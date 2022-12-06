ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

247Sports

Dillingham contract details revealed

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham will make $3.85 million in base compensation in his first year with annual increases of $100,000 for the duration of the five-year agreement, according to details of the contract publicly released ahead of an Arizona Board of Regents meeting on Tuesday. Dillingham's starting salary is...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

WSU vs. Fresno State in LA Bowl: Who do the statistics favor?

BOTH WASHINGTON STATE and Fresno State rate highly in scoring defense: the Bulldogs ranks 25th nationally, and the Cougars are 33rd. If that statistical form holds true, it figures to put a premium on punts and takeaways when the two square off in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl one week from Saturday.
FRESNO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Thunder fall to Clovis West in finals of NorCal Tip-Off Tournament

It’s not often that you see four non-seniors in the starting lineup for a high school basketball team. For the Rocklin High boys’ team, that lineup has been working to start the season as the Thunder made it to the finals of the NorCal Tip-Off Tournament before losing 74-65 to Clovis West on Saturday night.
ROCKLIN, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Madera, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man found dead near field in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroners office has identified the man found dead near a field Wednesday morning as 80-year-old Luis Ibanez Torres of Fresno. Police say they responded to a call Wednesday around 7:00 a.m. from field workers regarding a man laying on the shoulder of the road near American and […]
FRESNO, CA
marketplace.org

She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages

Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
CUPERTINO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Updates Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday-Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Up to 4 Inches of Rain for Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley

Mariposa: 3.31" inches of rain. Oakhurst: 3.76" inches of rain. Yosemite Valley: 3.84" inches of rain. December 9, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California this weekend. The majority of precipitation associated with this storm system will fall Saturday night...
MARIPOSA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Threat causes lockdown at West Hills College, police say

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – West Hills College was temporarily locked down after reports of someone making threats to shoot a student, according to the Lemoore Police Department. On Tuesday around 4:45 p.m. Lemoore Police Officers were dispatched to West Hills College after reports of threats to shoot a student, officials say. After receiving those details, […]
LEMOORE, CA
GV Wire

Get Ready for Heavy Rain on Valley Floor, Huge Sierra Snowfall

Fresno and other Valley cities can expect up to two inches of rain in a series of storms beginning Thursday night and ending as late as Monday morning. The forecast from the National Weather Service in Hanford also calls for significant snow in the Sierra over the weekend. So much...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno restaurant owner frustrated after latest break-in

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno restaurant owner says the criminals who have done more than $100,000 in damages to his business aren’t afraid of law enforcement. Restaurant owner Manny Perales says his business has fallen victim to countless break-ins and vandalism. In June his restaurant, Yosemite Falls Cafe, just off Highway 99 and Ashlan […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Why health experts are concerned about ‘tripledemic’ in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Health officials in the Central Valley continue to share their concerns about the ‘tripledemic’ as flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Kaiser Permanente’s infectious disease expert Dee Lacy says while wearing masks and avoiding social gatherings kept people safe during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it also weakened […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 dead after shooting in Reedley, police say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Reedley on Wednesday, according to the Reedley Police Department. Police say the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of I Street and Manning Avenue. When officers arrived they found two men in […]
REEDLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno teacher released from Russia is heading home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After being detained in Russia for a year, Fresno resident Sarah Krivanek is coming back home to the Central Valley, according to the U.S. State Department. 46-year-old Krivanek had moved to Russia from Fresno five years ago to teach at a private school. Last year, officials say she was involved in […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford couple home, unscathed after cruise ship hit by rogue wave

Mark and Sandra Dawson's eagerly-anticipated cruise to Antarctica was derailed this month by what the Hanford man described as "just dumb luck." After one incident turned their ship, The Viking Polaris, around before they could disembark, the ship was struck on Dec. 6 by a “rogue wave” that killed one passenger and injured at least four others, according to news reports.
HANFORD, CA
