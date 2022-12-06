ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Roll Call Online

Sinema leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent

Decrying partisan divisions, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent in Arizona, where she is up for reelection in 2024 and already faced a movement to replace her as the party’s nominee. “Americans are more united than the national parties...
ARIZONA STATE
Roll Call Online

Senate Democrats set leadership team for 118th Congress

Senate Democrats voted in their full slate of leaders for the 118th Congress on Thursday, two days after securing a 51-seat majority. Everything went according to plan, with a source in the room saying that Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York and his entire roster were elected unanimously.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Roll Call Online

What Sinema’s party switch means for the next Congress and 2024

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's decision to leave the Democratic Party and register as an independent in Arizona is unlikely to upend the political equilibrium in the Senate. But her announcement could add new complications to the 2024 race in her increasingly purple home state. “Americans are more united than the national...
ARIZONA STATE
Roll Call Online

Thin House majorities, current and future, color spending talks

House Democrats’ current two-seat majority — and Republicans’ narrow edge they will claim in January — is casting a shadow over fiscal 2023 omnibus negotiations as next Friday's deadline to reach an agreement nears. Negotiations have slowed as Republicans and Democrats remain billions of dollars apart...
Roll Call Online

House Republicans risk stumbling into the Trump trap

House Republicans appear to have learned little from November’s midterm elections, careening instead toward what might be called the Trump trap. Donald Trump, via his social media platform and in interviews, continues loudly pounding his drum with false claims about a “stolen” and “rigged” 2020 election. The former president, who now falsely denies doing so, went so far last weekend as overtly calling for the country’s bedrock document to be incinerated.
UTAH STATE
Roll Call Online

Ways and Means chair contenders hone closing arguments

The race for the House Ways and Means Committee chairmanship remains close as contenders prepare to make their final pitches to lead the powerful tax-writing panel. Reps. Vern Buchanan of Florida, Jason Smith of Missouri and Adrian Smith of Nebraska are vying for the chairman job after current lead Republican Kevin Brady of Texas retires at the end of this month.
FLORIDA STATE
Roll Call Online

Closing the books on the 2022 midterm campaign

It’s no secret that money isn’t everything when it comes to political campaigns. In this year’s midterms, at least a couple dozen candidates in competitive races were outspent but still beat their better-funded opponents. That was clear in filings with the Federal Election Commission that were submitted...
COLORADO STATE
Roll Call Online

Time running short for latest immigration proposal in Senate

Senators this week questioned whether a recently proposed bipartisan immigration deal can pass before the end of the year, with no legislative text available for lawmakers to review and limited floor time in the lame-duck period. Some lawmakers raised policy concerns with the compromise framework that would legalize roughly 2...
MISSOURI STATE
Roll Call Online

Once again, GOP has opportunity to win the Senate in 2024

ANALYSIS — Republicans failed to take control of the Senate in 2022, but they’ll have another good shot at it in 2024. This year was a tremendous opportunity for the GOP. Republicans got to run in a midterm election with an unpopular Democratic president as voters were concerned about the health of the economy and direction of the country. Republicans needed a net gain of just a single Senate seat for a majority. And yet they fell short.
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

Supreme Court questions theory on state power in federal elections

A majority of justices on the Supreme Court sounded skeptical at oral arguments Wednesday that state courts can’t review state rules for congressional elections, part of a dispute over North Carolina’s congressional map. Three Republican-appointed justices, along with the court’s three Democratic appointees, pushed back on an argument...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Roll Call Online

Parties play chicken on omnibus as shutdown deadline approaches

Top Democrats are playing hardball on government funding with just over a week before federal agencies run out of budget authority after next Friday night. House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro told reporters Thursday that she’s not currently drafting any stopgap funding extension short of a full-year bill running to Sept. 30, 2023, and won’t consider doing so unless Republicans come to the bargaining table on topline funding levels.
ALABAMA STATE
Roll Call Online

Progressive staff groups make a late play for overtime pay

The annual rush to wrap up legislative work before Christmas means some harried weeks of late nights and early mornings in the office for congressional staff. The added crush of lame-duck legislation that won’t have a shot under GOP control of the House compounds the long hours. There’s a lot to do, and not a lot of days left to do it in.
The Comeback

Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result

The votes have been cast and Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, lost to Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in their head-to-head runoff election. Still, there’s an aspect of the way the voting shook out that Walker can’t quite believe. Walker’s campaign was a disaster full of lies, controversies, scandals, and just Read more... The post Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Jack Dorsey told Congress under oath Twitter was not shadow-banning

Former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey once testified under oath in 2018 that his company never shadowbanned or censored conservative users. The claims have blown up amid a series of disclosures by the company — now under new management — showing a systemic effort to silence prominent conservative voices on the platform. Dorsey appeared before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on September 2018 to discuss “Transparency and Accountability” at the company. While there he came in for a grilling from GOP lawmakers. “I want to read a few quotes about Twitter’s practices and I just want you to tell me if...
Roll Call Online

Georgia voters spoke. Is the GOP listening?

One of South Carolina’s senators must have an incredibly low opinion of Black Americans, their intelligence and judgment. The evidence? His sad, almost laughable closing argument as he barnstormed for Herschel Walker, who lost his runoff race challenging Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and won’t be joining Lindsey Graham as a Republican colleague in Washington, D.C.
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

Emboldened House Republicans to bring ESG scrutiny, experts say

Now that they’ve gained control of the House in the next Congress, Republican lawmakers will launch a slew of congressional inquiries into environmental, social and governance issues, according to legal and financial experts. The foremost targets will be financial institutions and companies promoting ESG, as well as the Securities...
Roll Call Online

CDC head asks for COVID-19 funding, data as Hill interest fades

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is running out of ways to be creative with its limited pandemic funds and needs more flexibility from Congress, Director Rochelle Walensky told CQ Roll Call in an exclusive interview Wednesday. The White House last month requested nearly $10 billion more for short-term...
Roll Call Online

Judicial security measure catches ride on defense policy bill

Federal judges could soon demand their personal information be scrubbed from the internet, after negotiators included the provision in a must-pass defense policy bill released Tuesday. Backers of the judicial privacy measure — named for Daniel Anderl, who was killed in an attack at the New Jersey home of his...
Roll Call Online

Congress sends same-sex marriage protection bill to Biden

Congress passed a bill to codify federal recognition of same-sex marriages Thursday with some protections for religious freedom, sending the bill to President Joe Biden. The House voted 258-169-1 on the bill that would repeal the 1996 law known as the Defense of Marriage Act that the Supreme Court found to be largely unconstitutional in a 2013 decision. It would also codify federal recognition of same-sex and interracial marriages that are legal in the state where the marriage was performed.

