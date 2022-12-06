ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Big Country News

Alaska Governor Threatens to sue Biden Administration Over State Land Development Halt

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its decision to prohibit development of the Pebble deposit in the Bristol Bay area, the governor said. The EPA has 60 days to make a final determination.
WBAL Radio

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans TikTok on state devices

(AUSTIN) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed state agencies on Wednesday to ban the use of social media platform TikTok on government-issued devices over concerns about how the China-owned app handles data on American infrastructure and other sensitive information. "TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users' devices --...
Lootpress

Salon

Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter

Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
Michigan Advance

A record-setting number of women will serve in state legislatures in 2023

WASHINGTON — A record number of women will soon serve in state legislatures, breaking the previous cap of female lawmakers by at least 69 seats and bringing total representation to more than 32%, according to the Center for American Women and Politics.  States will have at least 2,376 female lawmakers in 2023, including both women […] The post A record-setting number of women will serve in state legislatures in 2023 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The Hill

Hogan orders TikTok ban for Maryland government employees

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has implemented a ban on TikTok in the state’s executive branch, citing security concerns over Chinese-based owner ByteDance. In a news release on Tuesday, Hogan, whose second term as governor of Maryland ends next month, issued an emergency cybersecurity directive that would prohibit state employees from using certain Chinese and…
The Independent

Texas becomes latest US state to partially ban TikTok

Texas governor Greg Abbott has banned state agencies from using TikTok on government-issued devices, becoming the latest state to prohibit the use of the Chinese social media platform.On Wednesday, Maryland banned its agencies from using TikTok and other Chinese and Russian platforms following reports alleging that China’s state-backed hackers stole millions of Covid relief funds in the US.“TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users’ devices – including when, where, and how they conduct internet activity – and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government,” Mr Abbott said in a letter sent to Lt...
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado is among least conservative states: CPAC analysis

Colorado ranks among the least conservative states in the union, even as voting patterns of legislators across the country reached a "new record level of polarization," according to the Conservative Political Action Coalition. Colorado jumped several points, moving from No. 32 in 2020 to No. 39 last year, the analysis...
