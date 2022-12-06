ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PLANetizen

San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums

San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Citing housing shortage, Palo Alto eyes new rules to limit Airbnb rentals

From its ad, the Downtown North apartment looks clean, spacious and inviting, with a smart TV, a fully equipped kitchen and living room decor described as “sophisticated.”. At a time when Palo Alto is struggling to add new housing, the one-bedroom unit would surely be in high demand by Stanford University students, area employees and local seniors looking to downsize.
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

East Palo Alto breaks ground on University Avenue pedestrian overcrossing

A long-awaited pedestrian-bicycle overcrossing that’s expected to make for safe passage over U.S. Highway 101 at University Avenue in East Palo Alto broke ground on Friday. The University Avenue/101 Pedestrian Overcrossing Project, which will parallel but be separate from the existing bridge, will create safe access to the east and west sides of East Palo Alto and neighboring Palo Alto after decades of separation by the busy freeway.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Home Prices Could Fall Further Than Any U.S. Metro in 2023

San Francisco could see the steepest decline in home prices of any U.S. metro area in the next year, according to a housing price forecast from Zillow. The real estate data company’s Home Value Forecast projected that overall home prices in the city, which include single family homes, condos and co-ops, are expected to decline by 3.6% by Oct. 31, 2023, compared with the same date this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose tees up massive golf course development

The San Jose City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision this week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
SAN JOSE, CA
Ars Technica

Trashed lithium-ion batteries caused three garbage truck fires in California

A firm that handles returned Amazon electronics has agreed to pay a $25,000 fine after lithium-ion batteries it threw away caused at least three different garbage truck fires. iDiskk, LLC, based in San Jose, California, agreed to a settlement with the district attorney of Santa Clara County in late November over civil charges regarding improper waste disposal, as noted by E-Scrap News. The company, according to the district attorney's office, "dismantles, recycles, and disposes of consumer computer electronics that are returned through Amazon, some of which contain lithium-ion batteries."
CAMPBELL, CA
padailypost.com

New pedestrian-bicyclist bridge planned over 101

East Palo Alto is building a new bridge over Highway 101 for people to walk and bike to and from Palo Alto. The bridge will be 12 feet wide and go up just north of the University Avenue overpass. Construction is scheduled to begin in May and finish in April...
PALO ALTO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures

A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
STANFORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Are Property Taxes Going Down Along With Home Prices?

We’re finally seeing some Bay Area home prices drop. They’re still expensive, but getting less so by the week. But, if the value of our houses go down, what about the property taxes we’re paying? Does that drop as well?. NBC Bay Area’s Business and Tech Reporter...
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area home sellers see offers drop as interest rates weigh down buyers

SAN FRANCISCO -- The pendulum is shifting in what many have described as a "roller coaster" real estate market. Sellers are no longer in the driver's seat and buyers have an edge.That doesn't mean the market is favorable for buyers right now, says Daryl Fairweather, chief economist for Redfin."It's not like buyers are winning here. They're paying a lot more for the privilege of borrowing," she said. "By some metrics, you could say that we're in more of a buyer's market than we were earlier this year. Buyers are facing less competition, homes are taking longer to sell and homes...
theoldmotor.com

Late 1950s Street Scenes in San Francisco

Today we feature a Nass video of the work of an amateur filmmaker shot on the streets of San Francisco in the late 1950s. The unknown camera person apparently was interested in capturing several things in this film; motor vehicles, cable cars, trollies, buses, and tall buildings. Please share with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
santaclaranews.org

Silicon Valley Power to Raise Utility Rates in January

Silicon Valley Power (SVP) will increase its rates by 8 percent to cover the increased cost of generating and delivering power to Santa Clara. According to SVP staff, costs have gone up for the utility driven by higher inflation, natural gas prices and electric supply and distribution costs. The rate...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Major retail brands threaten to close stores over rampant retail theft

OAKLAND, Calif. - Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the big box retailer could close some of its stores if thefts continue to plague those locations. Target projects it will lose $600 million by the end of its fiscal year. And Walgreens has started closing theft-ridden stores including in San Francisco.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area financial tech company Plaid announces layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the latest sign of headwinds for the technology and financial-tech sectors in particular, San Francisco-based Plaid Inc. has laid off 260 staffers, according to a memo sent to staffers by CEO Zach Perret. The cuts impact about 20% of the staff of the company that connects financial accounts to apps. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

