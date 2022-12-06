ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, MI

100.7 WITL

Livonia Family Decorating Their Yard With Christmas Dinosaurs

Normally dinosaurs aren't the first thing that comes to mind when anyone asks you about what kind of decorations you're gonna use for Christmas, but Thomas and Jackie McBride are doing something truly unique with their yard. On display 24/7 at 18115 Middlebelt Rd in Livonia, the family may have just started a new trend, although they are known as the Dinosaur House around the neighborhood, as they've also done this during Halloween. Their new Brontosaurus goes well with the Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and many Tyrannosaurus Rex blow-ups, as Thomas said what the inspiration was behind the idea to decorate with dinos:
LIVONIA, MI
US 103.1

Rochester Hills Park Transformed Into Giant Light Bright Board

Rochester Hills has been hard at work for the past few years to bring renovation and beautification to an area north of Crooks Rd off Hamlin called Innovation Hills, a park and gathering area that has a playground, paths, and ponds and is a sanctuary for much wildlife. The park itself is really pretty and over the past few weeks, the city has been putting in work to get it ready for the holidays and basically finished transforming it into a giant Light Bright Board. They posted the finished look on the city's Facebook page on December 7th:
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
ecurrent.com

Shop Local and Find Unique Gifts at Tiny Expo on December 10th

Are you still looking for the perfect gift for that special someone this holiday season? Well, have no fear, Ann Arbor District Library’s Tiny Expo is here (almost…coming 12/10)!. This shopping extravaganza features over 40 local artisans and crafters selling handmade wares all in one convenient location –...
ANN ARBOR, MI
visitdetroit.com

Get Festive with these Metro Detroit Holiday Attractions

The holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year in metro Detroit, and there are events throughout the area to keep people jolly and happy throughout the often cold and miserable weather. Below are some of the best holiday events throughout the area. Downtown Detroit Holiday Attractions. There...
DETROIT, MI
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Ann Arbor

Featuring the sprawling University of Michigan, Ann Arbor is a beautiful college town with metropolitan amenities and a small-town vibe. With plenty of offerings for every type of traveler, this Michigan city is great to visit year-round. Sports fans visit the University of Michigan to see the biggest football stadium...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Customer pulls gun at area Walmart after pickup order takes too long

A customer allegedly pulled a gun while waiting for a pickup order at Walmart on Mercury Drive in Dearborn Dec. 3. The customer had placed the order online, and was waiting in the parking lot when they got upset at the wait time.According to TCD Dearborn, Walmart employees said the customer got upset and brandished a firearm, yelling at employees for taking too long.
DEARBORN, MI
corpmagazine.com

Ford Losing Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering

DEARBORN, Mich. -– Ford announced that Suzy Deering is departing the company effective Dec. 9. Deering has served as Ford’s global chief marketing officer for the past two years, overseeing brand communication, ecommerce and digital strategy, as well as the go-to-market strategy for Ford Blue and while supporting the future vision of Model e.
DEARBORN, MI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights is a city in Macomb County, Michigan, one of the primary suburbs of Detroit. Because it’s a suburb, many of Sterling Heights attractions are geared toward family activities. Most of these are urban activities that boost the bustling economy of Sterling Heights and neighboring Detroit. For instance,...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn Inn closes for renovations

The historic Dearborn Inn is temporarily closing for extensive renovations. It will close around Feb. 1, 2023, Marriott told the Free Press in a statement, and renovations will likely take "a year or longer." The Dearborn Inn, beloved by many metro Detroiters and a popular destination, was built in 1931...
DEARBORN, MI
nomadlawyer.org

Detroit: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Detroit, Michigan

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Detroit, Michigan. The city is also home to many world-class museums. Among the many things to do in Detroit are the Detroit Historical Museum, which traces the city’s history over three centuries, and the Motown Museum, which showcases instruments and recording equipment used by the legendary artists.
DETROIT, MI
