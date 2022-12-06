Since the 2022 season drew to a close, the Rangers have acquired or re-signed four starting pitchers, beginning with Martin Perez’s acceptance of a $19.65M qualifying offer and following with a trade for Jake Odorizzi (and $10M to help cover the bulk of his $12.5M salary). Subsequent signings of two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom (five years, $185M) and left-hander Andrew Heaney (two years, $25M with an opt-out and a heavy slate of incentives) followed over the past week. That quartet can now join last winter’s top rotation signee, Jon Gray, in rounding out the rotation.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO