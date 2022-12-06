Read full article on original website
Why Pepsi wants you to mix milk into your soda
What is a dirty soda? What did Lindsay Lohan drink in a Pepsi commercial? Who invented dirty soda?
Pepsi Contest Calls For Mixing Soda And Milk For ‘pilk And Cookies’
Of all the things you’ve thought to mix with Pepsi — grenadine, or perhaps some rum? — milk has probably not crossed your mind. But the soda company is looking to change that this holiday season, inviting Pepsi fans to create “pilk” — a mixture of Pepsi and milk. Pepsi says the drink pairs well with cookies and even suggests leaving it out for Santa. You know, to give him a bit of a caffeine boost for a long night of gift-giving!
Popculture
Coca-Cola Issues Recall
You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days
If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
McDonald’s Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Breakfast Item—Order It Before It Leaves Again!
McDonald’s often surprises fans by reviving discontinued menu items, and the fast food chain just celebrated the return of one popular breakfast option. In recent weeks, fans have begun noticing beloved breakfast bagels from the chain at select locations in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and New England, as reported by Chew Boom.
McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King Want to Give You Free Food
The holidays are a time when many of us indulge in a few extra treats. Some make homemade cookies and decorate gingerbread houses, while others look forward to trying the various seasonal treats that many popular fast-food chains bring out once a year in December. This year brought with it...
Woman Shares Her Order Fail on DoorDash That Delivered a Single Slice of McDonald’s Cheese in a Box
A woman who ordered a Happy Meal through the DoorDash delivery app was surprised to find that she had accidentally ordered just a slice of American cheese in a box, rather than the whole burger.
McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back For The 2022 Season
'Tis the season ... for pie at McDonald's? Although the burger chain certainly likes to get into the holiday spirit with decor and heart-wrenching commercials, it's hardly the first brand that the typical person thinks about when pondering the upcoming holidays. Apparently, though, Mickey D's has once again revived a seasonal favorite. This continues the chain's year of domination, as the company has repeatedly made headlines thanks to the reemergence of nostalgic Happy Meal Halloween buckets, as well as the Adult Happy Meal, which sold out with record speed.
PepsiCo Is About To Lay Off Hundreds Of People
The company behind such popular products as Cheetos, Gatorade, and of course, Pepsi, is expected to lay off hundreds of workers in a not-too-appetizing move, per The Wall Street Journal. This, despite the fact that PepsiCo's third-quarter report showed an expected full-year organic revenue growth of 12 percent, according to a report released in October of 2022.
Wendy's Customers Are 'Disappointed' With Their New Breakfast Item: 'Burger Kings Are WAY Better'
While Wendy’s does offer a breakfast menu, it seems that the chain is more praised on social media lately for their sandwiches, burgers, Frostys and french fries. The fast food giant launched a new item for breakfast back in August, the ‘Homestyle French Toast Sticks with Syrup Dip.’ While several publications have reported since then that the menu option is popular among some customers, online, it appears that many Wendy’s fans think Burger King‘s similar sticks are, as one fan recently tweeted, “WAY better.”
Sam's Club just lowered the price on its hot dog and soda combo and undercut Costco
Sam's Club is lowering the price of its hot dog and soda combination from $1.50 to $1.38, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told investors in a third-quarter earnings call. Sam's Club's hot dog is famously in competition with Costco's version of the deal, still priced at $1.50. Neither grocery chain raised the price despite historic inflation over the past year, and Costco CEO Craig Jelinek repeatedly confirmed that there were no plans to raise the price.
Wendy's breakfast business is growing, and after trying it I completely understand why
I'm impressed with Wendy's breakfast, especially the potatoes and hot honey biscuit, and I'll definitely go back.
DoorDash Launched A Gingerbread Cake With Carlo's Bakery
If you love ginger and gingerbread, then the holiday season is full of treats right up your alley. From a gingerbread latte to adding a spice that will take your gingerbread cookies to the next level. There are several things to know about this age-old treat, from how to make it to its murky origins.
IHOP and General Mills Bring a Breakfast Surprise to Shelves
People say that the 1950s and 60s was the golden age of breakfast cereals. Big names in the breakfast world Kellogg's (K) - Get Free Report and General Mills (GIS) - Get Free Report were releasing most of delicious, brightly-colored kids cereals that we know and love today. Trix, Frosted Flakes, Apple Jacks, Cocoa Puffs -- these sweet, sugary breakfast cereals all came to shelves around the mid-20th century and have stuck around till the modern day.
How to Order a ‘McFloat’ (aka a Coke Float) at McDonald’s
McDonald’s secret menu hacks are all over TikTok right now. The hacks—like the Land, Air and Sea, a sandwich with beef, chicken and fish, or this cool and creamy McFloat—used to be passed by word of mouth from friend to friend, but now we learn about them from viral videos.
cstoredecisions.com
CBD Living Releases New Sparkling Water
“Year-over-year, the proliferation of mango beverages increases tremendously, and it’s no secret why,” said CBD Living Chief Operating Officer, Sean McDonald. “Mango is not only a delicious, sweet flavor on its own, but pairs perfectly with other tropical fruits like Guava.”. All CBD Living products are manufactured...
Oreo And McDonald's Collab Is Giving Away 2,500 Limited Edition Cookies
For years, we've been enjoying and indulging in Oreo and McDonald's collaborations, as Oreo is one of the McFlurry flavors (via McDonalds). However, this menu item was only the beginning of a long and beautiful partnership between the two companies. According to Refinery29, Oreo and McDonald's took their collaboration to...
