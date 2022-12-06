Read full article on original website
PLANetizen
San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums
San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
calmatters.network
Citing housing shortage, Palo Alto eyes new rules to limit Airbnb rentals
From its ad, the Downtown North apartment looks clean, spacious and inviting, with a smart TV, a fully equipped kitchen and living room decor described as “sophisticated.”. At a time when Palo Alto is struggling to add new housing, the one-bedroom unit would surely be in high demand by Stanford University students, area employees and local seniors looking to downsize.
calmatters.network
East Palo Alto breaks ground on University Avenue pedestrian overcrossing
A long-awaited pedestrian-bicycle overcrossing that’s expected to make for safe passage over U.S. Highway 101 at University Avenue in East Palo Alto broke ground on Friday. The University Avenue/101 Pedestrian Overcrossing Project, which will parallel but be separate from the existing bridge, will create safe access to the east and west sides of East Palo Alto and neighboring Palo Alto after decades of separation by the busy freeway.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Home Prices Could Fall Further Than Any U.S. Metro in 2023
San Francisco could see the steepest decline in home prices of any U.S. metro area in the next year, according to a housing price forecast from Zillow. The real estate data company’s Home Value Forecast projected that overall home prices in the city, which include single family homes, condos and co-ops, are expected to decline by 3.6% by Oct. 31, 2023, compared with the same date this year.
San Jose tees up massive golf course development
The San Jose City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision this week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
calmatters.network
Martha Barragan edges out Webster Lincoln in East Palo Alto City Council race
The tense East Palo Alto City Council race, which was marked by a neck-in-neck battle for one of two open seats, came down to just 19 votes between second- and third-place contenders Martha Barragan and Webster Lincoln, respectively. In the end, it was Barragan who won. Barragan, a teacher, was...
Ars Technica
Trashed lithium-ion batteries caused three garbage truck fires in California
A firm that handles returned Amazon electronics has agreed to pay a $25,000 fine after lithium-ion batteries it threw away caused at least three different garbage truck fires. iDiskk, LLC, based in San Jose, California, agreed to a settlement with the district attorney of Santa Clara County in late November over civil charges regarding improper waste disposal, as noted by E-Scrap News. The company, according to the district attorney's office, "dismantles, recycles, and disposes of consumer computer electronics that are returned through Amazon, some of which contain lithium-ion batteries."
padailypost.com
New pedestrian-bicyclist bridge planned over 101
East Palo Alto is building a new bridge over Highway 101 for people to walk and bike to and from Palo Alto. The bridge will be 12 feet wide and go up just north of the University Avenue overpass. Construction is scheduled to begin in May and finish in April...
Drivers paid using SF’s new high-tech parking systems. They were ticketed anyway.
As San Francisco rolls out new parking meter technology, some drivers find themselves paying to park, but still ending up with a ticket. “Intuitively, you park, get out of your car and walk up to a meter and you pay it,” said East Bay resident Karl Carstensen, who was ticketed on Sept. 13 for an expired meter. “It’s the one right in front of your car.”
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures
A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
NBC Bay Area
Are Property Taxes Going Down Along With Home Prices?
We’re finally seeing some Bay Area home prices drop. They’re still expensive, but getting less so by the week. But, if the value of our houses go down, what about the property taxes we’re paying? Does that drop as well?. NBC Bay Area’s Business and Tech Reporter...
Bay Area home sellers see offers drop as interest rates weigh down buyers
SAN FRANCISCO -- The pendulum is shifting in what many have described as a "roller coaster" real estate market. Sellers are no longer in the driver's seat and buyers have an edge.That doesn't mean the market is favorable for buyers right now, says Daryl Fairweather, chief economist for Redfin."It's not like buyers are winning here. They're paying a lot more for the privilege of borrowing," she said. "By some metrics, you could say that we're in more of a buyer's market than we were earlier this year. Buyers are facing less competition, homes are taking longer to sell and homes...
theoldmotor.com
Late 1950s Street Scenes in San Francisco
Today we feature a Nass video of the work of an amateur filmmaker shot on the streets of San Francisco in the late 1950s. The unknown camera person apparently was interested in capturing several things in this film; motor vehicles, cable cars, trollies, buses, and tall buildings. Please share with...
santaclaranews.org
Silicon Valley Power to Raise Utility Rates in January
Silicon Valley Power (SVP) will increase its rates by 8 percent to cover the increased cost of generating and delivering power to Santa Clara. According to SVP staff, costs have gone up for the utility driven by higher inflation, natural gas prices and electric supply and distribution costs. The rate...
sfstandard.com
One in Three Homes in This San Francisco Neighborhood Lives Below the Poverty Line
Ever wondered which San Francisco neighborhood has the most people? A new five-year dataset released today by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey enables analysis of the nation’s smallest geographies, which sheds light on the demographics of the city’s neighborhoods. The most populous neighborhood is Sunset/Parkside,...
calmatters.network
The nearly centurylong resilience of the Loma Mar Store & Kitchen
Once a lumber mill, then a post office, a dinner club and a general store, the site that is now home to the Loma Mar Store & Kitchen has served as a gathering place for Coastside residents since the 1930s. Nestled among a redwood grove off the side of the...
KTVU FOX 2
Major retail brands threaten to close stores over rampant retail theft
OAKLAND, Calif. - Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the big box retailer could close some of its stores if thefts continue to plague those locations. Target projects it will lose $600 million by the end of its fiscal year. And Walgreens has started closing theft-ridden stores including in San Francisco.
Bay Area financial tech company Plaid announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the latest sign of headwinds for the technology and financial-tech sectors in particular, San Francisco-based Plaid Inc. has laid off 260 staffers, according to a memo sent to staffers by CEO Zach Perret. The cuts impact about 20% of the staff of the company that connects financial accounts to apps. […]
4 top pho spots in San Jose, CA
From the most variety to the best flavorful meats, we break down some of the top phở restaurants in San Jose, CA.
48hills.org
The Twitter bedrooms are just a tiny part of the problem with that building
Of course it’s big news, both in San Francisco and nationally, that Elon Musk has put a few bedrooms in the Twitter office. CNN notes that this is everything that’s wrong with work culture in the US, and I don’t disagree. The Chron says the city is investigating. Musk is complaining, because of course he is.
