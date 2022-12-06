Read full article on original website
KTBS
DOTD chief sets up exploratory committee as he considers bid for governor
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's transportation chief said Wednesday he has set up an exploratory committee as he considers a bid for governor in 2023. Shawn Wilson, who is secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, would run as a Democrat if he enters the race to succeed Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is finishing his second term and cannot run again.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Reports that Avian Influenza Has Been Detected in Additional Birds in the State
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Reports that Avian Influenza Has Been Detected in Additional Birds in the State. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on December 7, 2022, that some captive birds in northeast Louisiana had perished of H5NI Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu. The disease was also found and verified in hunter-harvested blue-winged teal in Southwest Louisiana in October by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL).
KTBS
Another large insurer is leaving Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS - Yet another major insurer is pulling out of Louisiana. United Property & Casualty Insurance Co., based in Florida, will cease renewing its roughly 36,000 Louisiana home insurance policies in 2023. It is the largest company, in terms of the value of premiums written, to pull up stakes amid the state’s widening insurance crisis.
Another insurance company leaving Louisiana. Here’s what policyholders should do next
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Another insurance company is pulling out of Louisiana. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said Wednesday that United Property & Casualty Insurance Property (UPC), which has 36,000 Louisiana policyholders, will be leaving several states in the new year. The Florida-based company is the latest to leave as at least 23 companies […]
fox8live.com
More Louisiana homeowners left in the lurch as insurer UPC pulls out of state
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - About 33,000 more Louisiana homeowners are about to be notified that they must find new property insurance, as troubled carrier United Property & Casualty announced plans Wednesday (Dec. 7) to pull out of the state. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon’s office issued a statement confirming the...
KTBS
Louisiana will receive $45M for much-needed public health infrastructure
NEW ORLEANS - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will give Louisiana $45.7 million to bolster public health infrastructure over the next five years, the agency recently said. The funding is part of a $3.2 billion grant intended to shore up the public health workforce and modernize data collection.
brproud.com
Louisiana ‘tripledemic’ COVID-19, RSV and flu cases increase across the state
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The ‘tripledemic’ across the nation is spreading cases such as COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza into Louisiana causing an increase in occupied hospital beds and a decrease in Tamiflu treatment. With COVID-19 still lingering in the capital city, LDH State Health Officer Dr....
KTBS
Report analyzes trends with Louisiana crime data
(The Center Square) — A new report is putting Louisiana’s crime statistics in the proper perspective, illustrating the dynamic between reforms and public safety using the most recent data. The Pelican Institute released the report "Crime in Louisiana, Analyzing the Data" on Wednesday to offer lawmakers and the...
KTBS
Donelon: Hurricanes create insurance crisis in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La - There is an insurance crisis in Louisiana. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon stopped by KTBS Tuesday to discuss the problems many are having as an after effect of damage caused by hurricanes in the past. A total of 120,000 to 130,000 policies were canceled in the past year...
LDH: COVID, flu cases on the rise; people urged to take precautions ahead of holiday gatherings
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) said COVID-19 cases are on the rise and the flu is at its highest level in five years. Officials are encouraging people to get up to date on their vaccines and boosters ahead of holiday gatherings. On Wednesday, Dec....
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Expect congestion on I-10 W at Texas border
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - An accident is causing several miles of congestion on I-10 West at the Louisiana/Texas border Monday afternoon, according to the DOTD. The congestion extends from the state line to LA Hwy 109 as of 2 p.m.
'The Price is Right Live' is Coming to Louisiana in 2023
The Price is Right Live will be at the River Center in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7 pm.
KTBS
Louisiana gets $113M from US Treasury for small business investment programs
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is set to receive up to $113 million in U.S. Treasury funds for loan and venture capital initiatives as part of a $1.5 billion federal allocation for small business investment programs. Louisiana Economic Development on Tuesday announced that the state’s application for the money had...
KTBS
Big weather changes are forecast for next week
SHREVEPORT, La. - The next significant weather maker for the ArkLaTex was over the central Pacific ocean as of Thursday evening. It could bring severe storms next Tuesday followed by a big cool down on Wednesday. Here is the preliminary forecast timeline. Note: This outlook will need some fine tuning...
theadvocate.com
'Why Louisiana Ain't Mississippi': New LPB documentary spells it out
"Why Louisiana Ain't Mississippi … or Any Place Else!" is not your traditional documentary. While it's educational and packed with history, it's also humorous by way of colorful storytelling, skits and a bit of animation. Before our neighbors to the east get the wrong idea, Louisiana Public Broadcasting's two-night,...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Utah Was Allegedly Running from Demons
In a bizarre, 'Hold my beer and watch this,' moment in Utah Monday, a Louisiana man was arrested after allegedly running from demons. 26-year-old Malcolm Vanburen of Louisiana is accused of stealing a car in Brigham City, Utah Monday, December 5, 2022, and soon after crashing into a pole in Logan, Utah. Before crashing, Vanburen was clocked traveling at speeds up to 110 mph. According to his arrest report by Utah Highway Patrol, observers calling 911 reported that Vanburen's vehicle was passing others in the median and emergency lane, running traffic lights, and traveling at an extremely high rate of speed.
Louisiana awarded up to $113 million to support small business growth
The U.S Treasury announced it has approved Louisiana’s application for up to $113 million in federal support for small business owners and entrepreneurs as part of the $10 billion SSBCI.
KTBS
Report ranks Louisiana as a 'judicial hellhole'
(The Center Square) — A new report on America's "judicial hellholes" ranks Louisiana in seventh, citing coastal litigation, staged accidents, COVID-19 lawsuits and judicial misconduct as top concerns. The American Tort Reform Foundation recently released its annual Judicial Hellholes report to highlight "places where judges in civil cases systematically...
Louisiana high school on 3rd lockdown in 2 days due to threats
Beau Chêne High School is on lockdown for the 3rd time this week due to a bomb threat.
KTBS
What to know for Election Day Dec. 10
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana voters will head to the polls Saturday for the final election in 2022. In Shreveport, a contentious mayoral runoff is by far getting the most attention. Republican Tom Arceneaux is facing Democrat Sen. Greg Tarver, each hoping to move into Government Plaza after incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins lost in the November primary election.
