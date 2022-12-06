Read full article on original website
Sean Orick
3d ago
This is the reason our society is doomed why are we normalizing fairytale creatures. They still can't argue with basic biology. You can't argue with science 💯🧪
AsianMat
3d ago
my gender pronouns are (whosoever/herein) so any legal documents after this post now benefit me specifically
uoflnews.com
UofL senior wins inaugural international STEM fellowship
Afi Tagnedji, a University of Louisville senior majoring in biochemistry, is among an elite group of international science, technology, engineering and mathematics students awarded the first Quad Fellowship. The fellowship, which focuses on building a network of the next generation of scientists and technologists, today announced its first cohort of...
uoflnews.com
Disadvantaged students pay a price to move up, says education prize winner
Disadvantaged college students pay a heavy ethical and emotional price to become upwardly mobile, says a scholar who on Dec. 8 was named winner of the 2023 University of Louisville Grawemeyer Award in Education. Jennifer Morton, an associate professor of philosophy at the University of Pennsylvania, earned the prize for...
'Red for Colt'; Elementary school students, staff support teacher who lost young son
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They stepped off the bus layered in red, from t-shirts to hoodies and winter hats down to festive red headbands. Students wore the color proudly, and with purpose, for this was no ordinary Friday at Hite Elementary School. Bridgett Buckner has taught second grade at the...
uoflnews.com
Sustaining a global focus, UofL alumna aids world food effort
Elliott Grantz was excited to parlay her love of international relations and her newly earned 2020 sustainability degree into the Washington, D.C., job she holds now – a partnerships officer for the extensive United Nations World Food Programme. The Louisville native was even more ecstatic six months later when...
wdrb.com
UofL Health doctor: Kentucky has highest per capita rate of colon cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following actress Kirstie Alley's death from colon cancer, Louisville doctors are reminding people that early screening can save lives, and it's especially important for Kentucky residents. "We have the highest rate per capita of anyplace in the country of colon cancer," Dr. Russell Farmer. "So that...
uoflnews.com
Unskilled people often overrate themselves, say psychology prize winners
Are you as good at doing things as you think you are?. Maybe not, according to David Dunning and Justin Kruger, two social psychologists who today were named cowinners of the 2023 University of Louisville Grawemeyer Award in Psychology for identifying a cognitive bias that causes people to overrate their own competence.
kentuckylantern.com
VA holding town hall in Louisville Tuesday for veterans who may have suffered toxic exposure
Veterans who may have been exposed to a toxic substance while serving in the military and their survivors can learn about new benefits at a town hall in Louisville on Tuesday. The town hall will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. ET Dec. 13 at the Louisville VA Medical Center, 800 Zorn Avenue.
wdrb.com
JCPS reassigns 2 staff members at separate middle schools for investigations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools pulled two staff members out of two separate middle schools for investigations. At least one of them involves the LMPD Crimes Against Children's Unit. JCPS confirms that employees at Lassiter Middle School and Jefferson County Traditional Middle School have been reassigned. Lassiter's...
Wave 3
Health officials give colon cancer warning signs to look out for
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doctors have noticed more young people dying from colon cancer in recent years, and are looking to give the public warning signs before its too late. Colon cancer is the fourth most common kind of cancer and is also the second deadliest, health officials said. Data...
uoflnews.com
Faith is the key to making Black lives matter, says religion award winner
How do we really know God cares when Black people are still getting killed? How long do we have to wait for God’s justice?. Hearing her son ask those questions and seeing Black Lives Matter protests erupt nationwide after George Floyd’s death led theologian Kelly Brown Douglas to write “Resurrection Hope: A Future Where Black Lives Matter.”
WLKY.com
Louisville doctor encouraged by clinical trials of new drug to treat Alzheimer's
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local doctors are encouraged by clinical trials of a new drug to treat Alzheimer's. If approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Greg Cooper of the Norton Neuroscience Institute believes the experimental medication lecanemab could be prescribed to patients in Louisville as soon as next fall.
wdrb.com
Crime Against Children's Unit investigating allegation against Lassiter Middle School staff member
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Crime Against Children's Unit (CACU) is investigating an allegation made against a staff member at Lassiter Middle School. Jefferson County Public Schools provided a letter sent home to families on Wednesday. Interim Principal Amy Crady said in the letter, following protocol, the staff member has...
Wave 3
Flu cases on the rise, medications hard to find
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doctors are seeing more cases of the flu and flu-like illness earlier this season. They said social distancing and isolation during the pandemic may have compromised people’s immune systems. Now, people are gathering in large groups and are exposed to more viruses. “We at Baptist...
Wave 3
Juneteenth declared paid holiday in Louisville Metro following ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Juneteenth will now be recognized as a paid holiday for Louisville government employees after an ordinance was signed on Thursday. The ordinance was passed by Metro Council to observe June 19 each year as Juneteenth National Freedom Day, which will become a paid holiday for employees working for the Louisville Metro Government.
wdrb.com
Parents demanding answers after students accuse Hardin County teacher of walking into girls' locker room
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County high school teacher was removed from the classroom while the district investigates an allegation against him. WDRB News talked with two parents who say that their gym teacher, Brian Walters, walked into a girls' locker room at Central Hardin High School while they were still changing. The parents say Walters walked in to yell at them for being too loud.
WLKY.com
LMPD deputy chief will serve as department's interim leader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Friday, Louisville Mayor elect Craig Greenberg announced one of his first appointments. LMPD's Deputy Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel will serve as interim chief, once current Chief Erika Shields leaves in January. Gwinn-Villaroel followed Shields from Atlanta to Louisville. She had been the training commander for Atlanta’s...
Drag Queen Storytime events canceled in Kentucky due to domestic terrorism concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drag Queen Storytime has put future events on hold in Kentucky following the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's alert regarding heightened concerns of domestic terrorism threats against marginalized groups across the county, including the LGBTQ+ community. The Louisville-based nonprofit brings local drag artists to libraries across...
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WLWT 5
Kentucky doctor who substitutes as teacher gives entire paycheck back to classroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teacher shortages have been a problem across the country lately, which then creates a shortage of substitutes as well. After hearing about the shortages, Dr. Greg Ciliberti decided to help. "Much to my surprise, I found out you don't actually have to be a teacher to be a substitute," said Ciliberti. "So I became an emergency substitute teacher."
WTVQ
FBI Louisville investigating threats to ‘several’ Kentucky high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — FBI Louisville says it’s investigating threats to “several” Kentucky high schools. In a tweet posted Friday afternoon, FBI Louisville said the threats were all posted online but didn’t name which schools received threats or how many. “While we have no indication...
