Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Tom Brady Posts Funny Message To Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL right now, as he leads the league with 14.5 sacks and is a prime candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. He will face a stiff test this Sunday when he and his team...
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Expressed Interest In Signing Aging WR Desean Jackson — But Team Never Called
It was clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers organization believed help at the wide receiver position was necessary when the front office drafted George Pickens and Calvin Austin III in the second and fourth rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, respectively. JuJu Smith-Schuster left in free agency along with James Washington...
Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage
Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
Former DE Chris Long on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett: 'There's reason to be excited'
Former DE Chris Long spent 11 seasons of his career hunting quarterbacks. Now he's giving praise to the Steelers' rookie QB. "I think there’s reason to be excited about Kenny Pickett," Long said on "The 33rd Team" podcast. "For a guy that you found, not at the top of the first round, but deeper in the first round, you’ve got to be pretty happy with the way he’s looked."
New York Giants getting incredible value from practice squad receiver
The New York Giants wide receiver corps has been thin for the majority of the 2022 season, especially after season-ending injuries to Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson. However, they’ve gotten value from several practice squad-level receivers. One of those wideouts has been Isaiah Hodgins, who the Giants claimed off the Buffalo Bills practice squad several weeks ago. In fact, Hodgins played in two games for the Bills, hauling in four receptions for 41 yards this season before the Giants stole him away and immediately injected him into their offensive system.
Former NFL head coach joining Deion Sanders’ Colorado staff
Deion Sanders is making sure to stock his Colorado Buffaloes staff with experience, at least judging by one of his new hires. Sanders will name former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as his defensive coordinator, according to Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Zimmer served as an analyst at Jackson State last...
Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Sleepers, risks and best options at QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kicker
The Sportsnaut Week 14 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003
The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
2 Raiders Players That Were Duds On Thursday Night Football
Week 14’s Thursday Night Football contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders was an instant classic. It was quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s first game with the Rams, and after just two days of being able to prepare, he led them back from a 16-3 fourth-quarter deficit to a 17-16 win in the closing seconds.
Bills ease another offensive weapon into the lineup
In Week 13 against New England, however, he touched the ball a career-high 20 times -- 14 rushes for 64 yards and six catches for 41 more. Cook, who played 32 snaps, broke off explosive runs when defenders were out of position and posed a threat as a receiver. As...
Baker Mayfield helps Chicago Bears with the 2023 NFL draft
With Baker Mayfield winning last night, Chicago Bears still find themselves with the second-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. As it stands going into Week 14, the Chicago Bears own the #2 overall pick in the 2023 draft. There is just one issue. There is a chance they won’t keep that choice even if they lose their final four games.
Eagles LB Haason Reddick will make unique NFL history with his next sack
Haason Reddick is quietly having a solid first season with the Philadelphia Eagles. And with his next sack, the linebacker can make unique NFL history. As O.J. Spivey of the Philadelphia Tribune points out, Reddick is only one sack away from becoming the first player in NFL history to record 10 or more in three consecutive seasons with three different teams.
Incompetence destroyed the Broncos, not drafting Patrick Surtain II in 2021
"The Broncos certainly saw the shape of their future change. If they didn't believe in the butterfly effect before, they do know," Schwab writes. While Schwab makes a compelling point, especially with Fields rushing for the seventh-most yards (905) in the league, the Broncos' cracks formed before Surtain II arrived.
Bills Get More Bad Injury News For Sunday’s Game
The Buffalo Bills got some bad news heading into their AFC East rivalry game against the New York Jets. With the Bills being 1-2 in the AFC East, they can’t afford another loss to the Jets. However, news of an injury to an important defensive player might hurt their...
Final Vikings-Lions Injury Report: Harrison Smith, Garrett Bradbury, Christian Darrisaw
The Vikings have three key players listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Lions in Detroit. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw has cleared concussion protocol, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced, but his status for the game is still up in the air. Darrisaw took the final step on Friday, practicing without a red no-contact jersey. He told reporters that he's ready to go, but the Vikings will have the final say. O'Connell said that it's about making sure Darrisaw is completely, 100 percent ready to go.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has placed himself in prime position to win this NFL award
Eagles fans once wanted to run general manager Howie Roseman out of town. His status had sunk so low that a fan, citing the GM's drafting ineptitude and habit of signing aging veterans who underperformed their contract, started a petition advocating for his firing. Ahead of the 2021 season, an...
ESPN projects surprising team as Super Bowl LVII favorite
The Dallas Cowboys trail the Philadelphia Eagles for the top spot in the NFC East. However, according to ESPN, the Cowboys are overwhelming favorites to win the Super Bowl. Per ESPN's projections, the Cowboys have a 29.3 percent chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, the highest in the NFL. The...
Possible candidates for Rams' now-vacant offensive coordinator position
The Los Angeles Rams are going to have to start from scratch again for their offensive coordinator. After not even a full season, Liam Coen has left Los Angeles to return to Kentucky to be their offensive coordinator once more. Working under Rams head coach Sean McVay as an offensive...
49ers not placing Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo isn't landing on injured reserve ahead of Week 14. "What I can tell you, as of right now, we're not going to move Jimmy to IR," 49ers general manager John Lynch told San Francisco radio station KNBR on Friday, per David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "I think we're just going to carry him on our roster, and we're going to kind of see how this rehab process goes. There's a natural healing process that has to take place."
