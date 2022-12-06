Norrie sets sights on World Number One spot going into 2023 season: "There are still 13 players better than me so I need to improve"

Read full article on original website
Osaka looking forward to return to action in 2023: "Definitely looking forward to doing a lot of stuff but I am a tennis player"
Naomi Osaka is ready to play some tennis in 2023 as she hasn't played that much tennis lately and certainly not a high level. This past season has been very interesting for Osaka as she was able to find joy in playing tennis again but there hasn't been much success. She's had a few good promising showings but overall never looked like the old Osaka.
Kyrgios on skipping Davis Cup to play Diriyah Tennis Cup: "Maybe if Australia embraced me a little bit more, I'd play for it"
Nick Kyrgios didn't play for Australia at the Davis Cup justifying it initially with the Diriyah Tennis Cup and the chance to win major prize money. While his commitment to tennis has improved quite a bit over the past year he's always maintained that he's mainly motivated by money because he wants to earn as much as possible while still playing. He doesn't plan on playing until he's 35 so these years are crucial for him.
Norrie believes Djokovic still man to beat going into 2023 season: "I have a lot of respect for him, it’s unbelievable what he did to finish the year"
Cameron Norrie is certain that Novak Djokovic is still the man to beat in 2023 after accomplishing some amazing things in 2023. Novak Djokovic struggled for most of the early part of the year but he didn't even play that much. He was barred from most of the events due to his vaccination status and it was only with Wimbledon that he finally start winning. He still achieved many great things finishing the season on a high note and Norrie feels it's still him on top.
"It was a high-level match and I was very happy to win it": Medvedev proving unbeatable at Diriyah Tennis Cup
Daniil Medvedev battled past Stan Wawrinka at the Diriyah Tennis Cup to book another final at the event having won it the last time he played in 2019. Medvedev opened this year with some amazing tennis first smashing Zverev thoroughly and then outplaying a very inspired Wawrinka. He didn't play his best tennis but did well enough to win 6-4 6-4. He will have a chance to play for the trophy once more when he takes on Taylor Fritz in the final later today.
Nick Kyrgios elaborates on dealing with the pressure to perform well at 2023 Australian Open - "Being in the spotlight is not easy"
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios has stated his goals and expectations ahead of the 2023 season and addressed the added pressure he might face ahead of his home Grand Slam, the Australian Open. In an interview with Eurosport, Kyrgios said that while tennis players do not feel a lot of...
Federer on perils of practicing with rivals in Djokovic and Nadal: "But that's why I ended up not practicing very much with Novak and Rafa anymore"
Roger Federer stopped praciting with Nadal and Djokovic and he revealed the reason why in an appearance on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Federer is in the US currently as he was spotted doing several things around New York. He was spotted attending a Brooklyn Nets game first, then he was spotted on a tennis court hitting a day later and now he's visited the Daily Show.
"What can you do besides look up to her? She's literally tennis" - Alycia Parks on her practice session with Serena Williams
American youngster Alycia Parks, a self-described Serena Williams fan, has hit a bit of a purple patch in recent weeks — having lifted the biggest title of her career at the WTA 125K event in Andorra. Taking time out between celebrating the most important win of her career, the...
Daniil Medvedev easily beats Zverev at Diriyah Tennis Cup
Daniil Medvedev took on Alexander Zverev and he proved a proper menace to the German beating him 6-0 6-4 to book the semi-final. Zverev played a very strong early match today taking down Dominic Thiem in two extended tiebreak to book a place in the quarter-final. The German had his serve working really well and looked comfortable on the court as he battled past Thiem.
Video: Matteo Berrettini is forced to choose between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in fun video for Diriyah Tennis Cup
Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini revealed his choice between tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in a fun promotional video for the Diriyah Tennis Cup. The three-day exhibition event kicked off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday (December 8). The unique competition features four first-round singles matches and as many singles quarterfinals on the first day. The second day will have two singles semifinals, while the singles final will be played on the third day.
Taylor Fritz sets Diriyah Cup final with Medvedev
Taylor Fritz battled past Cameron Norrie for the final at the Diriyah Cup tomorrow as both will be gunning for the trophy and the big payday that comes with it. Medvedev knows how it is to win the event as he won in 2019 with Fritz hoping to spoil his plan of adding another Diriyah Cup Trophy. It was a fairly good battle between Fritz and Norrie. Each won a set with the match tiebreak going to the American as well. They played a tight match at the Laver Cup with Fritz winning in three.
Raducanu proud of resilience during 2022: "I've faced quite a bit of adversity and I’ve had to keep getting back up a lot"
Emma Raducanu endured a very disappointing tennis season overall but the British player was very happy with the way she handled adversity this year. Raducanu did not win any major trophy or have a major run at an event but she was happy with the way she handled a season that had very few bright spots. Speaking in an interview with lifestyle magazine SheerLuxe, Raducanu touched upon her experience after her first full professional year on the Tour:
Federer recalls being denied entry to Wimbledon by security despite being eight time champion
Roger Federer revealed an instance at Wimbledon when he was denied entry by security despite being an 8x champion of the event. Federer made an appearance on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah in New York and he talked about his retirement, plans and many other things. He recently visited Wimbledon because he was in London and had time to kill but he was not allowed to enter initially:
Mouratoglou looks back on best of 2010's including Novak Djokovic's movement and Rafael Nadal's fighting spirit
Patrick Mouratoglou did somewhat of his own tennis rewind on Instagram as he picked the best players in various categories and skill sets from the last decade. The famous French coach who worked with Serena Williams, Simona Halep and most recently Holger Rune has observed many top players over the years thanks to many of them using his facilities in the South of France. One of the first players he mentioned in the video straight away was Novak Djokovic explaining that his backhand was the best on Tour.
Bianca Andreescu reflects on 2022 season, shares her favorite moments of the year with fans
Former World No.4 Bianca Andreescu recently shared some of her favorite moments from the 2022 season. The Canadian has had her share of highs and lows this year. While consistent second and third-round appearances helped her maintain a top-50 ranking (No. 45), the 22-year-old wasn't able to win a tournament. Her only final came at the Bad Homburg Open, where she was beaten by Caroline Garcia.
Zverev looks back on horrific injury at French Open: "My first thought was: your career is over"
Alexander Zverev spoke about his injury at Roland Garros earlier this year explaining how he thought that his career was over. When Zverev rolled over in pain on the Roland Garros sand, many were unsure whether he'll ever be able to play tennis again. He was worried as well because the injury was quite horrific and the images captured on that day are still very fresh for most tennis fans.
VIDEO - Chaos ensues as Rublev and Berrettini allowed to interview each other after Diriyah Tennis Cup doubles win
Matteo Berrettini and Andrey Rublev played a doubles match at the Diriyah Tennis Cup and following the match they interviewed each other and it was brilliant. Andrey Rublev is quickly emerging as a gold mine of content for the ATP as the Russian is leaving people in tears wherever he goes. He showed off some of that joking personality once more during this improvised interview asking Berrettini what the last time was he smoked before Matteo took control of the interview.
Berrettini aiming to be Grand Slam contender after difficult 2022: "I was not that far from doing it in previous years"
Matteo Berrettini gave an exclusive interview to Eurosport where he discussed his aim of winning a grand slam in 2023 after coming up short a few times. Berrettini has had a few deep runs at grand slams in the past with his best result coming at Wimbledon in 2021. He reached the final but lost to Novak Djokovic in a fairly competitive match. His 2022 was derailed by injuries and poor form with COVID preventing him from playing Wimbledon. He was heading into the event undefeated on the grass with two trophies so it was a major disappointment.
Sascha Bajin on reunion with Pliskova after July split: "Takes a big person to admit something and can’t be easy to ask your old coach back"
Karolina Pliskova is reuniting with former coach Sascha Bajin for the 2023 season and the coach is happy about it. Pliskova and Bajin previously worked together for 18 months and it was a fruitful period for both. Pliskova reached the Wimbledon final among other successes but she let go of Bajin ahead of this season. She experienced a terrible season and was brought back to coach with Bajin saying:
"Anytime I go to an event, exhibition or ATP event, I am going to be trying to win it" - Fritz makes clear goal ahead of Diriyah Tennis Cup Final
Taylor Fritz will take on Daniil Medvedev later today in the Diriyah Cup final and winning it was always a goal for him as he never plays an event with the purpose of not winning it. Taylor Fritz experienced a fair share of success in 2022 winning a couple of...
Zverev believes Alcaraz took full advantage with US Open win: "Novak wasn't there, Rafa wasn't at 100%, so he took his chance"
Alexander Zverev thinks Carlos Alcaraz benefitted greatly from Djokovic not playing at the US Open and Nadal not being 100 % for his maiden grand slam win. It's a chance that Zverev had as well with Djokovic being defaulted from the 2020 US Open and Nadal not being there. The German made his way to the final, led 2-0 against Thiem but failed to win the match as the Austrian won three straight sets for the win. Alcaraz used his chance as he proved better than Ruud in the final:
