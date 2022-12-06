Texas governor Greg Abbott has banned state agencies from using TikTok on government-issued devices, becoming the latest state to prohibit the use of the Chinese social media platform.On Wednesday, Maryland banned its agencies from using TikTok and other Chinese and Russian platforms following reports alleging that China’s state-backed hackers stole millions of Covid relief funds in the US.“TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users’ devices – including when, where, and how they conduct internet activity – and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government,” Mr Abbott said in a letter sent to Lt...

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO