means some harried weeks of late nights and early mornings in the office for congressional staff. The added crush of lame-duck legislation that won’t have a shot under GOP control of the House compounds the long hours. There’s a lot to do, and not a lot of days left to do it in.
Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result
The votes have been cast and Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, lost to Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in their head-to-head runoff election. Still, there’s an aspect of the way the voting shook out that Walker can’t quite believe. Walker’s campaign was a disaster full of lies, controversies, scandals, and just Read more... The post Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DOJ officials call Biden's Griner, ’Merchant of Death’ swap ‘mistake,’ ‘madness’
The Washington Post reported on Department of Justice officials who believe the prisoner swap of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner was a "mistake."
Jack Dorsey told Congress under oath Twitter was not shadow-banning
Former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey once testified under oath in 2018 that his company never shadowbanned or censored conservative users. The claims have blown up amid a series of disclosures by the company — now under new management — showing a systemic effort to silence prominent conservative voices on the platform. Dorsey appeared before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on September 2018 to discuss “Transparency and Accountability” at the company. While there he came in for a grilling from GOP lawmakers. “I want to read a few quotes about Twitter’s practices and I just want you to tell me if...
Roll Call Online
Georgia voters spoke. Is the GOP listening?
One of South Carolina’s senators must have an incredibly low opinion of Black Americans, their intelligence and judgment. The evidence? His sad, almost laughable closing argument as he barnstormed for Herschel Walker, who lost his runoff race challenging Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and won’t be joining Lindsey Graham as a Republican colleague in Washington, D.C.
Roll Call Online
Emboldened House Republicans to bring ESG scrutiny, experts say
Now that they’ve gained control of the House in the next Congress, Republican lawmakers will launch a slew of congressional inquiries into environmental, social and governance issues, according to legal and financial experts. The foremost targets will be financial institutions and companies promoting ESG, as well as the Securities...
Roll Call Online
CDC head asks for COVID-19 funding, data as Hill interest fades
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is running out of ways to be creative with its limited pandemic funds and needs more flexibility from Congress, Director Rochelle Walensky told CQ Roll Call in an exclusive interview Wednesday. The White House last month requested nearly $10 billion more for short-term...
Roll Call Online
Judicial security measure catches ride on defense policy bill
Federal judges could soon demand their personal information be scrubbed from the internet, after negotiators included the provision in a must-pass defense policy bill released Tuesday. Backers of the judicial privacy measure — named for Daniel Anderl, who was killed in an attack at the New Jersey home of his...
Roll Call Online
Congress sends same-sex marriage protection bill to Biden
Congress passed a bill to codify federal recognition of same-sex marriages Thursday with some protections for religious freedom, sending the bill to President Joe Biden. The House voted 258-169-1 on the bill that would repeal the 1996 law known as the Defense of Marriage Act that the Supreme Court found to be largely unconstitutional in a 2013 decision. It would also codify federal recognition of same-sex and interracial marriages that are legal in the state where the marriage was performed.
