Plano, TX

cravedfw

Spiral Diner & Bakery Brings Vegan Cuisine Home for the Holidays This November & December

Spiral Diner & Bakery announced today the return of their special Holiday ordering menu launching online November 1, 2022. From savory to sweet and including traditional sides to the main course, the seasonal lineup features fifteen delicious vegan menu items that can be placed for pickup in time for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Winter holiday festivities. The specialty selections include a single holiday plate option for those non-meat eaters who need to BYOP (bring your own plate) to gatherings and events.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

News Bites: 5 New Restaurants to Launch in Flower Mound, Popular Burger Joint Opens in Preston Hollow

Flower Mound’s River Walk Will Have Five New Eateries. The River Walk Social in Flower Mound, a new entertainment district managed by RW F&B, has plans to launch five new restaurants in the coming months, according to a press release. The new concepts include three bars, a dessert and coffee bar, and a pizza joint. (RW F&B also operates Scout in the Statler Hotel and Primo’s MX Kitchen and Lounge.)
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Dallas Observer

Abruzzo's Reopens as a Quaint Italian Restaurant in Oak Cliff

Abruzzo's is a small family-run Italian restaurant in Oak Cliff that sits at the corner of West Davis and Tyler streets, just far enough outside the Bishop Arts District that parking isn't a nightmare. Proprietors Elias and Delores Rodriguez opened this spot eight years ago as Bishop Arts Winery. After...
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name

A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Where to go for the best BBQ in Frisco

Frisco has the meats... this town is full of great BBQ joints, offering the flavors, sides, desserts and service that we all love about Texas BBQ. Check out this list of where to go for BBQ in Frisco. This list was put together with the help of Google reviews and...
FRISCO, TX
Eater

Are the Folks Behind ‘Yellowstone’ Investing in Fort Worth’s Cattlemen’s Steak House?

The glitz and glamour of the Yellowstone universe may be planting firm roots in Fort Worth. In November, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Dan Schryer, a financier who invested in the launch of 101 Studios, which produces Yellowstone and the related series 1883 and 1923, filed a liquor license for Cattlemen’s Steak House. The chop house has been operating in the Fort Worth Stockyards since 1947, offering affordable steaks and the fried bull testicles known as “calf fries.”
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas’ Top Two Christmas Towns

Texans can find plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season this year in the Lone Star State. Trips To Discover, a travel discovery platform, compiled a list of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas, which included the North Texas cities of Grand Prairie and Grapevine. Below is just...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney Business Briefs: McKinney at Craig Ranch Life Time opens and other updates

Life Time on Monday announced the opening of Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch, the 11th club in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro and 29th Life Time location in Texas. Located near the PGA TPC Craig Ranch Golf Course, Life Time announced the purchase of the former Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa in late-2021. Following a multi-million-dollar renovation, the new Life Time will encompass all things healthy living with truly unparalleled experiences and amenities.
MCKINNEY, TX
Local Profile

JCPenney’s Plano Headquarters To Reopen At Legacy West

After more than two years, JCPenney will bring employees back to its Plano headquarters. Employees have worked from home or in vacant stores since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Real Deal, JCPenney announced the headquarters would be moving to the 318,067 square-foot building at 6501 Legacy Drive which has been renamed CalWest.The new and improved offices will cover more than 220,000 square feet.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder

DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Christmas in Carrollton is in full swing

Christmas in Carrollton is active all month long with a variety of weekly events taking place to encourage residents to get into the holiday spirit. Carrollton’s full lineup of free holidays happenings is likely to have something for everyone to enjoy. Festivities can be found at the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum, Downtown Carrollton, or with activities at the library.
CARROLLTON, TX
fox4news.com

PHOTOS: Major Fair Park renovation plans, including the Cotton Bowl, revealed

DALLAS - Fair Park revealed images of major planned renovations, including an overhaul of the Cotton Bowl. The classic stadium is just one of six projects planned after Dallas voters passed Proposition A in November. The bill is expected to raise $300 million toward revitalizing Fair Park. "We've shown, for...
DALLAS, TX

