mdislander.com
Shawn Dennis Scott (Hippy)
Shawn Dennis Scott (Hippy) passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. He was born in Bar Harbor on Nov. 25, 1974, to Stephen A. Scott and Lois A. (Murphy) Scott.
wabi.tv
Otis family looking for puppy they believe was taken
OTIS, Maine (WABI) - A family in Otis is asking for help in finding a puppy they’re afraid may have been stolen last month. In early November, Teresa Torrey and her 12-year-old daughter Savannah came home around 9:45 pm and let their five dogs out. That’s when their adult dog Diesel, and 6-month-old puppy Zuko ran into the woods. Diesel eventually came home. Zuko did not.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 23 - Dec. 1. Stephanie C. Coutu, 28, of Waterville, probation violation in Brooks April 12, 2018, six months in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Jeffrey J. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts...
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
#TBT Woman Slides Down A Bangor Hill Without Spilling Her Coffee
Remember this oldie but goodie? The perseverance to hang on to that cup of coffee is worthy of a round of applause!. Many mornings during the winter at 5 AM, when I walk through the parking lot here at work, I come close to wiping out on a regular basis. This always makes me flash back to a crazy video that was posted way back in 2014. It not only makes me laugh but also impresses me with the determination of one woman, to not spill her Dunkin’
What Are The Actual Chances of a White Christmas In Bangor This Year?
I hate to wave my cane at the sky and ask rhetorical questions, but for real... where is all the snow? I know when people start sentences with "When I was a kid..." that it usually is just someone completely out of touch with the way the world is now. However, I really do believe that there was more snow in general when I was a kid.
Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone
Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
‘Let It Flow': Maine Police Dog Makes Funny Mistake When It Spots a Christmas Tree
Do you hold hands and sing around it like in Whoville? Do you place presents under it like Santa? Or do you pee on it like Kari the K9?. Bangor Maine Police Department K9 Pees on Christmas Tree. To share a funny story and put a smile on our faces,...
colbyecho.news
Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches
On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
mainebiz.biz
How sweet it is: Cannabis company opens 5th location
Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based cannabis company, opened its fourth recreational cannabis store, setting up shop at 305 Main St. in Rockland. The Rockland location is the company’s first in Knox County. The other stores can be found in Portland, Waterville and Bridgton. Sweet Dirt employs about 150 people, the...
Lubec man pleads guilty to stealing pistols from Machias hardware store
BANGOR, Maine — A Lubec man pleaded guilty Friday to stealing three Colt pistols from Pineo's True Value in Machias in October 2021. Jeremy C. Lyons, 29, also pleaded guilty to witness tampering and retaliating against a witness, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Lizotte said in a release. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea
Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
penbaypilot.com
Maine Warden Service, Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing St. George woman
ST. GEORGE — The Maine Warden Service is working with the Knox County Sheriff’s office to locate Francine Laporte, 71, of Saint George. Laporte was reported missing by her husband, Paul Laporte, yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, Dec. 7). According to the Warden Service, in a news release, Paul awoke...
Kindergarten teacher in Bucksport charged with assault
BUCKSPORT, Maine — A kindergarten teacher in Bucksport has been charged after allegedly assaulting a five-year-old student. Police received a report of an assault that happened at the Bucksport G. H. Jewett School on Oct. 20, according to a news release issued by the Bucksport Police Department. During the...
foxbangor.com
Hancock County Grand Jury indictments
Hancock County– A woman arrested in connection with a hit and run crash in Orland has been indicted by the Hancock County Grand Jury. Patricia Bowen, 71, of Searsport was indicted for tampering with a witness and hindering apprehension or prosecution. Authorities say Travis Allen, 46, was walking in...
Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties
A 31-year-old man from Bangor pleaded guilty Thursday to drug trafficking charges in Penobscot County and Aroostook County. Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties. Wayne Smith is facing up to 20 years in prison. He submitted his guilty plea in U.S. District Court in...
Maine Man Killed Wednesday After Being Struck by Pickup Truck
A Maine man is dead and a woman is uninjured following a car vs pedestrian crash that happened in Hancock County on Wednesday morning. WGME is reporting that the Maine man was walking 'in the road' on Route 1 on Wednesday morning at about 6:15. As he was walking, the...
Courthouse News Service
Maine hospital fights liability for paying female doctor almost 50% less than males
BOSTON (CN) — A panel of First Circuit judges had difficulty Tuesday figuring out whether a Maine mental hospital broke the law by paying female psychologists less than male psychologists, where the business reasons for doing so had nothing to do with sex. A Maine law says that employers...
