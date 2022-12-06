ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Tom Brady Posts Funny Message To Nick Bosa

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL right now, as he leads the league with 14.5 sacks and is a prime candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. He will face a stiff test this Sunday when he and his team...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage

Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Former DE Chris Long on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett: 'There's reason to be excited'

Former DE Chris Long spent 11 seasons of his career hunting quarterbacks. Now he's giving praise to the Steelers' rookie QB. "I think there’s reason to be excited about Kenny Pickett," Long said on "The 33rd Team" podcast. "For a guy that you found, not at the top of the first round, but deeper in the first round, you’ve got to be pretty happy with the way he’s looked."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

New York Giants getting incredible value from practice squad receiver

The New York Giants wide receiver corps has been thin for the majority of the 2022 season, especially after season-ending injuries to Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson. However, they’ve gotten value from several practice squad-level receivers. One of those wideouts has been Isaiah Hodgins, who the Giants claimed off the Buffalo Bills practice squad several weeks ago. In fact, Hodgins played in two games for the Bills, hauling in four receptions for 41 yards this season before the Giants stole him away and immediately injected him into their offensive system.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Former NFL head coach joining Deion Sanders’ Colorado staff

Deion Sanders is making sure to stock his Colorado Buffaloes staff with experience, at least judging by one of his new hires. Sanders will name former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as his defensive coordinator, according to Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Zimmer served as an analyst at Jackson State last...
BOULDER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003

The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

2 Raiders Players That Were Duds On Thursday Night Football

Week 14’s Thursday Night Football contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders was an instant classic. It was quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s first game with the Rams, and after just two days of being able to prepare, he led them back from a 16-3 fourth-quarter deficit to a 17-16 win in the closing seconds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Bills ease another offensive weapon into the lineup

In Week 13 against New England, however, he touched the ball a career-high 20 times -- 14 rushes for 64 yards and six catches for 41 more. Cook, who played 32 snaps, broke off explosive runs when defenders were out of position and posed a threat as a receiver. As...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield helps Chicago Bears with the 2023 NFL draft

With Baker Mayfield winning last night, Chicago Bears still find themselves with the second-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. As it stands going into Week 14, the Chicago Bears own the #2 overall pick in the 2023 draft. There is just one issue. There is a chance they won’t keep that choice even if they lose their final four games.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Incompetence destroyed the Broncos, not drafting Patrick Surtain II in 2021

"The Broncos certainly saw the shape of their future change. If they didn't believe in the butterfly effect before, they do know," Schwab writes. While Schwab makes a compelling point, especially with Fields rushing for the seventh-most yards (905) in the league, the Broncos' cracks formed before Surtain II arrived.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Bills Get More Bad Injury News For Sunday’s Game

The Buffalo Bills got some bad news heading into their AFC East rivalry game against the New York Jets. With the Bills being 1-2 in the AFC East, they can’t afford another loss to the Jets. However, news of an injury to an important defensive player might hurt their...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Final Vikings-Lions Injury Report: Harrison Smith, Garrett Bradbury, Christian Darrisaw

The Vikings have three key players listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Lions in Detroit. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw has cleared concussion protocol, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced, but his status for the game is still up in the air. Darrisaw took the final step on Friday, practicing without a red no-contact jersey. He told reporters that he's ready to go, but the Vikings will have the final say. O'Connell said that it's about making sure Darrisaw is completely, 100 percent ready to go.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

49ers not placing Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo isn't landing on injured reserve ahead of Week 14. "What I can tell you, as of right now, we're not going to move Jimmy to IR," 49ers general manager John Lynch told San Francisco radio station KNBR on Friday, per David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "I think we're just going to carry him on our roster, and we're going to kind of see how this rehab process goes. There's a natural healing process that has to take place."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy