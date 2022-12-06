Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Rental Scooters Expected to Return to Dallas In WeeksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Is this Dallas hotel haunted? Some guests say yes!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Spiral Diner & Bakery Brings Vegan Cuisine Home for the Holidays This November & December
Spiral Diner & Bakery announced today the return of their special Holiday ordering menu launching online November 1, 2022. From savory to sweet and including traditional sides to the main course, the seasonal lineup features fifteen delicious vegan menu items that can be placed for pickup in time for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Winter holiday festivities. The specialty selections include a single holiday plate option for those non-meat eaters who need to BYOP (bring your own plate) to gatherings and events.
Downtown Fort Worth to Gain Upscale Italian Restaurant
61 Osteria will begin offering traditional dishes with a focus on seasonal ingredients in early 2023.
dmagazine.com
News Bites: 5 New Restaurants to Launch in Flower Mound, Popular Burger Joint Opens in Preston Hollow
Flower Mound’s River Walk Will Have Five New Eateries. The River Walk Social in Flower Mound, a new entertainment district managed by RW F&B, has plans to launch five new restaurants in the coming months, according to a press release. The new concepts include three bars, a dessert and coffee bar, and a pizza joint. (RW F&B also operates Scout in the Statler Hotel and Primo’s MX Kitchen and Lounge.)
Dallas Observer
Abruzzo's Reopens as a Quaint Italian Restaurant in Oak Cliff
Abruzzo's is a small family-run Italian restaurant in Oak Cliff that sits at the corner of West Davis and Tyler streets, just far enough outside the Bishop Arts District that parking isn't a nightmare. Proprietors Elias and Delores Rodriguez opened this spot eight years ago as Bishop Arts Winery. After...
These bakeries are the best in Dallas for all your pastry needs: Tripadvisor
The time of the pastry is alive and well during the holiday season, but Friday, December 9 is giving a hefty push on the importance of pastries in the culinary world.
Dallas eatery ranked among 2022’s best restaurants with a view in America: report
When you go to a restaurant, the main things you're looking for are great food, drinks, customer service and a splendid time with whoever you're sharing it with, but have you ever considered more much a good view can enhance your dining experience?
fwtx.com
New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name
A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
starlocalmedia.com
Where to go for the best BBQ in Frisco
Frisco has the meats... this town is full of great BBQ joints, offering the flavors, sides, desserts and service that we all love about Texas BBQ. Check out this list of where to go for BBQ in Frisco. This list was put together with the help of Google reviews and...
This Adults-Only Train Ride Through Texas Is Like The Polar Express & There's Free Wine
Texans looking for a break from irksome children and judgy teenagers over the holidays are in luck this year with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The best part — it's adults-only! The train ride offers a two-hour-long festive journey that will make you feel like you bought a ticket for the grown-up Polar Express.
Eater
Are the Folks Behind ‘Yellowstone’ Investing in Fort Worth’s Cattlemen’s Steak House?
The glitz and glamour of the Yellowstone universe may be planting firm roots in Fort Worth. In November, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Dan Schryer, a financier who invested in the launch of 101 Studios, which produces Yellowstone and the related series 1883 and 1923, filed a liquor license for Cattlemen’s Steak House. The chop house has been operating in the Fort Worth Stockyards since 1947, offering affordable steaks and the fried bull testicles known as “calf fries.”
starlocalmedia.com
A trip to Little Elm is worth it to view the Lights on the Lake display this holiday season
Lights on The Lake is happening every Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Lakefront in Little Elm. The event offers pictures with Santa, a hot air balloon glow, a Ferris wheel, a carousel, and an ice skating rink. There will also be food trucks, vendors, and live music and dance performances on site.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas’ Top Two Christmas Towns
Texans can find plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season this year in the Lone Star State. Trips To Discover, a travel discovery platform, compiled a list of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas, which included the North Texas cities of Grand Prairie and Grapevine. Below is just...
Dallas salon ranked one of the best eyelash salons in the US: report
There is no better place to get a confidence boost than the salon; however, a bad salon experience can really affect your whole mood.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney Business Briefs: McKinney at Craig Ranch Life Time opens and other updates
Life Time on Monday announced the opening of Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch, the 11th club in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro and 29th Life Time location in Texas. Located near the PGA TPC Craig Ranch Golf Course, Life Time announced the purchase of the former Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa in late-2021. Following a multi-million-dollar renovation, the new Life Time will encompass all things healthy living with truly unparalleled experiences and amenities.
starlocalmedia.com
Looking for the best BBQ in McKinney? Here are 5 that come highly recommended.
Texas is known for our food being “bigger and better,” and our BBQ is no exception. From prime brisket to delicious homemade sides, we found 5 of the highest rated barbecue spots in McKinney along with their specialties.
JCPenney’s Plano Headquarters To Reopen At Legacy West
After more than two years, JCPenney will bring employees back to its Plano headquarters. Employees have worked from home or in vacant stores since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Real Deal, JCPenney announced the headquarters would be moving to the 318,067 square-foot building at 6501 Legacy Drive which has been renamed CalWest.The new and improved offices will cover more than 220,000 square feet.
fox4news.com
Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
starlocalmedia.com
Christmas in Carrollton is in full swing
Christmas in Carrollton is active all month long with a variety of weekly events taking place to encourage residents to get into the holiday spirit. Carrollton’s full lineup of free holidays happenings is likely to have something for everyone to enjoy. Festivities can be found at the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum, Downtown Carrollton, or with activities at the library.
fox4news.com
PHOTOS: Major Fair Park renovation plans, including the Cotton Bowl, revealed
DALLAS - Fair Park revealed images of major planned renovations, including an overhaul of the Cotton Bowl. The classic stadium is just one of six projects planned after Dallas voters passed Proposition A in November. The bill is expected to raise $300 million toward revitalizing Fair Park. "We've shown, for...
The Lion King is coming to Fort Worth, sensory-friendly performance scheduled for January
Tony-award winning musical The Lion King is coming to Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth this upcoming January.
