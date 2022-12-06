Read full article on original website
Related
At least 1 dead after crash in Howard County
Authorities said the crash happened near U.S. 35 and Davis Road, which is located north of Kokomo and south of Galveston.
Man sentenced for hitting, killing Columbus East student Lily Streeval in 2021
The man convicted of hitting and killing Columbus East High School student Lily Streeval in 2021 as she walked to her school bus has been sentenced to prison.
IMPD: Man found passed out on sidewalk in second shooting of the morning
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said they found the victim of a shooting Thursday morning passed out on the sidewalk. Officers arrived to the area of E. 42nd Street and Brentwood Drive around 5:30 a.m. They located a man in his mid-40s unconscious outside. Due to the man not being conscious, it’s unclear where the actual shooting […]
Westfield police investigating possible attempted abduction of child
Westfield police are investigating a possible attempted abduction of a child that occurred Wednesday.
cbs4indy.com
'It shakes you,' neighbors concerned after attempted abduction in Westfield
Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday. ‘It shakes you,’ neighbors concerned after attempted …. Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – Jeff Brohm...
Indy home hit by at least 90 bullets during shooting that left man wounded
The outside of the home was riddled with bullets. Luckily, the two brothers who were inside at the time managed to survive.
Kokomo police seek man accused of attempted murder after stabbing of 55-year-old
Halden R. Totten, age 36, is accused of stabbing a 55-year-old man.
Police: man tried to abduct boy who was riding his bike
Police are investigating after a boy was almost abducted while riding his bike.
Coroner: Over a dozen DNA samples collected to compare to Baumeister victims
The new efforts to connect remains that have been sitting at UIndy for over 26 years are already helping to bring closure to the family of at least one of Herbert Baumeister's victims.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Thief steals SUV with passenger inside near downtown restaurant, drops her off unhurt
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was unhurt after a Wednesday morning carjacking in downtown Indianapolis, police said. Just before 12:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to an incident at 15 W. Maryland Street, according to a police report accessed by News 8. The address matches a restaurant located at Circle Centre Mall between Illinois and Meridian Streets.
IMPD: Semi driver arrested hauling estimated $13 million in cocaine
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver from Texas was arrested for allegedly transporting roughly 130 kilos of cocaine through central Indiana last week, IMPD announced Tuesday. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, IMPD interdiction detectives received information about a shipment of narcotics that was going to pass through Marion...
Randolph County cheerleading coach accused of sharing 'inappropriate material' with students
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A cheerleading coach in Randolph County is accused of sharing inappropriate material with her squad. Randolph County investigators said they were called by staff at Monroe Central Jr./Sr. High School. Police said their investigation found 28-year-old Hanna Gilmer shared a photo of a nude man...
IndyGo driver comes to aid of woman carjacked downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — An IndyGo bus driver came to the aid of a woman who found herself in a scary situation early Wednesday morning in downtown Indianapolis. Police said the woman was in an SUV at around 12:30 a.m. when her sister, who was driving, got out. Her sister stopped the car at 15 West Maryland Street, which is near the Circle Centre Mall, and left it running.
Student arrested for intentionally setting fire at Lawrence North High School
A student has been arrested after intentionally setting a fire in the boy's bathroom Wednesday morning.
IMPD: Person in critical condition after shooting in Popeyes parking lot
Shortly before 2:15 p.m., police were called to the intersection of E. 38th St. and N. Keystone Ave. in response to a shooting.
This private investigator cracked the case of serial killer Herbert Baumeister
The biggest case in Virgil Vandagriff's long career as a police detective and private investigator began when two families hired him to find their missing loved ones in the mid-1990s.
Man alerts neighbor to 'tornado of flames' in east Indianapolis house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man's quick actions saved a neighbor's life on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. “It was like a tornado. It was like a tornado of flames,” said Andrew Nelson, describing what he saw when he looked across the street Tuesday afternoon after he heard what sounded like popping sounds outside.
Answering call to provide DNA samples as authorities work to identify more alleged victims of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister
INDIANAPOLIS — It's been 10 days since the Hamilton County coroner-elect put out a call to the public. Jeff Jellison asked for DNA from people with male family members who disappeared in the mid-80s to mid-90s, men who may have been victims of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister, men whose remains may still be buried on Baumeister's former property in Westfield or whose remains might have already been recovered years ago but never identified.
korncountry.com
Columbus foot chase ends in arrest
COLUMBUS, Ind. – After being served a warrant, a local man has been arrested for trying to escape law enforcement on foot, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Sunday afternoon, deputies went to the 4300 block of W. County Road 500S in an attempt to...
Southside Times
Southside construction update
Indianapolis: As Citizens Energy Group continues to make progress on its DigIndy Tunnel System, upcoming construction will require the closure of E. Pleasant Run Parkway S. Dr. between N. Webster Ave. and Sheridan Ave. The closure is expected to last approximately eight months. Local access will remain open. For more information, visit CitizensEnergyGroup.com/Construction.
Comments / 0