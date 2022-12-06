ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

auburntigers.com

Tiger throws set to kickstart indoor season at Early Bird Invitational

AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn throws team will return to competition to officially begin the Tigers' first indoor season under the helm of head coach Leroy Burrell at the UW Early Bird Invitational Saturday, Dec. 8 in Oshkosh, Wis. "Really excited to get the year started," Auburn Head Coach...
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

The Gifts of a Headshot

OPELIKA — Bryan Winston is in the business of giving back. The photographer and managing director of the Opelika Art Factory is offering “Headshots That Help” to benefit interested patrons and those in need locally. “Just the price and the quality of work is crazy good, but...
OPELIKA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
auburntigers.com

Auburn women back in action vs. Ragin' Cajuns Sunday

AUBURN, Ala. – After a week off for final exams, the Auburn women's basketball team is back on the court Sunday afternoon as they host the University of Louisiana at Lafayette at 2 p.m. CT. The Tigers (6-2) are coming off a huge 40-point win over previously unbeaten UCF...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn football: WaPo told Hugh Freeze ‘can be controlled’ by current regime

The Washington Post’s Kent Babb spent a good portion of his article, titled ‘Hugh Freeze brings swagger, and scandal, to Auburn,’ talking about all of the missteps throughout the history of Auburn football since the new millennium. JetGate, this past February’s inquiry into Bryan Harsin, and the booster push-outs of both Gene Chizik and Gus Malzahn after bringing the program to its peaks this century.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Trash bills, power bills, cockfighting: Down in Alabama

At least two dozen people in Valley, Alabama, have reportedly been arrested for failure to pay their trash bills. Alabama Power customers will see a rate hike in January. Seven members of a family have been sentenced for their roles in a cockfighting operation. Octavia Spencer is getting her star...
VALLEY, AL
WTVM

WHINSEC on Fort Benning holds dedication, renaming ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The WHINSEC School of Leadership will now be known as the Deleon-Gonzolez School of Leadership. WHINSEC, which stands for The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation, chose to name the School of Leadership after two fallen heroes at ceremony on Thursday. This is in honor of...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Love at first ice: Proposal at River Dragons hockey game in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tyler Lingg and Emily Church began a new chapter together the weekend after Thanksgiving. Their story begins in 2019 - when Emily just got out of a prior relationship. She told herself that she was going to focus on herself and on God. And that’s usually how it works - it’s all in His timing.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Two Columbus investors fall victim to national investment scheme

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Columbus investors fell victim to a national fraud scheme that defrauded them more than $369,000, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. Today, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged venture capital firm Vika Ventures LLC and its CEO and co-founder, George Iakovou, 29, with […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

19-year old receives Bachelor’s Degree from Columbus State

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s a special day on the Columbus State campus. Hundreds of Columbus State students will become Columbus State alumni as graduation ceremonies happen Friday. One young woman crossing the graduation stage is just 19 years old. Haley DuBose will graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Science. DuBose has also graduated […]
COLUMBUS, GA

