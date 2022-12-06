Read full article on original website
Mayor Dyer attends Fresno State football practice as Bulldogs prep for LA Bowl
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State football team has a chance to finish the year with a 10-4 record. The Bulldogs, winners of eight straight games, beat Boise State last Saturday to claim the 2022 Mountain West championship. On Friday, Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer attended practice to make a proclamation, honoring the Bulldogs for […]
Dillingham contract details revealed
Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham will make $3.85 million in base compensation in his first year with annual increases of $100,000 for the duration of the five-year agreement, according to details of the contract publicly released ahead of an Arizona Board of Regents meeting on Tuesday. Dillingham's starting salary is...
WSU vs. Fresno State in LA Bowl: Who do the statistics favor?
BOTH WASHINGTON STATE and Fresno State rate highly in scoring defense: the Bulldogs ranks 25th nationally, and the Cougars are 33rd. If that statistical form holds true, it figures to put a premium on punts and takeaways when the two square off in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl one week from Saturday.
Cal Football: Ex-Golden Bears Duo Headed Home to Play at Arizona State
Two former Cal players who entered the transfer portal in recent days are headed home. Reserve running back DeCarlos Brooks and long snapper Slater Zellers will return to their home state to play for Pac-12 rival Arizona State. Both made their announcements via social media. Brooks and Zellers will play...
goldcountrymedia.com
Thunder fall to Clovis West in finals of NorCal Tip-Off Tournament
It’s not often that you see four non-seniors in the starting lineup for a high school basketball team. For the Rocklin High boys’ team, that lineup has been working to start the season as the Thunder made it to the finals of the NorCal Tip-Off Tournament before losing 74-65 to Clovis West on Saturday night.
Madera, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
IDENTIFIED: Man found dead near field in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroners office has identified the man found dead near a field Wednesday morning as 80-year-old Luis Ibanez Torres of Fresno. Police say they responded to a call Wednesday around 7:00 a.m. from field workers regarding a man laying on the shoulder of the road near American and […]
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
Where is Fresno on the list of the most sinful cities in the US?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Upon hearing the term “Sin City,” the first place that comes to mind is Las Vegas, known for being the place for high-end entertainment and excess. However, sins may be present everywhere in the US, and a recent study conducted by the personal finance company Wallethub proves it. The Wallethub survey […]
Visalia man wins big with $5 million California lottery scratcher
The California Lotto announced Thursday that eight Californians won big with scratcher tickets. Including one man from Visalia.
IDENTIFIED: 2 brothers shot 1 dead visiting friends in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say two brothers were shot Thursday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. regarding a Shot Spotter report of five gunshots fired. Officers say they found two shooting victims, a 25- year-old man and […]
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Updates Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday-Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Up to 4 Inches of Rain for Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley
Mariposa: 3.31" inches of rain. Oakhurst: 3.76" inches of rain. Yosemite Valley: 3.84" inches of rain. December 9, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California this weekend. The majority of precipitation associated with this storm system will fall Saturday night...
Threat causes lockdown at West Hills College, police say
LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – West Hills College was temporarily locked down after reports of someone making threats to shoot a student, according to the Lemoore Police Department. On Tuesday around 4:45 p.m. Lemoore Police Officers were dispatched to West Hills College after reports of threats to shoot a student, officials say. After receiving those details, […]
GV Wire
Get Ready for Heavy Rain on Valley Floor, Huge Sierra Snowfall
Fresno and other Valley cities can expect up to two inches of rain in a series of storms beginning Thursday night and ending as late as Monday morning. The forecast from the National Weather Service in Hanford also calls for significant snow in the Sierra over the weekend. So much...
Fresno restaurant owner frustrated after latest break-in
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno restaurant owner says the criminals who have done more than $100,000 in damages to his business aren’t afraid of law enforcement. Restaurant owner Manny Perales says his business has fallen victim to countless break-ins and vandalism. In June his restaurant, Yosemite Falls Cafe, just off Highway 99 and Ashlan […]
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Why health experts are concerned about ‘tripledemic’ in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Health officials in the Central Valley continue to share their concerns about the ‘tripledemic’ as flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Kaiser Permanente’s infectious disease expert Dee Lacy says while wearing masks and avoiding social gatherings kept people safe during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it also weakened […]
2 dead after shooting in Reedley, police say
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Reedley on Wednesday, according to the Reedley Police Department. Police say the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of I Street and Manning Avenue. When officers arrived they found two men in […]
Fresno teacher released from Russia is heading home
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After being detained in Russia for a year, Fresno resident Sarah Krivanek is coming back home to the Central Valley, according to the U.S. State Department. 46-year-old Krivanek had moved to Russia from Fresno five years ago to teach at a private school. Last year, officials say she was involved in […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford couple home, unscathed after cruise ship hit by rogue wave
Mark and Sandra Dawson's eagerly-anticipated cruise to Antarctica was derailed this month by what the Hanford man described as "just dumb luck." After one incident turned their ship, The Viking Polaris, around before they could disembark, the ship was struck on Dec. 6 by a “rogue wave” that killed one passenger and injured at least four others, according to news reports.
