Cleveland, OH

Baker Mayfield claimed by Rams after requesting release from Panthers

By Cory Kinnan
 2 days ago
Former first overall pick of the Cleveland Browns is now off to his third stop in six months as quarterback Baker Mayfield has been claimed off of the waiver wire by the Los Angeles Rams. Los Angeles was listed as one of his top landing spots at Browns Wire yesterday, and now that has come to fruition. Just yesterday, Mayfield requested his release from the Carolina Panthers as he had been phased out by Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker.

With Matthew Stafford’s season likely over, Mayfield may find himself starting again this season as the Rams have had to endure through John Wolford and Bryce Perkins under center in recent weeks. Mayfield is set for free agency after this season, so he has a chance to rebuild his image before hitting the open market once again.

CLEVELAND, OH
DENVER, CO
COLORADO STATE
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
GREEN BAY, WI
SEATTLE, WA
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
DALLAS, TX
WASHINGTON, CA
TAMPA, FL
