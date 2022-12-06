Read full article on original website
Zverev believes Alcaraz took full advantage with US Open win: "Novak wasn't there, Rafa wasn't at 100%, so he took his chance"
Alexander Zverev thinks Carlos Alcaraz benefitted greatly from Djokovic not playing at the US Open and Nadal not being 100 % for his maiden grand slam win. It's a chance that Zverev had as well with Djokovic being defaulted from the 2020 US Open and Nadal not being there. The German made his way to the final, led 2-0 against Thiem but failed to win the match as the Austrian won three straight sets for the win. Alcaraz used his chance as he proved better than Ruud in the final:
“It was one of the first times I had to tell that story and come to terms that my career was ending” – Federer reveals Laver Cup call to Nadal
The images of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal holding hands and weeping at the Laver Cup, the last tournament of the Swiss legend’s career, will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of tennis fans. Now for the first time, Federer has revealed how his emotional farewell playing...
Federer on perils of practicing with rivals in Djokovic and Nadal: "But that's why I ended up not practicing very much with Novak and Rafa anymore"
Roger Federer stopped praciting with Nadal and Djokovic and he revealed the reason why in an appearance on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Federer is in the US currently as he was spotted doing several things around New York. He was spotted attending a Brooklyn Nets game first, then he was spotted on a tennis court hitting a day later and now he's visited the Daily Show.
Berrettini aiming to be Grand Slam contender after difficult 2022: "I was not that far from doing it in previous years"
Matteo Berrettini gave an exclusive interview to Eurosport where he discussed his aim of winning a grand slam in 2023 after coming up short a few times. Berrettini has had a few deep runs at grand slams in the past with his best result coming at Wimbledon in 2021. He reached the final but lost to Novak Djokovic in a fairly competitive match. His 2022 was derailed by injuries and poor form with COVID preventing him from playing Wimbledon. He was heading into the event undefeated on the grass with two trophies so it was a major disappointment.
Federer reflects on calling Nadal to play last match of career
Tennis legend Roger Federer did not hesitate to ask longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal to play the last doubles match of his career. The 20-time Grand Slam champion reflected on the heartfelt moment of calling the Spaniard star after this year’s U.S. Open, requesting his participation at the 2022 Laver Cup.
Roger Federer recalls moment Wimbledon security refused him entry without membership card
Roger Federer has recalled how he was recently denied entry to the Wimbledon grounds by security because he didn’t have his membership pass.The tennis legend, who announced his retirement earlier this year, expected his eight tournament wins would be enough to get him in when he turned up unannounced for tea a few weeks ago.“I look at her and say, ‘I’ve won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I am a member. Where do I get in?’” Federer told Trevor Noah on The Daily Show, describing his troubles with the security guard.Sign up for our newsletters.
Berrettini looks back on 2022 season: "It was a weird year with Novak Djokovic not playing most of the Slams, but Carlos Alcaraz deserves the World No. 1"
Matteo Berrettini reflected on the 2022 season which wasn't very good to him but was to Alcaraz whom he called the deserved number one. Alcaraz occupies the number one ranking in the world currently and will be the player on the top spot when 2023 begins. Nobody would argue that Djokovic is probably still the best player in the world however Alcaraz deserved the best spot after his amazing year and Berrettini certainly agrees:
Video: Matteo Berrettini is forced to choose between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in fun video for Diriyah Tennis Cup
Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini revealed his choice between tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in a fun promotional video for the Diriyah Tennis Cup. The three-day exhibition event kicked off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday (December 8). The unique competition features four first-round singles matches and as many singles quarterfinals on the first day. The second day will have two singles semifinals, while the singles final will be played on the third day.
Look: Pass From Lionel Messi Leading To Argentina Goal Going Viral
The World Cup is the one trophy that has eluded Argentina megastar Lionel Messi in his legendary career. Today he rose to the occasion in the biggest possible way with one of the most incredible passes in World Cup history. In the 35th minute of today's World Cup quarterfinal against...
Nadal, Djokovic, Alcaraz Headline Australian Open Entry List
A full complement of the ATP Tour's best players are set to compete at the first Grand Slam of 2023, as confirmed by the Australian Open entry list released Thursday by Tennis Australia. Defending champion Rafael Nadal will bid for his third Australian Open crown after his historic 2022 triumph,...
Osaka looking forward to return to action in 2023: "Definitely looking forward to doing a lot of stuff but I am a tennis player"
Naomi Osaka is ready to play some tennis in 2023 as she hasn't played that much tennis lately and certainly not a high level. This past season has been very interesting for Osaka as she was able to find joy in playing tennis again but there hasn't been much success. She's had a few good promising showings but overall never looked like the old Osaka.
Ben Shelton, Jack Draper, Holger Rune nominated for Newcomer of the year in 2022 ATP Awards
They are among the brightest young stars on the ATP: Ben Shelton, Chun-Hsin Tseng, Jack Draper, Jiri Lehecka and Holger Rune. And all five are nominees for the Newcomer of the Year in the 2022 ATP Awards, to be announced later this month. Selected by players, the award goes to...
Wimbledon set to lift ban on Russian and Belarusian players after huge fine
Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarussian players last Wimbledon due to the War in Ukraine but they will lift the ban for the 2023 edition of the event. The ban came on the recommendation of the British government which did not want the legendary event to be used as propaganda. Despite all of that, it ended just that way as a native Russian Elena Rybakina won the event under the flag of Kazakhstan with Russian Tennis Federation president Tarpischev claiming Russia won Wimbledon.
"I'm only just getting embraced now" - Nick Kyrgios speaks out on being ignored by Tennis Australia during the early years of his career
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios feels that 2022 is the first year he has earned respect in Australia despite always being among the best players in the world. The 27-year-old had an impressive season, producing some fine performances in both singles and doubles. He reached his maiden singles Grand Slam final at Wimbledon while also making it to the quarterfinals of the US Open, the Canadian Open and the Indian Wells Masters.
