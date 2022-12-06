In a bizarre, 'Hold my beer and watch this,' moment in Utah Monday, a Louisiana man was arrested after allegedly running from demons. 26-year-old Malcolm Vanburen of Louisiana is accused of stealing a car in Brigham City, Utah Monday, December 5, 2022, and soon after crashing into a pole in Logan, Utah. Before crashing, Vanburen was clocked traveling at speeds up to 110 mph. According to his arrest report by Utah Highway Patrol, observers calling 911 reported that Vanburen's vehicle was passing others in the median and emergency lane, running traffic lights, and traveling at an extremely high rate of speed.

BRIGHAM CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO