82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
Auburn basketball lands four-star center Peyton Marshall
Marshall, a 6-foot-11, 310-pound center, chose the Tigers over several Power Six programs.
Auburn football: Hugh Freeze retains another key Tigers support staff member
New Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze is making the right kinds of hires for his inaugural support staff, having already retained Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, Zac Etheridge, and Christian Robinson. You could add another name to Freeze’s list of popular retainees on the Plains — Auburn football Director...
auburntigers.com
Tiger throws set to kickstart indoor season at Early Bird Invitational
AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn throws team will return to competition to officially begin the Tigers' first indoor season under the helm of head coach Leroy Burrell at the UW Early Bird Invitational Saturday, Dec. 8 in Oshkosh, Wis. "Really excited to get the year started," Auburn Head Coach...
Alabama State University HoneyBeez Make History By Featuring Plus-Sized Dancers
Plus-sized dancers are giving their petite counterparts a run for their money, and the talent is sizzling. The HoneyBeez dance team at Alabama State University made history as the first HBCU dance group to feature plus-sized dancers. According to Andscape, the HoneyBeez was established in 2004 by ASU alum and...
opelikaobserver.com
The Gifts of a Headshot
OPELIKA — Bryan Winston is in the business of giving back. The photographer and managing director of the Opelika Art Factory is offering “Headshots That Help” to benefit interested patrons and those in need locally. “Just the price and the quality of work is crazy good, but...
Updated Auburn football defensive coordinator hot board
The Tigers' list of candidates has shortened.
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh ingredients only.
auburntigers.com
Auburn women back in action vs. Ragin' Cajuns Sunday
AUBURN, Ala. – After a week off for final exams, the Auburn women's basketball team is back on the court Sunday afternoon as they host the University of Louisiana at Lafayette at 2 p.m. CT. The Tigers (6-2) are coming off a huge 40-point win over previously unbeaten UCF...
Auburn football: WaPo told Hugh Freeze ‘can be controlled’ by current regime
The Washington Post’s Kent Babb spent a good portion of his article, titled ‘Hugh Freeze brings swagger, and scandal, to Auburn,’ talking about all of the missteps throughout the history of Auburn football since the new millennium. JetGate, this past February’s inquiry into Bryan Harsin, and the booster push-outs of both Gene Chizik and Gus Malzahn after bringing the program to its peaks this century.
Auburn football: B/R uses hiring backlash to justify low Hugh Freeze HC ranking
The Hugh Freeze hiring by Auburn football is not going to be viewed positively by most until the former Liberty and Ole Miss (and per tradition, Arkansas State) head coach proves himself on the field. The reasons for that are two-fold. First, Freeze will have to battle the perception that...
Auburn is the new favorite for Colton Hood
Auburn is winning over the Michigan State commit.
Four-star QB Marcel Reed taking official visit to Auburn
Reed is currently committed to Ole Miss, but is visiting the Tigers this weekend.
Trash bills, power bills, cockfighting: Down in Alabama
At least two dozen people in Valley, Alabama, have reportedly been arrested for failure to pay their trash bills. Alabama Power customers will see a rate hike in January. Seven members of a family have been sentenced for their roles in a cockfighting operation. Octavia Spencer is getting her star...
WTVM
WHINSEC on Fort Benning holds dedication, renaming ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The WHINSEC School of Leadership will now be known as the Deleon-Gonzolez School of Leadership. WHINSEC, which stands for The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation, chose to name the School of Leadership after two fallen heroes at ceremony on Thursday. This is in honor of...
WTVM
Love at first ice: Proposal at River Dragons hockey game in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tyler Lingg and Emily Church began a new chapter together the weekend after Thanksgiving. Their story begins in 2019 - when Emily just got out of a prior relationship. She told herself that she was going to focus on herself and on God. And that’s usually how it works - it’s all in His timing.
Two Columbus investors fall victim to national investment scheme
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Columbus investors fell victim to a national fraud scheme that defrauded them more than $369,000, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. Today, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged venture capital firm Vika Ventures LLC and its CEO and co-founder, George Iakovou, 29, with […]
WTVM
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was Thursday, September 29, 2022. A Greyhound third-party bus rolled into Columbus to its normal pick up/drop off location. What was supposed to be a 15-minute stop at the Sunoco Gas Station on St. Mary’s Road quickly turned into a nightmare for seven Greyhound passengers.
Opelika-Auburn News
Impacting the world one child at a time: Opelika City Schools names principal of new Fox Run school
Opelika City Schools has named April Brock as the principal of the new Fox Run sixth-grade school in Opelika. “I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Brock said. “I can’t wait to get started. We’re going to have a lot of fun, but we’re also going to be focused on student learning.”
Stock market setbacks take toll on Alabama teacher retirement fund
A rough year for the stock market took its toll on the pension fund for Alabama teachers and education employees, wiping out most of the investment gains made during a banner year in 2021. The Teachers’ Retirement System Board of Control held its quarterly meeting Tuesday in Montgomery and received...
19-year old receives Bachelor’s Degree from Columbus State
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s a special day on the Columbus State campus. Hundreds of Columbus State students will become Columbus State alumni as graduation ceremonies happen Friday. One young woman crossing the graduation stage is just 19 years old. Haley DuBose will graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Science. DuBose has also graduated […]
