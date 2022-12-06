Read full article on original website
Related
Alaska Governor Threatens to sue Biden Administration Over State Land Development Halt
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its decision to prohibit development of the Pebble deposit in the Bristol Bay area, the governor said. The EPA has 60 days to make a final determination.
45,000 People! Oregon Governor Granted Mass Pardon for State-Level Cannabis Possession
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. An estimated 45,000 individuals will benefit from the governor of Oregon's mass pardon for state-level marijuana possession crimes, her office said on Monday.
Gizmodo
Indiana AG Sues TikTok Twice as Texas Joins the Call to Ban App From State-Issued Devices
TikTok is facing growing scrutiny from various U.S. political officials. Amidst an ongoing call from state leaders to ban the app from state government devices, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced that the state has filed two lawsuits against the social media platform. Rokita announced the lawsuits in a...
WBAL Radio
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans TikTok on state devices
(AUSTIN) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed state agencies on Wednesday to ban the use of social media platform TikTok on government-issued devices over concerns about how the China-owned app handles data on American infrastructure and other sensitive information. "TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users' devices --...
Maryland bans TikTok in state agencies, latest state to act
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia–based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity...
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
A Republican congresswoman broke down in tears begging her colleagues to vote against a same-sex marriage bill
"I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and this dangerous bill," Hartzler said through tears.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
Texas governor bans TikTok, Indiana launches investigations into Chinese-owned app
Texas banned the use of TikTok by state agencies over cyber security concerns and Indiana launched an investigation into the platform for exposing minors to adult material.
Measure 114 on hold as state Supreme Court dismisses Oregon AG’s request
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has asked the state Supreme Court to review a temporary restraining order by a county judge which prevents enforcement of Oregon gun reform Measure 114.
Oregon lawmakers reconsider 2019 limits on state senator who told police to ‘send bachelors’ when rounding up Republicans
An Oregon state senator who cautioned authorities to “send bachelors and come heavily armed” in 2019, when Gov. Kate Brown hinted she would force Republicans back to the Capitol if they walked out, may be getting a reprieve from lawmakers’ restrictions. Oregon Senate lawmakers will meet Monday...
A record-setting number of women will serve in state legislatures in 2023
WASHINGTON — A record number of women will soon serve in state legislatures, breaking the previous cap of female lawmakers by at least 69 seats and bringing total representation to more than 32%, according to the Center for American Women and Politics. States will have at least 2,376 female lawmakers in 2023, including both women […] The post A record-setting number of women will serve in state legislatures in 2023 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Oregon Measure 114 remains temporarily blocked by Harney County judge; state Supreme Court won’t intervene
The Oregon Supreme Court late Wednesday let stand a Harney County judge’s ruling that temporarily blocks the voter-approved gun control Measure 114 from taking effect as planned Thursday morning. At 4:52 p.m, state Supreme Court Presiding Justice Martha L. Walters issued a two-paragraph decision, denying the state attorney general’s...
TikTok Security Concerns Explained as Republican-Led States Look to Ban It
Numerous red states are looking to ban TikTok from government devices after revelations that Chinese employees were able to access user data.
Hogan orders TikTok ban for Maryland government employees
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has implemented a ban on TikTok in the state’s executive branch, citing security concerns over Chinese-based owner ByteDance. In a news release on Tuesday, Hogan, whose second term as governor of Maryland ends next month, issued an emergency cybersecurity directive that would prohibit state employees from using certain Chinese and…
Texas becomes latest US state to partially ban TikTok
Texas governor Greg Abbott has banned state agencies from using TikTok on government-issued devices, becoming the latest state to prohibit the use of the Chinese social media platform.On Wednesday, Maryland banned its agencies from using TikTok and other Chinese and Russian platforms following reports alleging that China’s state-backed hackers stole millions of Covid relief funds in the US.“TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users’ devices – including when, where, and how they conduct internet activity – and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government,” Mr Abbott said in a letter sent to Lt...
With all 50 state legislatures ranked from most to least conservative, see which states best California as most liberal
A new report from the Center for Legislative Accountability has ranked all 50 states from most to least conservative, with Alabama leading as the top conservative state in the U.S. and Massachusetts as the least conservative.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado is among least conservative states: CPAC analysis
Colorado ranks among the least conservative states in the union, even as voting patterns of legislators across the country reached a "new record level of polarization," according to the Conservative Political Action Coalition. Colorado jumped several points, moving from No. 32 in 2020 to No. 39 last year, the analysis...
Comments / 0