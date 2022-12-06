The New York Giants wide receiver corps has been thin for the majority of the 2022 season, especially after season-ending injuries to Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson. However, they’ve gotten value from several practice squad-level receivers. One of those wideouts has been Isaiah Hodgins, who the Giants claimed off the Buffalo Bills practice squad several weeks ago. In fact, Hodgins played in two games for the Bills, hauling in four receptions for 41 yards this season before the Giants stole him away and immediately injected him into their offensive system.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO