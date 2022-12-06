ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Yardbarker

Cardinals' Willson Contreras: 'An honor to wear this uniform'

Three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras had every reason to smile during Friday's news conference. Contreras, after all, signed a five-year contract with a club option for 2028 to join the St. Louis Cardinals. Financial terms were not revealed by the club, however multiple media outlets reported it was worth $87.5 million.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs elevate Deven Thompkins, Nolan Turner from practice squad

TAMPA — Undrafted rookie Deven Thompkins has emerged as the odds-on favorite to replace Jaelon Darden as the Bucs’ punt returner. Four days after waiving Darden, the team announced it is elevating Thompkins and rookie safety Nolan Turner from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Additionally, the Bucs activated second-year inside linebacker and special-teams fixture K.J. Britt from injured reserve.
TAMPA, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Rangers still exploring pitching additions, left field upgrade

Since the 2022 season drew to a close, the Rangers have acquired or re-signed four starting pitchers, beginning with Martin Perez’s acceptance of a $19.65M qualifying offer and following with a trade for Jake Odorizzi (and $10M to help cover the bulk of his $12.5M salary). Subsequent signings of two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom (five years, $185M) and left-hander Andrew Heaney (two years, $25M with an opt-out and a heavy slate of incentives) followed over the past week. That quartet can now join last winter’s top rotation signee, Jon Gray, in rounding out the rotation.
TEXAS STATE

