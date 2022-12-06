Read full article on original website
kalb.com
RPSB honors teachers and administrators in annual celebration
The following has been provided by the Rapides Parish School Board:. On December 5, 2022, the Rapides Parish School Board held a celebration for its outstanding educators by honoring their 2024 Principal, Assistant Principal, Teacher and New Teacher of the Year. The event, held at the Convention Hall in Alexandria,...
KPLC TV
3 new school resource officers appointed in Beauregard Parish
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Three new school resource officers (SROs) will be working in Beauregard Parish local schools, according to DeRidder City Hall. DeRidder Chief of Police Craig Richard, DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton and Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford made a formal request in August to the Beauregard Parish School Board asking for assistance in funding the hiring of the three new SROs, which the school board approved.
klax-tv.com
Election Day Inspires Residents to Exercise their Right to Vote
Citizens are gearing up for Election Day for the Rapides School Board and City Council. Their votes could determine who can make changes in the community. John Kilbourne was a former educator and loves to support the school board. “You want to know something; you have to get into those...
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Museum of Art Launches Educator’s Vault, a Free Digital Resource Hub for Teachers
ALEXANDRIA – The Alexandria Museum of Art (AMoA) has launched The Educator’s Vault, a free digital resource hub for educators. In one location, educators, homeschool parents, and other parties are able to access art lessons and activities, an educational video series relating to the museum’s collection, interviews with artists, and prepared lesson plans with educational, historical, and practical information about featured works of art.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Mayor announces appointment of Jay D. Oliphant Jr. as new Director of Public Safety
The City of Natchitoches and Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. held a press conference on Dec. 6 to address public safety efforts in the Natchitoches community. As part of these efforts, Williams proposed an administrative restructuring, appointing retired Louisiana State Police Deputy Superintendent of Patrol Jay D. Oliphant Jr., for the City Council’s approval, as the new director of public safety. Police Chief Nikeo Collins and Fire Chief John Wynn will work alongside/report to Oliphant.
klax-tv.com
Child Safety Seat Check Event Saturday in Alexandria
Alexandria – Nationally certified child safety seat technicians will be conducting a child safety seat check event this Saturday, December 10, 2022. The event will take place at Walker Buick GMC, 1616 MacArthur Drive, Alexandria. No appointment is necessary. The event will take place regardless of weather conditions. It...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Does the City of Natchitoches need a Commissioner of Public Safety?
This is a question that I hope all citizens residing in the city of Natchitoches will ask their council person as the City Council will vote on the mayor’s proposition in the upcoming weeks. I hope that each council member will cautiously make their decision based on common sense and what is best for the city. If you look at cities that have police commissioners, you will quickly see that larger cities in the United States utilize police commissioners due to the size of the department and the size of the city to better manage its police force. These larger departments have numerous “chiefs of police” for each of their divisions. The police commissioner is tasked with providing the overall mission and focus for the city’s police force, considering problems that may be facing their city. The Mayor has renamed this proposed position in Natchitoches as the Commissioner of Public Safety to include the fire department perhaps in the hopes this position will be more desirable to the Community.
kalb.com
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Alexandria
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches mayor proposes constitution change to address rising crime
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Mayor of Natchitoches, Ronnie Williams, is proposing an administrative restructuring after a recent string of crimes. On Tuesday, Williams addressed the city’s recent increase in crime, many committed by local youth. Over the last month, two teens were arrested and charged with stealing a city vehicle. Two weeks ago, officers arrested a local teen concerning a string of burglaries of local businesses. A 12-year-old boy was arrested three times in one week regarding multiple thefts and burglaries.
kalb.com
Exzavian Burnette found guilty on 2 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Knoll Ave shooting
Services set for Elton Mayor
Funeral services for Avella Ackless, mayor and long-time employee of the town of Elton, will be Monday.
kadn.com
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office inform elderly about scam/fraud-prevention tips
St. Landry Parish, La (KADN)- Vendors filled the Yambilee building in Opelousas with information to help senior citizens keep up with their finances. "It's about a sixty percent rate higher than the elderly get scammed." says. St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Guidroz tells NEWS15 the goal was to keep...
kalb.com
NPSO remembers deputy who lost life in 2012 car crash
Ville Platte resident gifted bike after walking to work for years
After walking miles to work for years, a neighbor gave her a bike. But then that bike was stolen, and she was back on foot.
WAFB.com
Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay
kalb.com
Pineville’s Christmas parade rolls down Main Street
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Hundreds of people lined Main Street in Pineville Friday night for the city’s Christmas parade. This year, the parade had over 150 entries and was one of the largest in the city’s history. The Grand Marshal of the parade was Pineville native State Representative...
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
kalb.com
Mother of murdered Edwin Davidson, Jr. gives victim impact statement
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The sentencing of Andrew Mayo, 20 of Pineville, was delayed on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after two post-conviction defense motions, including one request for a new trial, were denied by presiding Judge Greg Beard. Mayo, who was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury on Nov....
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – December 4, 2022
Service: Tuesday, December 6 at 12 pm at Central Baptist Church in Robeline. Service: Friday, December 9 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
kalb.com
AFD responds to Lee Street fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning around 4:45 a.m. at 2611 Lee Street. AFD said they found a fully-engulfed structure fire. The fire was extinguished and units wrapped up at the scene around 7 a.m.
