Former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey once testified under oath in 2018 that his company never shadowbanned or censored conservative users. The claims have blown up amid a series of disclosures by the company — now under new management — showing a systemic effort to silence prominent conservative voices on the platform. Dorsey appeared before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on September 2018 to discuss “Transparency and Accountability” at the company. While there he came in for a grilling from GOP lawmakers. “I want to read a few quotes about Twitter’s practices and I just want you to tell me if...

21 MINUTES AGO