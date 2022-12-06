Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Audio released from false 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One week after a false 911 call about an active shooter at New Hanover High School lead to a temporary lockdown and search by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, WECT has obtained a copy of that call. The call was made on Thursday morning...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
12-year-old charged in Holly Shelter Middle School active shooter call
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 12-year-old boy in the swatting incident at Holly Shelter Middle School on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said the boy called 911 at 3:52 pm and reported an active shooter on the school grounds.
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on charge of statutory rape
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Dec. 7 on the charge of statutory rape of a child less than or equal to the age of 15. According to the BCSO, they received a report of a juvenile who had...
NC man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
WECT
Tabor City man charged in relation to stolen tractor, guns case
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has announced that 29-year-old Kevin Leon Thompkins Jr. of Tabor City has been arrested and charged in relation to a November larceny case. According to the release, the CCSO responded to a breaking and entering and larceny scene on...
WECT
Bladen County vehicle stop leads to three being charged
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop on Dec. 7 that led to two being arrested and another being charged. According to the release, the stop was done in the 1800 block of Baldwin Branch Church...
WECT
Three charged in Bladen County drug investigation, including charge for assaulting government official
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three Bladenboro residents were arrested in a drug investigation conducted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, one of whom is charged with assaulting a government official. “On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Team, and Criminal Investigations...
WECT
Bladen County Sherriff’s Office arrests man after responding to criminal complaints
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a Clarkton man after receiving criminal complaints. On Monday, Dec. 5, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Agents arrested Clarkton resident Charlie Philip Fowler, 49, around the 100 block of N. Mitchell Ford Road area in Clarkton. He was charged with driving with a revoked license, revoked resignation and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Fowler was also found to have an active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. He was taken to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he was given a $26,000 bond.
whiteville-news.com
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Recovered Stolen Property
Tabor City, NC – On November 23, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Dusty Lane, Tabor City, in reference to a breaking and entering and the larceny of personal property. The reporting party advised that Ronald Riddle’s residence had been broken into and multiple items were taken. The suspect removed a blue LS i3030 Tractor with a bucket on the front, a semiautomatic .22 caliber rifle, a bolt action .22 caliber rifle, and two (2) televisions. The property was last known to be secured on November 19th.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCHP, Bladenboro police investigating vehicle pursuit
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person has been arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Bladen County on Tuesday afternoon. According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement were asked to be on the lookout for a vehicle wanted in connection with a theft at the Big Blue Store in Elizabethtown. The vehicle was spotted and a chase ensued.
WECT
One fatality confirmed in house fire in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been killed after a residence fire at 101 Amber Lane on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was called in around 6:50 p.m., and first responders were able to put out the fire ten minutes after arriving on the scene. No other injuries were confirmed.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ken Elliott officially named police chief in Town of Chadbourn
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — After serving in the role for more than a year and a half, Ken Elliott has been officially named Chief Of Police of Chadbourn Police Department. Elliott took over as interim chief in March of 2021. “Chief Elliott we are excited to have you here...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Car crashes into Rocky Point ABC store
ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — The state highway patrol is investigating an accident in Pender County, that left a car inside a Rocky Point store. Troopers, Pender County EMS, and the Rocky Point Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash around one this afternoon. The car smashed into the ABC Store on US 117 in Rocky Point. No one was hurt, including the driver. The main entrance of the store was knocked down, but nothing on the shelves was damaged. According to the highway patrol, the driver was not under the influence, but accidentally accelerated into the building.
cbs17
Felon wanted by Fayetteville police for removing monitor device 11 months ago has been found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon who police said removed his electronic tracking device in January has been found and is in custody in Bladen County, officials said. Antwan Bryant was arrested Saturday in Bladen County, Fayetteville police said in a news release. In January, police said their...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man dies in Whiteville house fire
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Wednesday night in Whiteville. The fire was at a home on Amber Lane and reported around 6:45 p.m. According to the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man died in the...
Assailant who stole vehicle, assaulted officer in Wallace in custody
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who officials said stole a car, hit a Wallace Police Department’s car and fled the scene on foot has been apprehended by police in Duplin County. Wallace Police Department Capt. Scott Kennedy told WNCT’s Claire Curry they responded to House of Raeford to assist the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office […]
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing teenager
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are looking for 16-year-old My’Asia Holmes. According to the announcement, Holmes is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey Under Armour hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. She...
Holy cow! Bovines escape live nativity scene, jump into North Carolina river
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. — These cows decided to get away from a manger. Police officers in North Carolina helped corral several cows that had escaped from a live nativity scene at a nearby church, WTVD reported. The bolting bovines were found sloshing in the Cape Fear River, the Carolina Beach Police Department wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.
WECT
Crews respond to boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet on Thursday at 9:39 a.m. “Units arrived on the scene shortly after finding a 36-foot vessel fully involved in fire. Two persons onboard were assisted off the vessel by some dredge crews in the area prior to our arrival. They were transported to shore by a Brunswick County Sheriff Marine unit and were not injured,” said a Tri-Beach Fire Department representative.
WECT
Wreck at Whiteville Rd and Mill Branch Rd shuts both lanes down
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A wreck on Whiteville Rd. has shut down both lanes near its intersection with Mill Branch Road. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Drivers are advised to take alternative routes. This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become...
Comments / 1