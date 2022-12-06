ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD: Thief steals SUV with passenger inside near downtown restaurant, drops her off unhurt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was unhurt after a Wednesday morning carjacking in downtown Indianapolis, police said. Just before 12:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to an incident at 15 W. Maryland Street, according to a police report accessed by News 8. The address matches a restaurant located at Circle Centre Mall between Illinois and Meridian Streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IndyGo driver comes to aid of woman carjacked downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — An IndyGo bus driver came to the aid of a woman who found herself in a scary situation early Wednesday morning in downtown Indianapolis. Police said the woman was in an SUV at around 12:30 a.m. when her sister, who was driving, got out. Her sister stopped the car at 15 West Maryland Street, which is near the Circle Centre Mall, and left it running.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Answering call to provide DNA samples as authorities work to identify more alleged victims of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been 10 days since the Hamilton County coroner-elect put out a call to the public. Jeff Jellison asked for DNA from people with male family members who disappeared in the mid-80s to mid-90s, men who may have been victims of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister, men whose remains may still be buried on Baumeister's former property in Westfield or whose remains might have already been recovered years ago but never identified.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus foot chase ends in arrest

COLUMBUS, Ind. – After being served a warrant, a local man has been arrested for trying to escape law enforcement on foot, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Sunday afternoon, deputies went to the 4300 block of W. County Road 500S in an attempt to...
COLUMBUS, IN
Southside Times

Southside construction update

Indianapolis: As Citizens Energy Group continues to make progress on its DigIndy Tunnel System, upcoming construction will require the closure of E. Pleasant Run Parkway S. Dr. between N. Webster Ave. and Sheridan Ave. The closure is expected to last approximately eight months. Local access will remain open. For more information, visit CitizensEnergyGroup.com/Construction.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

