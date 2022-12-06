Read full article on original website
Jones Stephens offers Dual Clamps
Jones Stephens added to its line of clamps and pipe hangers with new Dual Clamps. According to the company, it’s a product with a unique capability because the Dual Clamps can hold two different sizes of pipe – ½” and ¾”. The clamps come...
Simpson Strong-Tie concealed beam hanger for mass timber
Simpson Strong-Tie, the structural connectors and building solutions provider has introduced the ACBH, an aluminum concealed beam hanger designed for mass timber structures and engineered to support loads up to 20 kips (equivalent to 20,000 pounds of force. Designed to provide a concealed connection for fire performance and architectural aesthetics,...
Alside delivers siding colors foresight
A survey conducted by the exterior building products manufacturer predicts the top siding colors of 2023. While the industry’s top paint manufacturers have forecasted some of the hottest tones and colors of 2023, siding experts from Alside are weighing in on exterior trends for next year. This includes Alside’s...
Urban Machine uses AI to turn waste into lumber
Urban Machine, a robotics company that reclaims lumber from construction and demolition projects, has closed a $5.6 Million seed round. The company reclaims lumber that is considered waste and destined for landfill into high-volume, locally sourced premium lumber products. Urban Machine’s robot uses artificial intelligence (AI) software to remove nails and wood contaminants so the lumber can be reused by the construction industry.
