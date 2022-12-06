Read full article on original website
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Livonia Family Decorating Their Yard With Christmas Dinosaurs
Normally dinosaurs aren't the first thing that comes to mind when anyone asks you about what kind of decorations you're gonna use for Christmas, but Thomas and Jackie McBride are doing something truly unique with their yard. On display 24/7 at 18115 Middlebelt Rd in Livonia, the family may have just started a new trend, although they are known as the Dinosaur House around the neighborhood, as they've also done this during Halloween. Their new Brontosaurus goes well with the Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and many Tyrannosaurus Rex blow-ups, as Thomas said what the inspiration was behind the idea to decorate with dinos:
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit thrift store Re|Sale one of the oldest in community
There's no better time to go bargain hunting for Christmas gifts and a great place to start is a Re|Sale, which is operated by the Michigan chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women. Check out some of their deals at www.councilresale.net.
Rochester Hills Park Transformed Into Giant Light Bright Board
Rochester Hills has been hard at work for the past few years to bring renovation and beautification to an area north of Crooks Rd off Hamlin called Innovation Hills, a park and gathering area that has a playground, paths, and ponds and is a sanctuary for much wildlife. The park itself is really pretty and over the past few weeks, the city has been putting in work to get it ready for the holidays and basically finished transforming it into a giant Light Bright Board. They posted the finished look on the city's Facebook page on December 7th:
ecurrent.com
Shop Local and Find Unique Gifts at Tiny Expo on December 10th
Are you still looking for the perfect gift for that special someone this holiday season? Well, have no fear, Ann Arbor District Library’s Tiny Expo is here (almost…coming 12/10)!. This shopping extravaganza features over 40 local artisans and crafters selling handmade wares all in one convenient location –...
Michigan Humane offering 50% off adoptions throughout December
Looking to adopt a pet but haven't finalized the decision yet? Michigan Humane said Friday it is offering 50% off adoptions for the next month.
8 Michigan holiday destinations enjoy with friends, family
While it's not exactly beach weather, it's looking like a white Christmas with plenty of fun — inside and out. From Frankenmuth to Campus Martius, there are a ton of holiday activities for families, friends, and couples. Here is a guide: ...
Detroit’s Hotel Yorba is back on the market
Immortalized in a White Stripes song, the motel could be reborn as apartments or a hotel
Get it while it’s hot: Ann Arbor grocery store brings back buffet after 2-year hiatus
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor grocery store has brought back a beloved hot food bar after a two-year hiatus. The People’s Food Co-op, 216 N. Fourth Ave., brought back its hot food bar in late November. The bar, popular among the Ann Abor lunch crowd, had been closed since March 2020.
Cockroaches found on food at Detroit Popeyes, restaurant closed for ‘maintenance’
DETROIT -- A Popeyes chicken location in Detroit was closed this week for “maintenance” just days after a DoorDash driver filmed cockroaches crawling over food containers in the restaurant. According to WXYZ-Detroit, a spokesperson with the Detroit Health Department said an inspector went to the restaurant Monday and...
fox2detroit.com
Deer with Halloween plastic bucket stuck on its face freed by South Lyon rescue group
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - An animal rescue group came to the aid of a deer with a Halloween bucket on its head Friday. The South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery group came to the aid of a deer it had nicknamed, Bucky, which had been seen for days in and around a Bloomfield Hill neighborhood with the plastic bucket stuck on its face.
visitdetroit.com
Get Festive with these Metro Detroit Holiday Attractions
The holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year in metro Detroit, and there are events throughout the area to keep people jolly and happy throughout the often cold and miserable weather. Below are some of the best holiday events throughout the area. Downtown Detroit Holiday Attractions. There...
Lights, reindeer, fireworks! 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
Holiday- and winter-themed activities in metro Detroit this weekend include a festival in Detroit's Mexicantown neighborhood, strolling music in Northville and a home tour in Rochester Hills. Here's whats in store Dec. 9-11. Southwest Holiday Fest. Free winter-themed activities at shops, restaurants, bars and cultural institutions in southwest Detroit are...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Ann Arbor
Featuring the sprawling University of Michigan, Ann Arbor is a beautiful college town with metropolitan amenities and a small-town vibe. With plenty of offerings for every type of traveler, this Michigan city is great to visit year-round. Sports fans visit the University of Michigan to see the biggest football stadium...
fox2detroit.com
Master home inspector raises alarm on DMC, Henry Ford parking structure safety
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A recent trip to the doctor put a master home inspector and attorney on high alert because of where he had to park at Henry Ford Hospital’s main campus in Detroit. "I first (noticed) a column that was cracked on both sides vertically," said Scott...
The Oakland Press
Customer pulls gun at area Walmart after pickup order takes too long
A customer allegedly pulled a gun while waiting for a pickup order at Walmart on Mercury Drive in Dearborn Dec. 3. The customer had placed the order online, and was waiting in the parking lot when they got upset at the wait time.According to TCD Dearborn, Walmart employees said the customer got upset and brandished a firearm, yelling at employees for taking too long.
corpmagazine.com
Ford Losing Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering
DEARBORN, Mich. -– Ford announced that Suzy Deering is departing the company effective Dec. 9. Deering has served as Ford’s global chief marketing officer for the past two years, overseeing brand communication, ecommerce and digital strategy, as well as the go-to-market strategy for Ford Blue and while supporting the future vision of Model e.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sterling Heights, MI
Sterling Heights is a city in Macomb County, Michigan, one of the primary suburbs of Detroit. Because it’s a suburb, many of Sterling Heights attractions are geared toward family activities. Most of these are urban activities that boost the bustling economy of Sterling Heights and neighboring Detroit. For instance,...
Dearborn Inn closes for renovations
The historic Dearborn Inn is temporarily closing for extensive renovations. It will close around Feb. 1, 2023, Marriott told the Free Press in a statement, and renovations will likely take "a year or longer." The Dearborn Inn, beloved by many metro Detroiters and a popular destination, was built in 1931...
nomadlawyer.org
Detroit: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Detroit, Michigan
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Detroit, Michigan. The city is also home to many world-class museums. Among the many things to do in Detroit are the Detroit Historical Museum, which traces the city’s history over three centuries, and the Motown Museum, which showcases instruments and recording equipment used by the legendary artists.
fox2detroit.com
Massive Christmas lights display in Dearborn Heights
A Dearborn Heights man is taking his light display to the next level this Christmas. You can find the lights in the area of Colgate and Hipp.
